Mangrove forests line branching waterways along Myanmar’s coast in this Landsat 9 image captured on February 2, 2026. Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features a coastline where forests are reclaiming ground.

Along southern Myanmar, mangroves have spread into former rice fields and expanded beside waterways, adding green to places that looked noticeably more open 16 years earlier.

The paired Landsat views capture part of Palaw Township in the country’s Myeik District. Brown agricultural patches interrupt the coastal vegetation in the earlier image.

In the later view, some of those patches have become greener as trees return.

Landsat 5’s Thematic Mapper recorded the first scene on February 14, 2010. Landsat 9’s Operational Land Imager captured the second on February 2, 2026.

Together, they offer a local view of a broader change: after decades of retreat, mangrove forests have begun gaining ground globally.

Reading a returning forest

South of the village of Kyauktaung, much of the apparent recovery occupies abandoned rice fields. Elsewhere along this coast, mangroves have spread into new areas.

Those two pathways matter. A forest can expand because trees return to land where they once grew, or because they establish themselves on newly available ground.

The resulting green patches may look similar from space, but they reflect different changes on the coast.

Nearby Pyin Bukyi Island has also been the setting for conservation and planting projects intended to support mangroves.

The images show a landscape where natural regeneration and human efforts can both contribute to recovery.

Myanmar’s recent gains follow substantial losses. Agriculture, aquaculture, and firewood harvesting removed mangroves across coastal areas during the 1980s and 1990s.

The country lost 28.6 percent of its mangrove area between the 1980s and 2010.

Since then, its mangrove area has increased by about 10 percent. That represents a reversal in direction, although it has not erased the earlier decline.

A wider view from orbit

The local changes fit a global pattern identified by researchers who examined Landsat observations from 1984 through 2023.

Led by environmental scientist Zhen Zhang of Tulane University, the team tracked both mangrove extent and canopy cover.

Their study, published in the journal Science, found that the global balance shifted from net loss to net gain around 2010.

Between 1984 and 2010, mangroves lost nearly 3,000 square kilometers, or 1,200 square miles. After 2010, they gained nearly 2,000 square kilometers, or 770 square miles.

The researchers also found increasing canopy cover in forests that persisted through the study period.

That distinction adds another dimension to the recovery: some existing forests were filling in as mangroves expanded elsewhere.

By 2023, global mangrove extent was approximately 0.5 percent below its level in the 1980s, with uncertainty around that estimate.

Much of the earlier loss had therefore been offset, although the global total conceals substantial differences among regions.

Where new ground appears

Mangroves occupy a shifting boundary between land and sea. In some places, rivers deliver enough sediment to build mudflats where trees can take root.

Sediment accumulation has helped mangroves expand around the Amazon River’s mouth and across parts of northern Australia. These coastal changes have supported gains there since the 1990s.

Temperature also influences where mangroves can grow.

Along the colder edges of their range, including the southeastern United States, warmer conditions and fewer freezes have allowed trees to establish themselves in previously unsuitable areas.

Globally, about two-thirds of the expansion identified by the researchers came from mangroves colonizing new areas.

Restoration and regrowth in degraded places accounted for the remaining third.

The findings show why a mangrove comeback cannot be measured simply by counting planted trees.

Natural expansion and the return of forests to previously cleared land account for much of the change.

More than a greener coastline

Mangroves help protect shorelines from erosion and storm surges.

Their roots shelter fish, shrimp, crabs, and other marine animals, while the ecosystems store substantial amounts of carbon.

Those benefits make the returning forests significant for coastal communities as well as wildlife. But recovery remains uneven.

Losses in the Niger Delta have contributed to declining mangrove area across West and Central Africa since 2010.

Tropical cyclones have also degraded extensive forests in North America and southern Africa.

The Myanmar images capture one encouraging part of that complicated picture. Fields have given way to trees, and stretches of coast have gained forest cover.

The larger challenge is keeping that recovery going while protecting the mangroves that remain.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey

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