The way doctors describe a treatment’s chances of success may influence how people interpret their advice. Credit: Shutterstock

Doctors sometimes use words instead of numbers when giving medical advice.

For example, they may say a treatment is “likely to help” without explaining exactly how likely it is to work. This leaves patients to decide what those words mean.

Positive wording such as “it is possible” may encourage someone to recommend a treatment more strongly than negative wording such as “it is not certain.”

A study involving people with and without autism spectrum disorder (ASD) found that some participants were influenced more by how positive or negative the words sounded, even when they had their own ideas about the chances of success.

Others focused more on how likely they thought the treatment was to work.

The work was led by Hidehito Honda of Otemon Gakuin University, together with Hirokazu Kumazaki of Nagasaki University and Kazuhiro Ueda of the University of Tokyo.

Volunteers were asked to advise a fictional friend, so no real treatment decision was at stake for anyone taking part.

Medical advice influences decisions

Ueda, a professor at the University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, explained the reasoning behind the work.

“ASD is often associated with differences in communication and information processing, so we wondered if people with ASD might interpret expressions of uncertainty differently,” said Ueda.

There were reasons to expect either outcome, since earlier research had found people with autism to be less affected by some thinking biases.

A study in The Journal of Neuroscience is one example, as describing a money choice as a gain or a loss swayed people with autism less than other participants.

However, open-ended information can be difficult for people with autism.

Other research has linked autism to a dislike of unpredictable situations, as well as to a tendency to put things into either-or categories.

How people respond to medical advice

It was predicted that people with autism would attach more similar numbers to different phrases and that tone would have a greater influence on their choices.

To test this, Japanese versions of a task from a 1999 study were used, in which a friend with recurring migraines was considering an expensive treatment based on acupuncture.

In each version of the story, a doctor with knowledge of migraines gave an opinion on the treatment’s chances of helping.

Eight of these opinions were expressed in words (four positive phrases such as “it is likely” and four negative ones such as “there is little hope”).

The remaining three gave a numerical chance of 10%, 30% or 50%. After each opinion, volunteers rated how strongly they would recommend the treatment on a scale of one to five.

Putting numbers to words

The volunteers then wrote down the chance that they thought each phrase meant, which allowed each person’s advice to be compared with that person’s own reading of the odds.

The main experiment included 48 people with autism, recruited through a support institution for people with developmental disorders. Each of these diagnoses was made by Kumazaki, a psychiatrist with more than 20 years of experience.

A comparison group was made up of 41 people without autism, while 17 other volunteers who scored high on questionnaires about autistic traits were excluded.

Later, the same tasks were also completed online by a further group of people without autism.

The odds sounded closer

The first prediction was borne out, as participants with autism tended to give the phrases more similar numbers than the group without autism (a statistically significant difference).

This pattern also appeared when pairs of phrases with opposite tones were compared. In other words, a positive and a negative phrase did not necessarily mean very different chances to the person reading them.

On average, however, all three groups did something similar, in that the higher the chance they assigned to a phrase, the more strongly they recommended the treatment.

Positive wording also gave recommendations an extra lift beyond the effect of those estimates.

In the first experiment, people without autism followed their percentages more closely, although the effect of positive wording did not clearly differ between the two groups.

People make decisions based on medical advice

These averages, however, hid some differences between individuals.

Using a statistical model, the team estimated how much each volunteer relied on their own percentage and how much on the wording, before sorting people by those scores.

One group, made up mostly of people with autism, followed the positive or negative wording, and the percentages these volunteers had given made no detectable difference to their advice.

For a second group (mostly people without autism), only the percentages mattered, while a third group of people with and without autism made use of both.

“While we found that participants with ASD tended to assign more similar numerical meanings to different verbal phrases, we more importantly identified three distinct patterns of decision-making, revealing variation both within and across the groups,” Ueda said.

Groups matched on percentages

There was no need to guess what the doctor meant when the opinion was given as a percentage, as every volunteer received the same 10%, 30% or 50% chance.

As that number rose, every group recommended the treatment more strongly, and no clear differences were found between groups (or between the three decision styles) on these questions.

Thus, the differences turned up when volunteers had to translate words into odds for themselves. This comparison was exploratory, meaning it wasn’t among the team’s original predictions.

Age and IQ differed

The study leaves open how much of the pattern came from autism itself. In the first experiment, the estimated IQ of the autism group averaged about 92, compared with about 111 in the comparison group.

The two groups also differed in age (22 on average in the autism group and 42 in the comparison group).

To narrow these gaps, the 49 online volunteers were all in their twenties, with a high school diploma or vocational degree as their highest qualification.

The online volunteers kept the phrases further apart in numerical terms than the autism group did but closer together than the original comparison group.

The ranges overlapped, and the authors thought cognitive ability might help to explain the result.

The study could not clearly separate the possible effects of autism from those of cognitive ability.

Age and gender, on the other hand, seemed unlikely explanations for the patterns.

What drives each style?

The team also could not say why a particular person favored one way of deciding over another. Discomfort with uncertainty was one possible explanation, but it was not measured in this study.

“Even so, our findings suggest that the way we communicate uncertainty deserves more attention, especially when people make important decisions about health, education or everyday life,” said Ueda.

“We could see that even subtle differences in wording can influence people’s decisions.”

Because the experiment involved advice for an imaginary friend, it is not yet known how people might choose when their own health or money is at stake.

Future research could look at IQ and autism traits together, in situations that are closer to real decisions.

The full study was published in the journal Psychonomic Bulletin & Review.

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