Modified judo techniques are being adapted to help older adults learn safer ways to land during a fall. Credit: Shutterstock

Most fall prevention programs for older adults try to stop a fall from happening. Very few teach what to do once someone is already on the way to the floor.

Judo, a sport where people get thrown onto a mat, has techniques for exactly that moment.

A new study found that health workers with no judo background, and judo coaches who had never taught older people, got far better at those landings after a two-day workshop.

They also felt much more ready to teach them. That matters because a program like this can only reach as many older adults as there are instructors trained to run it.

Agathe Daria Jadczak, an exercise scientist at the School of Medicine of Adelaide University in Australia, led the study.

Her team tested 16 trainees, not the older adults they will go on to teach, and did not compare them with a group that skipped the training.

“Falls are a leading cause of injury and loss of independence among older adults, but there’s strong evidence to suggest that judo-based safe falling programs can help minimize harm by reducing fear and improving balance, mobility, strength, and safe falling skills,” Jadczak said.

Gentler falls for seniors

The techniques come from a program called Dynamic Balance for Life, which the university’s researchers developed with the Adelaide University Judo Club.

Older adults practice modified versions of backward, sideways, and forward judo landings, with an emphasis on slowing the fall.

Earlier research had shown that people up to 87 years old with no judo experience could learn these skills safely. One of those programs also improved participants’ strength and mobility.

In the Netherlands, a five-week program built on judo-style falling practice reported a 46% drop in how often its participants fell.

Who took the course

Fifty-two people expressed interest. Some dropped out or couldn’t fit the schedule and others didn’t qualify, so 20 started, and 16 came to enough classes to be counted.

Half were health workers from aged care, mostly physiotherapists, the Australian name for physical therapists. The other half were judo coaches holding at least a first-degree black belt.

The course began with a 13-hour workshop over two days.

The trainees then observed eight weekly classes for older adults, with those attending in person also helping experienced instructors.

Six of the eight coaches lived in other states and joined those classes by live video.

Every trainee was tested before the workshop, right after it, and after the eight weeks of classes.

The researchers scored their landings in three directions, for a total of up to 12 points.

Trainees also rated how competent they felt teaching 13 skills on a scale of 1 to 6, and answered a 10-question quiz.

Most gains came early

Before the workshop, the trainees averaged 5.5 out of 12 on the falling test. Right after it, they averaged 10.4.

Quiz scores climbed too, from about five correct answers to nearly seven by the end of the course.

The trainees’ confidence rose just as fast. Their average rating went from about 3 to 5.3, past the score of 4 that the researchers counted as feeling competent to teach.

The eight weeks of classes added a little more, with falling scores reaching 11.3, but the big jump happened first.

“After just two days, participants demonstrated an 89% increase in their own safe falling skills and a 77% increase in their perceived competence in teaching those techniques to older adults,” Jadczak said.

Coaches started ahead

The coaches did better on the falling test at first, which the researchers put down to their judo experience.

Before the workshop, the coaches averaged about 7 points on the 12-point test, while the health workers averaged about 4.

By the end, the two groups were close, at 11.5 for the coaches and 11.1 for the health workers.

Coaches said the early classes helped them shift away from what the researchers called traditional “judo coach thinking” and focus on slowing a fall down.

Half of the health workers valued having each fall broken into small steps.

One health worker wrote that “watching participants improve was significant and motivating and made me feel confident to teach it.”

Even so, two of the health workers didn’t feel fully ready to teach by the end and wanted more practice classes. None of the coaches reported that.

Teaching clients who have fallen

Meagan Trollope, a physiotherapist at Resthaven Northern Community Services in Adelaide, took the instructor training. She has since added some of the techniques to her weekly falls and balance classes.

“The instructor training gave me the confidence to safely teach these modified judo-based safe falling skills to older adults in a small group environment,” Trollope said.

“I’ve now incorporated some of the safe falling techniques into my weekly gym programs for elderly clients between the ages of 75 and 85, who have experienced falls and need to work on their muscle strength and balance skills,” she added.

Do the students land safely?

Researchers still need to find out whether older adults taught by these new instructors land more safely, or are less often hurt when they fall. The follow-up lasted only eight weeks, so how long the trainees’ skills last is also unknown.

Without a comparison group, there’s no way to tell how much of the improvement came from the training alone, and volunteers for a course like this may be unusually keen.

Jadczak scored every falling test herself, and she knew which round each one came from. Many trainees also finished close to the top of the 12-point scale, which leaves little room to show more progress.

“These findings support our push to have this instructor program rolled out broadly across community and clinical settings,” Jadczak said.

“As evidence for judo-based safe falling interventions continues to grow, our findings suggest it is feasible to upskill more professionals to deliver safe falling training to older adults, potentially complementing existing fall prevention strategies.”

The researchers noted that future studies should look at how the new instructors run their own classes and how their students do.

Another open question is whether training by video works as well as being in the room.

The full study was published in the journal Australasian Journal on Ageing.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–