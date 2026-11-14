The excavated floor of the Abric Romaní rock shelter in Capellades, Spain. Credit: IPHES-CERCA.

From 2019 to 2022, excavators at Abric Romaní in Capellades, Spain, picked 640 charcoal fragments out of one layer of sediment by hand. They logged the position of every piece.

The largest measured about half an inch (13 millimeters). Together the pieces show where Neanderthals burned wood about 60,000 years ago, and where some of the waste may have gone.

Most of the charcoal lay around hearths near the shelter wall. Smaller patches lay to the south, and the study’s authors say those could be cleared hearth waste, though charcoal alone cannot prove it.

Hand-picked from Level Ra

The layer is known as Level Ra. IPHES-CERCA, the Catalan institute that works at the site, calls it a Neanderthal camp specialized in deer hunting.

Amador Romaní discovered the shelter in 1909. The current project began in 1983, and more than 200 hearths have been identified. A wooden club with no clear parallel also came from this site.

Sediment built up fast here, at up to 31 inches (80 centimeters) per thousand years in Level Ra. The team did not sieve it, because sieving could have broken the charcoal. The authors note that hand-picking can bias the sample.

Crews took three-dimensional coordinates for each fragment by hand and with a total station, a surveying instrument. The 2022 season aimed to finish the whole surface of Level Ra.

On Aug. 19 of that year, the crew working in Level Rb lifted bone pieces coated in mineral crust. Specialists identified them as part of a Neanderthal skull.

Irene Cazalla, a restoration technician at IPHES-CERCA, then conserved them. The institute said no Neanderthal remains had turned up in more than 40 years of research at the site.

Compression wood in 501 pieces

Tomás Fernández-Iriarte of IPHES-CERCA analyzed the charcoal and wrote the first draft, the paper’s author statement says. The work ran on an Olympus BX41 microscope at up to 500 times magnification.

The team checked its identifications against a collection of modern charred wood kept at the institute. A total of 484 fragments, about 76 percent, came from the Pinus sylvestris type. That group covers three mountain pines with very similar wood.

Those pines live today above about 1,970 feet (600 meters). The authors think their range was probably wider during the Ice Age.

Compression wood showed up in 501 fragments. It is a growth trait tied to stress and is common in branches. The authors say the occupants most likely burned branches, but more tree-ring work is needed to separate them from trunks.

A test on 100 fragments gave an alteration score of 0.55, within the range for rotten wood. The authors read this as a sign that the fuel was deadwood in varying states, moderately rotten, though the test covered only that subsample and not every wood type separately.

Kernel density map of the charcoal fragments in Level Ra, with a northern area tied to combustion features and smaller, more isolated southern concentrations. Credit: Fernández-Iriarte et al., Journal of Paleolithic Archaeology (2026), CC BY 4.0. Click image to enlarge.

About 24 pounds a day

The paper cites ethnographic reports on small groups of five or six people in temperate climates. Those groups used up to 24 pounds (11 kilograms) of wood per day.

With that much to haul, the authors think the wood did not travel far. Mountain pines drop a lot of dead wood, so the people in the shelter probably took what lay nearby.

Squares R60 and S59 of the excavation grid held something different. The team found a group of Prunus charcoal there, from a genus represented by only 17 fragments in the whole sample.

The authors listed kindling or the extraction of a specific resource as possible reasons. They also raised fruit gathering, but no fruit or seeds have turned up in this level.

Wall hearths and southern patches

The northern sector held 495 fragments and the southern sector 145. The team mapped them with Kernel Density Estimation, a method that turns scattered points into a density surface.

Squares U53, T57, T54 and U56 were the densest, at 68 to 87 fragments per grid unit. They sit inside a larger spread from U51 to U59, beside the wall and on top of the hearths.

Southern patches reached 51 to 68 fragments per grid unit and overlapped less with hearths. The authors wrote that this pattern “could be explained by discrete hearth-cleaning events.”

Excavators have proposed a dump with burned bones in Level M and drop-and-toss areas in Level O. At Hohle Fels Cave in Germany, analyses found dumped residues from hearths, including some tied to Neanderthal occupations.

Other research has compared Neanderthal and Homo sapiens living spaces and explored early Neanderthal ideas of home.

Reddish dots, not spores

Water flowed out of the rock walls here and carried minerals over the floor. Mineral inclusions marked 47.6 percent of the fragments.

The team first logged small reddish dots on the charcoal as “spores.” An electron microscope at Rovira i Virgili University showed they were iron deposits that formed later.

Fungal threads called hyphae appeared in 15.7 percent of the pieces. The southern sector had proportionally more of them, along with more mineral alteration.

The authors call the southern patches compatible with displacement or maintenance of hearths, but say their position alone “is insufficient to demonstrate such processes.” Weathering and water could also have shaped them.

Charcoal also cannot show if the fires belonged to one stay or several. One group may have cleared its own hearths. A later group may have come back after a gap and reused old fire spots.

Bones, stone tools and a geoarchaeological study of the hearths still have to be mapped across the same floor. The authors say they are working to upload the data, which is available on request for now.

Level Ra is fully excavated, and its 640 pieces of burned wood now exist as points on a grid.

The full study was published in the Journal of Paleolithic Archaeology.

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