View of the apse domes during excavation at Old Dongola, Sudan. Credit: Adrian Chlebowski/CAŚ UW

Inside the medieval citadel of Old Dongola, in Sudan, a Sudanese-Polish team has cleared a monumental staircase that leads into a church still almost entirely unexcavated.

In that stairwell, the archaeologists reached the building’s original floor for the first time.

Artur Obłuski of the University of Warsaw now puts the Great Church of Jesus at 154 feet (47 meters) wide and about 187 feet (57 meters) long.

He says that makes it larger than the White House, although the team has examined only a small part of it and the final size is still open.

Revising the dimensions

The expedition first came across the building in 2021. Old Dongola was then the focus of work funded by the European Research Council, and the team was cleaning the wall of an apse, the curved end of a church that holds the altar.

The university’s 2021 report gave the church a width of about 85 feet (26 meters) and the apse a diameter of about 20 feet (6 meters). That apse was already the largest found in Nubia. Murals on its walls showed two rows of monumental figures.

The new figure of 154 feet follows the latest season. Workers also exposed the buttresses that reinforce the apse. Obłuski cautiously estimates the height at 69 feet (21 meters).

The university describes the building as probably the largest church of medieval Nubia. Arabic sources call it the richest.

Walls standing 36 feet high

Good preservation has become the main obstacle. Part of the stairwell wall survives to about 36 feet (11 meters), so the trenches must go unusually deep and need far more resources than a normal dig.

Obłuski said the team wants to settle the size of the church next season. Speaking in the university’s Polish-language statement, he compared the building with the presidential residence in Washington and added a plan for it. The next two quotes are our translation from the Polish.

“This is a building larger than the famous White House in Washington,” he said. “And we plan to dig it out.”

Old Dongola was the capital of Makuria, a Christian kingdom on the Nile. The Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology has worked in the region since 1964, and a 17th-century paper from the site recently helped confirm a long-debated Nubian king.

Changing the history books

Until now, specialists treated a different church, outside the citadel, as the cathedral of Dongola. Obłuski said in the new statement that scholars will probably have to reconsider what that building was for.

In the 2021 report, he said the find “will radically change the knowledge” of the city and of the Nubian church. The team compared the layout with Faras, where a cathedral stood at the center of the citadel with a bishop’s domed tomb to its east.

At Old Dongola, a domed building about 25 feet (7.5 meters) across adjoins the apse.

The cathedral identification remains a working conclusion. The 2021 report said the church may have housed an archbishop responsible for about 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) of the Nile, between the 1st and 5th cataracts (rapids).

In the same statement Obłuski compared the church to Hagia Sophia in Constantinople, calling such buildings “trendsetters” (our translation) for planning and engineering. He described the Great Church as a natural candidate for that role in Nubia, and perhaps in that part of Africa.

Hannah’s prayer on plaster

The dig also produced a surprise. A second, smaller church stood on the upper floor of a structure added to the Great Church, and its walls survive to only about 3 feet (1 meter).

Traces of painting remained on those walls. Fragments of painted plaster from the room now fill six large shelving units.

Obłuski contrasted this with a similar annex on the north side, connected to the Makurian King David in the 13th century, which the team found in 2023 with its paintings still on the walls.

Aerial photograph of the excavation site at Old Dongola. Credit: Adrian Chlebowski/CAŚ UW. Click image to enlarge.

In the debris of the smaller church, excavators recovered small pieces of plaster with Greek writing. Agata Deptuła, the expedition’s epigrapher, identified them as biblical canticles, or odes, which are prayer songs added to the book of Psalms.

One fragment comes from the prayer of Hannah, the mother of the prophet Samuel in the Old Testament. A scribe wrote it in a careful book hand, with letters only about a fifth of an inch (half a centimeter) tall.

Deptuła said Old Dongola had mostly yielded psalm texts until now, which makes the odes new for the site. At Hippos, above the Sea of Galilee, Greek inscriptions fixed the last known renovation of a Byzantine cathedral with two baptism rooms.

The Great Church is also separate from the Sudanese church built around a carving of a possible Kushite ruler at Miseeda.

Pumps for 10,000 residents

Flooding in autumn 2024, the worst at Old Dongola since 1988, damaged some of the roofs that shelter the monuments.

Before digging resumed, the team stabilized the site together with the Faculty of Civil Engineering at Warsaw University of Technology.

The expedition also built a solar power installation, paid for by Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its Polish Aid program. It powers the motors of pumps that bring Nile water to the homes and fields of about 10,000 people.

Obłuski said the team added an installation for eight stations that raise water pressure, so homes on higher ground can be supplied. The conflict in Sudan had left those residents without water.

The work runs with Sudan’s National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums and with local residents, who formed an association to help care for the site. During the last season, the archaeologists also joined local evening meals that break the fast at Ramadan.

Length and height still unsettled

The 187-foot length is approximate, and the 69-foot height is an estimate. Only the stairwell has reached floor level, so the plan of the interior remains largely unknown.

The university’s statement is a news report and not a peer-reviewed paper. It gives no construction date for the church and does not name any odes beyond Hannah’s prayer.

For now, the original floor of the Great Church is known only at the bottom of one staircase.

The information was obtained from the University of Warsaw.

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