Colorful Peacock Mantis Shrimp (Odontodactylus scyllarus). Credit: Shutterstock

Every time a peacock mantis shrimp strikes a shell with its club, the shell gets hit twice. The club hits first. Then bubbles in the water collapse and release shock waves, and those shock waves also travel through the club.

Lab tests suggest the club has a built-in filter for that second blow. Deep inside the club, twisted layers of fibers block some of the fast vibrations in those shock waves. If so, toughness isn’t the club’s only protection.

Horacio D. Espinosa led the study. He’s a mechanical engineering professor at Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering. His partner on the project was Maroun Abi Ghanem of the Institute of Light and Matter.

The team tested clubs cut open in the lab, not live animals. To estimate what the twisted layers do during a real strike, the team used a simplified computer model.

Every strike hits twice

The peacock mantis shrimp lives on the seabed of the Indo-Pacific and measures about 1 to 7 inches (3 to 18 centimeters) long. It’s one of the smashers, the mantis shrimp that hit their prey with a club.

A strike can reach a peak force of roughly 340 pounds (1,500 newtons). That’s more than 1,000 times the animal’s body weight. Such a strike “can break mollusk shells and even crack aquarium glass,” Espinosa said.

A strike is mostly preparation. For about a third of a second, muscles tighten to store energy. Then a latch releases that energy.

The club touches the shell for less than 50 millionths of a second.

The strike also creates bubbles in the water. When those bubbles collapse, they release their energy in tens of billionths of a second, as shock waves.

At its peak, the blow from the bubbles has about half the force of the club’s hit. But its vibrations are much faster: millions per second, and possibly as many as a billion. That rate, vibrations per second, is called frequency.

Bending or squeezing a material very quickly can be as damaging as pushing on it very hard, or more damaging, the authors wrote.

The club has three layers

Espinosa said most earlier research focused on how tough the club is and how it resists cracking.

The club’s outer layer is a thin, hard mineral coating. Under that coating, fibers hardened with mineral are arranged in a zigzag pattern called herringbone. That pattern stops cracks or turns them aside.

The third layer lies deeper inside, and it’s the one this study focused on. There, bundles of fibers are stacked in sheets. Each sheet is turned 2 to 6 degrees from the one beneath it, like the steps of a spiral staircase.

After enough sheets, the fibers point the same way they did at the start, and the pattern repeats. Near the striking surface, one repeat of the pattern is about 0.003 inches (80 micrometers) thick.

Deeper in, the repeats get thinner. The thinnest are about 0.0004 inches (10 micrometers), an eighth as thick as the thickest.

The twisted layout was already known to add toughness. A 2015 study proposed that it also filters certain stress waves, the vibrations that travel through a solid after a blow.

Experiments hadn’t yet confirmed that idea, the authors wrote.

Testing the club with lasers

The team cut open the mantis shrimps’ clubs and coated each cut surface with a layer of aluminum.

Then the team crossed two laser pulses on the metal. Each pulse lasted less than a billionth of a second. The metal heated up and expanded, which sent waves along the club’s surface. Another laser tracked those waves.

The lasers don’t damage the sample. The team could also aim them at one layer at a time.

One layer filtered the waves

In the herringbone layer, every wave the team tried, long or short, moved at the same speed, about 5,300 miles per hour (2,380 meters per second).

The twisted layer was different. Waves there behaved the way they do in an engineered material made of repeating units.

The measurements showed gaps: bands of frequencies where waves are blocked or strongly weakened. The gaps were in the tens of millions of vibrations per second.

Experimental evidence of structures like this in living things is still rare, the authors wrote. They cited one example from moth wings.

In certain moths, the wing scales absorb sound at 20,000 to 160,000 vibrations per second. That helps hide those moths from bats that hunt by echolocation.

The club’s filter works at much higher frequencies, in the millions of vibrations per second. The authors wrote that building a structure this precise would normally take advanced manufacturing at microscopic scales.

Modeled shear waves lost energy

To mimic the blow from the bubbles, the team sent a pulse through a computer model of the twisted layer. The pulse was centered at 10 million vibrations per second.

The team tried two kinds of wave. A pressure wave squeezes and stretches material along its path. A shear wave shakes it from side to side.

By the team’s calculation, 100% of the pressure wave’s energy passed through. The shear wave lost energy.

With repeats of one thickness, the modeled layer let 66% of the shear energy through. With repeats that get thinner, like the club’s, it let through 43%. That’s less than half.

Each thickness blocks its own band of frequencies, so a range of thicknesses blocks a wider band.

High-frequency shear waves are particularly harmful to soft tissue, the authors wrote. They cited studies of blows that body armor stopped. In those studies, shear waves were major contributors to tissue and organ injuries.

A strike takes precise nerve control, they wrote. So the animal’s nerve fibers need protecting.

The filter works on the highest frequencies and lets lower ones through. Blocking lower frequencies would take thicker repeats, and the authors linked that limit to the layer’s small size.

What happens in a real strike?

Researchers haven’t recorded a mantis shrimp strike at the frequencies where the filter works. Measurements of real strikes stop at 170,000 vibrations per second, and the authors wrote that the sensors set that limit.

The team also didn’t test whether shear waves injure a mantis shrimp. The idea that shear waves would harm the animal’s nerves and soft tissue comes from research on blunt impacts and brain injuries.

And the computer model was flat, with only two dimensions. It left out the water, the curve of the club’s surface, and the club’s other layers.

Future research should include three-dimensional simulations of the club and underwater experiments with more advanced instruments, Espinosa said.

The full study was published in the journal Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–