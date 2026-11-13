High-voltage transmission lines carry electricity over long distances, helping connect power supplies with the communities that need them. Credit: Shutterstock

Electricity demand in the United States is rising fast. However, the high-voltage lines needed to carry that power between regions are not being built at anything like the rate required.

Technology that can move far greater amounts of power already exists. A new analysis by energy policy experts links the shortfall to something else, namely the way decisions about power lines get made.

The analysis was written by Madeline Yozwiak and M. Granger Morgan of Carnegie Mellon University and David G. Victor of the University of California San Diego.

It is a policy paper (not an experiment) that draws upon earlier studies and reports.

Few places, the authors wrote, face as extreme a shortage as the United States. “The fundamental challenge isn’t technical, it’s jurisdictional,” the authors wrote.

“Authority is divided among federal, state, and private entities, each with distinct priorities. When every stakeholder possesses the power to say no, even high-value projects that benefit the entire nation struggle to move forward.”

New lines fall far short

Across the continental United States, only about 500 miles per year of new high-voltage lines (345 kilovolts or above) have been built in the past five years.

The figure is just a tenth of the 5,000 new miles per year that studies suggest will be needed, the authors wrote, citing a Department of Energy report.

At the higher rate, the grid that links regions would triple by 2050.

Demand is rising partly because of electric vehicles, electrified heavy industry, and the rapid growth of data centers.

Wind and solar power are also variable, which means that a grid depending on it has to move more power over longer distances.

Mileage is only part of the problem, however.

Where the lines are built matters too, the authors wrote, since links between whole regions can make the power grid more reliable and lower consumer costs.

States kept key oversight powers

History is part of the reason. Before the 1920s, electric power was mainly a local and regional business.

States granted each utility the sole right to serve its area, and in return a state commission was given control of its prices.

The federal government played only a secondary role until the energy crisis of the 1970s, when a stronger regulator, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), was created.

FERC gradually gained authority over line planning and rates, but key elements of state oversight were left intact.

Regulated utilities own most of the transmission lines, and state regulators reward them for projects built inside their own territories.

A line that crosses state borders involves more players, triggers federal oversight, and raises arguments about which customers pay.

A utility that owns both power plants and lines can profit when limited transmission keeps prices high.

Independent developers aren’t tied to one territory. Even so, laws in 10 states give the existing utility first claim on a proposed project.

Technology can ease the politics

There are two upgrades that can add capacity without a new route.

The wires on an existing high-voltage line can be replaced, or the line can be converted to direct current (DC), and either can sometimes triple its capacity.

These upgrades use existing routes, where local opposition may be weaker because power lines are already in place.

Alternating current, used on most of the grid, can only be moved over short distances when the cable is buried. DC cables, however, can run underground much farther.

One example is the Champlain Hudson Power Express, a 339-mile (545-kilometer) line that was built to carry hydropower from Quebec to New York City.

Its cables are buried along transportation corridors and under Lake Champlain and the Hudson River.

Illinois bans new lines along highways and railroads, whereas laws have been passed in Michigan and Wisconsin to make such projects easier.

Using laws already in place

The authors made three proposals, and the first needs no new laws.

Under a 2005 law, the Department of Energy is allowed to name corridors of national interest, where the permitting of new power lines is simpler.

In 2021 the program was relaunched, but the corridors that had been named were canceled by the Trump administration in August 2026.

The authors called the framework solid and urged the federal agencies to create several such corridors again.

There is a role for the states as well. The laws that give existing utilities the first claim on new projects could be repealed.

In addition, more of a line’s benefits could be shared with host communities, which would reward building rather than blocking.

Texas took this approach with its Competitive Renewable Energy Zone program, in which proposals sought directly from stakeholders created a race to build.

Other countries face vetoes too

Other nations face similar challenges, the authors wrote.

Sweden, which is rich in hydropower, rejected a link with Germany because it feared higher power prices at home.

France and Spain needed six years to reach a cost-sharing deal for an undersea link.

As a partial fix, the European Union and Australia have created joint processes for planning and building lines across member countries and states.

The second proposal is to learn from this experience. A cross-national forum, led by the national association of state utility regulators, would study what has worked abroad.

Existing comparisons of power grids, the authors wrote, tend to be too broad for lessons to move from one place to another.

Would a new commission help?

The third proposal is a Presidential-Congressional Transmission Commission. It would be created by Congress together with the White House.

What would such a commission do? It would draft laws at the federal and state levels, assess whether the powers of FERC or other bodies should be expanded, and identify which incentives deserve public money.

However, public spending won’t be the main answer in a time of tightening budgets, the authors wrote.

Instead, bonus incentives (such as money and faster permits) could be offered to the developers who build first and to the communities that host their lines.

Private investors will ultimately decide what gets built, the authors wrote, and there will be no single national plan.

The authors did not estimate how much additional transmission construction these incentives would encourage. The commission itself remains only a proposal.

A bipartisan federal bill was also proposed recently that would, if adopted, ease permitting and reduce delays and veto points, the authors suggest.

The full study was published in the journal Science.

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