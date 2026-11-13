Researchers are exploring how teenage boys’ leisure habits relate to time outdoors. Credit: Shutterstock

Teenage boys in the United States once spent considerably more time outdoors than teenage girls. Around 2010, that gap was still clear. Since then, boys’ outdoor time has fallen sharply.

American boys aged 15 to 19 averaged more than 60 minutes a day outdoors around 2010. By 2023 they were under 40 minutes.

Girls initially spent less time outdoors, and their average changed little. By 2023, boys and girls were spending similarly limited amounts of time outside.

The analysis was led by Ewa Jarosz in the Department of Psychology at the University of Oslo.

Her co-authors were Vidar Ulset of the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences and Vegard Skirbekk, who also works at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

Time outdoors is where teenagers get their daylight and a large share of their physical activity, and the study can’t say what caused the drop, only what moved alongside it.

Measuring a day outdoors

The numbers come from the American Time Use Survey, which the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has run since 2003.

Each person in it walks an interviewer through one full day, activity by activity, with where they were and who was with them.

The team pulled every diary from someone aged 15 to 19 between 2003 and 2023, which came to 14,235 days.

Time counted as outdoors when the diary placed the person outside away from home, or walking or cycling somewhere.

It also counted when the activity only happens outside, such as mowing a lawn, hunting or playing an outdoor sport.

Some outdoor time was missed on purpose. The survey lumps home and yard together, and it doesn’t say whether time at school was in a classroom or on a field, so neither was counted.

The team applied the same rule to every year, allowing consistent comparisons while leaving some outdoor time unmeasured.

Boys came inside after 2010

Outdoor time for all teenagers fell over the 20 years, and the decline was concentrated among boys.

Girls’ time changed little, and the sex difference that was clear in 2010 was no longer detectable in recent years.

The steepest part of the drop for boys came after the pandemic, in both whether they went out at all and how long they stayed.

The year 2020 itself was left out of the trend lines because the survey was disrupted that year.

Some things went with more outdoor time for both sexes.

Teenagers under 16 spent more time outside than older ones, as did those in the Northeast and West and those from higher-income households.

Weekends brought longer stretches outside. Black teenagers were more likely to go out on a given day but stayed out for less time.

Screens and friends diverge

The team then set outdoor time beside three other ways of spending leisure: computer use and gaming, indoor exercise, and time with friends.

Smartphones were left out, because the survey didn’t measure them the same way every year and because a phone can be used outside.

Boys in the top quarter for computer leisure were less likely to go outside at all, and spent less time there when they did.

Girls showed a similar pattern, but the association was not statistically significant.

Boys who were heavy computer users spent about as much time outdoors as girls.

Time with friends ran the other way. Teenagers who spent more than the typical amount of time with a friend were more likely to be outside, boys and girls alike.

The quarter who spent the most time with friends also stayed out longest. Over the same 20 years, time with friends fell sharply for both.

In an interview with Earth.com, Jarosz said hanging out itself is in decline. It used to be low-cost and easy to arrange, she said, and now “it is crowded out by other activities.”

Indoor exercise stayed flat

Could more indoor exercise have offset the loss of outdoor time? The study found no increase in indoor physical activity over the period.

Teenagers who exercised indoors were also more likely to spend time outdoors.

One kind of activity went with the other rather than replacing it.

Asked by Earth.com what surprised her most, Jarosz said the decline among boys, which worries her.

Men need more physical activity than women to get the same heart benefits, she said.

Jarosz suggested that less outdoor time could also leave boys fewer opportunities for rough-and-tumble play.

The researchers noted that indoor exercise is also selective, with cost a common barrier, and that a recent pooled analysis found people enjoy it less than activity outdoors.

What a single day cannot show

Each teenager appears once, on one day, so the study tracks a population rather than following any person as they grow.

The diaries also say nothing about what the outdoors looked like, so a wooded park and a parking lot count the same.

Asked what parents can do, Jarosz said habits are mostly set earlier in childhood, and that for 15- to 19-year-olds the peer group matters more than parents do.

She was careful to call that her view rather than a study finding. She pointed instead at where teenagers live.

“We know this is highly stratified, which means that it depends on your socioeconomic status what type of outdoor environment you have nearby,” Jarosz noted.

Whether the decline has bottomed out is an open question. Jarosz said outdoor time ticked up slightly in 2021 compared with 2020, by too little to count, and that she expects some recovery now that the pandemic is over.

“The decline started already around 2010 and I think the likelihood of returning to 2010 levels of outdoor time without some intervention is probably low,” she told Earth.com.

The next diaries will show whether she is right, one day at a time.

The full study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

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