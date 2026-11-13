Microscope images of senescent cells following treatment with cisplatin and etoposide. Credit: Professor Seamus Martin, Trinity College Dublin

Chemotherapy can kill a cancer cell, but some survivors enter an unusual state. After a near-lethal dose, they stop dividing and swell to many times their normal size.

Then they start pumping out the chemical signals a wound uses to call in the immune system’s repair crew. These surviving cells may help tumors return.

A team in Dublin has identified a mechanism that keeps them alive after the damage, along with experimental drugs that kill them in laboratory tests.

Seamus Martin, the Smurfit Professor of Medical Genetics at Trinity College Dublin, led the work from his lab with postdoctoral fellow Gokhan Gunay at the university’s Smurfit Institute of Genetics.

Collaborators at the University of Cologne and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute in Melbourne took part.

Nearly all of it was done in human cancer cells grown in the lab, with some experiments in mice, and none of it involved patients.

In an interview with Earth.com, Martin was asked what surprised him most. He pointed to the cells themselves.

“These are really bizarre-looking cells,” he said.

“They are truly gigantic when compared with normal cells (approx. 10X normal size) and this is highly unusual behavior for cells, even cancer cells.”

Survivors of a three-hour dose

The team gave cervical, bowel and lung cancer cells a three-hour pulse of cisplatin or etoposide, two common chemotherapy drugs that work by damaging DNA.

The dose killed about 40% of the cells within two days. The rest stopped dividing and were still alive a week later, flattened and enormous.

Biologists call this state senescence, and cells in it are often nicknamed zombie cells. They stop dividing but remain alive, secreting a stream of inflammatory proteins.

In a tumor, those signals can attract immune cells that promote new blood vessel growth and help create conditions that support tumor growth.

Martin’s lab studies the machinery that makes cells self-destruct, and the team wanted to know why these cells hadn’t.

Self-destruct switches were on

The chemotherapy had switched on the cells’ own self-destruct receptors.

Two of them, known as Fas and DR5, rose sharply on the surface of the damaged cells, in every cell type tested and in mouse tumors treated with cisplatin.

Inside the cells, those receptors had assembled the protein complex that normally triggers death. It was fully assembled, and something was holding it back.

One of the restraints turned out to be a family of proteins called inhibitors of apoptosis, or IAPs. The senescent cells were making more of one of them than untreated cells do.

“IAPs act as the antidote to the killing effects of Death Receptors that enable the senescent cells to survive,” Martin told Earth.com.

“However, this now leaves the senescent cells in a state of addiction to the IAPs for their continued survival, which now makes them extremely vulnerable to IAP antagonists.”

Blocking the proteins that keep cells alive

Drugs that destroy IAPs already exist, and several have entered clinical trials. The team tested two of them, BV6 and birinapant, which wiped out the IAP proteins inside cells within eight hours.

Given alongside chemotherapy, the drugs killed more cancer cells outright and left far fewer survivors to enter the zombie state.

Given afterward, to cells that had already turned senescent, they killed those cells at doses that did little to normal cells.

Cells engineered to lack the self-destruct receptors, or the enzyme they activate, were largely protected from the drugs, which is how the team knew the receptors were doing the killing.

A widely studied senolytic drug, navitoclax, kills senescent cells by a different route, and it worked just as well without those receptors.

Zombie cells piled up in mice

The team also went the other way. Mice bred without caspase-8, the enzyme the receptors activate, built up senescent cells in the lining of the small intestine and showed more inflammatory signaling in the liver.

In cells, deleting the same enzyme let more survivors enter senescence and kept them alive longer.

Old mice told a similar story. In lung, kidney and heart tissue from 24-month-old animals, the two death receptors were higher than in three-month-olds.

There was one living test of the drugs. Mice with an inherited retinal disease, which produces leaky new blood vessels and senescent cells in the retina, got injections of BV6 into the eye.

Their lesions shrank, and the count of senescent cells in the retina fell.

Timing the second punch

Professor Martin described the strategy as a one-two punch.

The first punch is a standard DNA-damaging drug such as cisplatin, and the second, delivered days later, is a drug that kills the senescent cells the first punch created.

In the paper, the team suggested giving an IAP-blocking drug 5 to 7 days after each round of chemotherapy.

Given ahead of chemotherapy instead, it would push more cells toward death in the first place.

The timing is the hard part, Martin noted. The second punch has to land while the tumor is vulnerable, and he said several trials of IAP-blocking drugs have been run or are under way.

What a dish cannot show

The one-two punch has not been tested against a tumor in an animal in this study.

The chemotherapy-plus-drug experiments were in dishes, and the tumor experiments in mice measured the receptors rather than survival.

The one animal test of the drugs’ zombie-killing power was in a diseased eye, not a cancer.

Whether a human tumor’s survivors depend on IAPs the way these lab cells did is the open question.

Answering it means the trial the team proposes: chemotherapy paired with an IAP-blocking drug, timed to the days when the giant cells appear.

Martin said getting that timing right may decide whether the second punch connects.

The full study was published in the journal Science Advances.

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