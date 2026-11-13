Staying warm can become more difficult with age as the body’s heat-producing systems become less active. Credit: Shutterstock

An older person can feel chilly in a room that feels comfortable to someone younger. Some of the explanation may lie in brown fat, which burns sugar and fat to supply the body with heat.

In a new mouse study, this fat took much longer to respond to cold in old animals than in young ones. The researchers followed that difference back to a substance released by nearby immune cells.

Older brown fat had more of this substance, which helps hold down heat production. A separate drug experiment showed that the mice could recover some of their lost warmth.

A difficult three days

Anying Song and Qiong A. Wang led the work. Wang, an associate professor at City of Hope, is a corresponding author.

In young mice at room temperature, 28.8% of brown fat cells were in a state that produces lots of heat. The share more than doubled to 61.7% after a day in the cold, reaching 89.7% by the third day.

Mice aged about 74 weeks started far lower, at 0.31%. Three days later, the figure was 50.9%, still short of the younger animals’ level on day one.

The older mice got colder while their fat was making this slow adjustment. Within two days, 25% had died.

What the proteins do

The laboratory’s 2020 work had shown that the cells differed in their supply of a protein called UCP1. A brown fat cell uses this protein to make heat.

There was plenty of UCP1 in some cells and hardly any in others. Those with little of it were doing less of the heating.

In these less active cells, another protein called H6PD was more abundant. H6PD helps the cells maintain a supply of active stress hormone.

Cortisol is the main stress hormone in humans, while corticosterone plays that role in mice.

With this hormone acting inside them, the fat cells respond less strongly to nerve signals that call for more heat.

Human tissue offered clues

At 75°F (24°C), the mouse tissue contained about as many cells in one group as in the other. Only a few cells had both proteins.

For the human part of the study, the researchers used tissue from five patients who had thyroid surgery in Ancona, Italy.

Colleagues at Marche Polytechnic University helped examine the fat, which came from above the collarbone.

The human cells divided into two nearly equal groups as well. These patients were between 18 and 48 years old, leaving the researchers without samples from older adults.

Cold changed the mix

The young mice spent a week in a room at 43°F (6°C). By the end, the cells making plenty of heat accounted for 85.6%, up from 31.1% before their stay in the cold.

Once the animals were warm again, the change went into reverse.

To check the part played by nerves, the team cut their connection to brown fat on one side of young mice. In cold conditions, 85.6% of cells on the side with working nerves became highly active, compared with 29.1% on the side without them.

That second side looked pale, too, as brown fat does when it makes little heat. It was in the same cold surroundings as the other side, but couldn’t receive the nerve messages.

A message through immunity

The nerves release noradrenaline, so the researchers tried adding that chemical to fat cells in a dish. H6PD levels stayed as they were.

The next clue involved two types of immune cells found in the fat, neutrophils and macrophages. Some of them made IL-1 beta, a substance involved in inflammation.

After a week in the cold, the team measured 53% less IL-1 beta in brown fat. Moving mice into a warm room raised its level 3.3-fold.

IL-1 beta was produced by 10% of neutrophils and 1% of macrophages in the tissue. Under the microscope, less active fat cells lay closer to these immune cells, while cells making more heat lay farther away.

Changes within the fat

This arrangement suggested that the immune cells could have an effect on their nearest neighbors. The team also worked out how IL-1 beta kept those fat cells from making much heat.

It kept H6PD from breaking down, so the amount of this protein rose 3.5-fold. With its supply maintained, the active stress hormone could keep heat production low.

When the researchers blocked IL-1 beta inside brown fat, the balance of more active cells to less active ones doubled at room temperature. Blood levels of the signal didn’t change along with it.

Aging brings more signals

Older brown fat contained six times as much IL-1 beta and 1.8 times as much active stress hormone, although blood hormone levels weren’t higher.

It also had 2.3 times as much of the protein supporting that hormone and 40% less of the protein used to make heat.

Extra weight didn’t produce the same pattern. All the young mice that became obese on a high-fat diet survived a week in the cold, and their brown fat appeared more active.

A week of treatment

The researchers tried mifepristone, a drug that blocks the receptor through which the stress hormone acts. They gave it to 72-week-old mice for a week.

Without treatment, only 0.5% of cells were in the active group at room temperature; with the drug, 8.3% were. After a cold day, those figures were 10.6% and 32.8%.

The treated animals stayed warmer, and their brown fat contained smaller fat droplets. They burned more energy and used more oxygen through day and night, although they neither ate more nor moved more.

Removing the hormone receptor from active fat cells in another experiment also kept heat production going.

It continued for days after the mice returned to warmth, using extra fuel even though the animals’ food intake hadn’t changed.

People remain the question

Mifepristone isn’t a treatment for feeling cold. Because it acts in many tissues, the experiment couldn’t pin all the improvements on brown fat.

All the mice were male, and the human samples included no older adults.

“Learning how the body controls this process may offer insights into obesity, type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders,” said Wang.

“That possibility matters for more than staying warm. Thermogenic fat also burns glucose and fat, and its activity tends to decline with age.”

For the older mice, at least, some capacity to make heat remained. The experiments showed that changing the signals reaching their fat cells could bring some of it back.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

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