Fighting behavior in male mice offers new clues about how animals learn through observation. Credit: Shutterstock

More than 60 years ago, Albert Bandura showed young children an adult behaving aggressively toward an inflatable doll, and the children went on to behave that way themselves.

Thanks in part to those Bobo doll studies, psychologists treat watching as a form of social learning.

Male mice pick something up from watching, too.

Males that only watched other males fight, and never once joined in, walked into their own first fight acting like animals that had been fighting for eight days.

Watching moved them partway toward experience without any of the risk that comes with it. Their brains had shifted in the same direction as the fighters’ brains, though not as far.

Watching from above

Annegret Falkner and her lab at Princeton sorted male mice into three groups and trained each group for eight days straight, three sessions a day.

The fighters got a smaller, submissive mouse dropped into their own cage for nine minutes at a time. Every session was an easy win.

Observers sat in a clear-walled compartment about 4 by 5 by 7 inches (10 by 13 by 17 cm). The team set it on top of another mouse’s cage, and that mouse fought below.

Cutouts in the barrier let the smell and the sound through. There was no way down.

A third group spent the same minutes with a toy mouse and saw no fighting at all.

Day nine brought the same test for everyone. Each mouse faced three back-to-back rounds of four to five minutes, in its own cage, against an undefeated male with real fighting experience.

The team calls it the hard fight.

Observers struck first

Across those rounds, the three groups spent roughly the same amount of time in conflict. What changed was who started it.

Fighters and observers both delivered more attacks that drew no response, and both got going sooner than the toy group. They were also attacked less often. The toy-exposed mice did more fleeing.

Watching changed how the observers approached a fight, even though the groups spent similar amounts of time in conflict.

It gave them the timing and the readiness of a trained fighter without raising how much they fought.

The researchers tracked 15 points on each animal’s body, nose to tail tip, in every video frame.

Then they let software sort the footage into 13 recurring behaviors with no human labels attached.

Observers and fighters spent more of the hard fight in the tight, close-quarters postures that come right before an attack, and less of it hanging back.

The same lab had already tied those proactive postures to resilience in a 2022 study. The order of the behaviors lined up too.

Observers copied fighters’ patterns

The work was led by Jorge Iravedra-García, a postdoctoral researcher.

“Not only are they emulating some of these behaviors, but the way that they move between these behaviors is also quite similar,” said Iravedra-García.

“When you compute the transitions from aggression behavior one to investigation behavior two, experienced animals behave very similarly to observers in those situations as well.”

Calm company did nothing

A fourth group of five mice watched other males for the same eight days, but those males were only being social. No fighting. In the hard fight, this group behaved more like the toy group than like the observers.

Watching other mice wasn’t the ingredient. Watching them fight was.

The observers also paid close attention, and the team could measure it. A program sorted every moment of video into one of seven behaviors, from grooming to pressing against the barrier with the head turned toward the slits.

That last one, attention, took up more of each session as the eight days went by.

“The observing mice don’t care so much when the fighting animals were just walking around and interacting,” Falkner said. “But we see them orient and attend once attacks start.”

Brains changed without fighting

While all of this went on, the team was recording from 12 brain regions at once in every animal.

Two colors did the work. Cells that excite their neighbors were engineered to shine green when active, and cells that quiet their neighbors to shine red.

Twelve optical fibers, each about eight thousandths of an inch across (0.2 mm), carried the light back out.

The moment an attack started, activity rose across most of those regions in the fighters.

Observers showed much the same rise while doing nothing but sitting and looking, and the toy group showed almost none of it. In observers, the response also faded faster.

A 2023 study from Stanford University had found cells in one small spot of the hypothalamus that fire when a mouse attacks and when it watches an attack.

The Princeton team found similar activity patterns across most of the brain regions it monitored.

Dopamine told its own story. In observers, the dopamine signal tracked how fast the attacker lunged and how fast the losing mouse ran.

The watcher was taking in both animals, rather than only the winner.

“Observation’s not a replacement for experience,” Falkner said. “But it gets you part of the way there.”

The change could be undone

Many brain cells exist to hold other cells quiet. Researchers call that inhibition, and in these mice it loosened.

In four regions tied to aggression, fighters and observers alike showed weaker activity in those quieting cells during the hard fight than the toy group did.

The excitatory side showed no group difference at all, which points at inhibition as the thing that changed.

So the team put it back. Six observers carried an engineered receptor that let a single injection switch the quieting cells back on in four regions, 30 minutes before the hard fight.

Seven more observers got the injection with no receptor to act on.

The six fought like untrained animals. They delivered fewer attacks and took more, and their behavior slid back toward the mice that had spent eight days with a toy.

The reversal provides evidence that reduced inhibition helped drive the observers’ changed fighting behavior.

Where observation reaches its limits

Observation did not reproduce every effect of direct fighting experience.

Behaviors that involve direct physical contact changed more after real fighting than after watching, which puts a limit on what observation alone can rewrite.

Every animal in the study was male. What a female mouse takes away from watching two males fight is an open question, and Falkner’s lab is starting there.

Human research has tied exposure to violence to a higher chance of later violence, and the argument over violent media has run for decades.

These mouse experiments cannot settle how exposure to violence affects human behavior.

Falkner’s own reading is that changes like these may suit an animal living with violence and work against one that isn’t. Plenty of brain circuitry works the same way in distant species, and biologists call that conserved.

“I have a hunch that probably some of these circuit changes are conserved in mice and humans,” Falkner said.

Her lab now wants to run the whole thing backwards. The team holds a recording of what an observer’s brain does while it watches a fight.

Falkner would like to play that pattern into a mouse that has never seen one, then put that animal in a fight. That experiment hasn’t been run yet.

The full study was published in the journal Nature.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–