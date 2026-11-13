Young boy misbehaving at home. Credit: Shutterstock

Most people think of ADHD as a childhood problem, the kind of thing a kid grows out of as they become adults. But a new pooled analysis of 19 studies says it is also linked to shockingly higher death rates

Across those studies and nearly 16 million people, those diagnosed with ADHD died at a 70 percent higher rate than those without it.

The extra deaths came from suicide, from injuries and from ordinary illness alike. And in the three studies that looked, people with ADHD who took medication for it died at a lower rate than those who didn’t.

Researchers at University College London and the University of Liverpool pooled the studies on ADHD and death. Every one of them was observational. The review can show that ADHD and earlier death go together, not that one causes the other.

In an interview with Earth.com, senior author Joshua Stott, a professor in UCL’s Psychology and Language Sciences division, said doctors should take the range of causes seriously.

“Clinicians should be aware that ADHD is associated with higher mortality risk via a variety of routes including accidental death and suicide and causes likely to do with co-occurring health problems,” Stott said.

Deaths rose from every cause

The team investigated six research databases and found 19 studies published between 2012 and 2025. Each followed people with and without ADHD, some for more than 20 years.

The studies came from the United States, Canada, Sweden, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Finland and Denmark, and about a third of the participants were female.

Twelve of the studies reported numbers that could be combined. In that pool, the rate of death by suicide was 90 percent higher among people with ADHD.

The rate of death from injury, intentional or not, was 55 percent higher. The rate of death from natural causes was 27 percent higher.

The size of the gap varied a lot from study to study. The direction did not. Every study found more deaths in the ADHD group, which the authors read as disagreement about how much, not whether.

Why ADHD might shorten lives

The authors point to several paths. Differences in impulse control, emotional regulation and risk-taking can raise the chance of injury.

ADHD often comes with depression and other mental health conditions that raise the risk of suicide. Earlier work has tied ADHD to serious transport accidents.

The deaths from illness have their own explanations. People with ADHD have higher rates of heart disease and metabolic disorders. They smoke more, have more sleep disorders, and can find it harder to keep up with treatment plans and appointments.

The authors also note that people with ADHD face more exclusion, disadvantage and stigma. Substance use, they write, can be a response to environments that offer little support.

Stott said the condition itself does not have to shorten a life. “ADHD is not by definition a life-limiting condition as the right support and treatment can help people with ADHD to live long and healthy lives.”

Medication was linked to fewer deaths

Three of the studies, from Taiwan, Quebec and Sweden, compared people with ADHD who took medication for it against those who did not. Pooled together, the medicated group had a 25 percent lower rate of death from any cause.

The authors treat that number with care. People who get prescriptions may differ from people who don’t in how severe their ADHD is, how easily they reach health care, and what other conditions they have.

Three studies can’t untangle that. The paper says the result should not be read as proof that ADHD medication protects against death.

Asked by Earth.com what surprised him most, Stott named the potential role of medication. The team doesn’t know whether the finding is causal, he told Earth.com. But some risks, such as accidental death, may be tied to traits like impulsivity that medication can help with.

“Our findings provide early evidence to suggest that medication may play an important role in supporting the health of people with ADHD,” said first author Lucy Corrigan of the University of Liverpool.

However, she cautioned that this is based on a small number of studies so the findings are preliminary. Further research is needed to clarify this link.

What the review cannot show

Seven of the 19 studies could not be pooled. They reported their results differently or measured outcomes, such as deaths from COVID-19, that nothing else matched.

Most of the studies had more men than women, which may hide risks specific to women, who are diagnosed less often. The studies also adjusted for different things, so the pooled figures are averages across very different populations.

An earlier review of ADHD and mortality found no clear rise in deaths from natural causes. This one did, which the authors attribute to newer studies and to differences in which studies were included.

The review builds on the group’s earlier finding that adults with diagnosed ADHD have a shorter life expectancy. The authors also note that autism, which often occurs alongside ADHD, may account for part of the risk.

Settling the medication debate

Whether treatment lowers the death rate, or whether treated people were simply healthier to begin with, is the open question.

Asked what it would take to answer it, Stott said the ideal would be a randomized trial with long-term follow-up. Such trials are expensive and hard to run over long time frames, he said.

The authors call for studies of women, of minoritized racial and ethnic groups, and of people who were maltreated as children, to find out who carries the highest risk. For now, Stott said, the deaths come by several routes, and the support will have to as well.

“I think it is useful to highlight that [for] people with ADHD, mortality risk was apparent across a variety of routes so it is likely that support will be needed in a number of areas to reduce this,” he said.

The full study was published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

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