Lake Pulmanki in northern Finland is home to flounders that can complete their entire life cycle without returning to the sea.

European flounders swim into river mouths to feed, and biologists have long thought they go back to the sea or to partly salty water to spawn.

In Lake Pulmanki, in the far north of Finland, most of the flounders scientists sampled had hatched in freshwater and stayed there their whole lives.

They’re the first evidence that flounders of this group can complete their life cycle without the sea.

The lake was once a fjord, a long, narrow arm of the Arctic Ocean, and it became a freshwater lake after the last ice age. Today, about 37 miles (60 km) of river separate it from the sea.

Thais Ferreira-Araújo began the work as her graduate thesis at the University of Helsinki.

It grew into a study with co-authors in Finland, Italy, Hong Kong, Portugal, and Australia, and it was published in September.

Paolo Momigliano, an associate professor at the University of Tuscia, helped supervise the thesis.

The challenge of freshwater breeding

For a sea fish, coping with water that has almost no salt is one problem, and breeding in it is another.

“This is a striking finding because reproduction poses challenges that go beyond an adult fish’s ability to tolerate freshwater,” Momigliano said.

“In fishes, including flounders, salinity affects whether sperm become motile and how eggs develop and remain suspended in the water.”

Salinity is how salty the water is, and motile sperm are sperm that can swim.

Biologists couldn’t explain them

Flounders were first recorded in Lake Pulmanki in the 1970s, and researchers at the time couldn’t say why they were there.

One idea was that the fish swam up from the Barents Sea, the stretch of Arctic Ocean off northern Norway and Russia. They would feed in the lake and then head back to the sea to spawn.

The other idea was that the flounders had adapted to spend their whole lives in freshwater. To tell the two ideas apart, researchers needed to know where each fish had been born.

Reading fish ear bones

Ferreira-Araújo’s team looked first at otoliths, small bony structures in a fish’s inner ear that help it sense balance and movement.

As an otolith grows, its chemistry keeps a record of the waters the fish has lived in.

Scientists have used the same kind of record to trace where salmon grew up and how northern pike travel between watersheds.

Researchers studying Baltic cod paired ear-bone chemistry with DNA, and Ferreira-Araújo’s team did the same.

They read the full genomes of flounders from the lake and a few sea sites, looking for stretches of DNA that matched how each fish had used fresh and salt water.

Most never left freshwater

Most of the flounders from Lake Pulmanki had spent their entire lives in freshwater. So the lake’s flounders can produce new generations without any time at sea.

The rest had spent part of their lives in salt water or in brackish water, the partly salty mix found where rivers meet the sea.

Fish with different life histories therefore share one lake. Some had lived only in freshwater, while others had spent time in saltier water.

The team found another surprise in nearby fjords, where most of the flounders sampled had also been born in freshwater, a result the authors didn’t expect.

Many genes play a part

Across the genome as a whole, flounders born in freshwater and flounders born at sea were only slightly different. But 77 small DNA differences were linked to how a fish had used fresh and salt water. They were scattered over 18 chromosomes and tied to 36 genes.

The same fish tended to carry several of these differences at once, even though they were on separate chromosomes. The researchers suggested that natural selection favored certain combinations of genes.

If so, a flounder probably needs many genes working together to live in freshwater from birth, rather than a single change.

Breeding is still unexplained

When sea fish settle in freshwater, the freshwater group often stops breeding with its relatives at sea, which is one way new species can form.

The lake’s flounders are still genetically similar to their seagoing relatives. That lets researchers look for the exact traits and genes tied to the move into freshwater.

What researchers still don’t know is how these flounders spawn in the lake at all.

Juha Merilä, a professor at the University of Hong Kong, was another of the thesis supervisors, and he named the problem the team hasn’t solved.

“The next question is how they reproduce successfully under conditions that prevent European flounder from doing so in the rest of its range,” Merilä said.

Answering that question will require studying how the sperm and eggs of these fish behave in freshwater.

The full study was published in the journal Evolution.

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