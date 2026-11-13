caption and add credit Roads and buildings may limit movement between urban red squirrel populations, even when green spaces are close together. Credit: Shutterstock

Eurasian red squirrels are a familiar sight in the parks and gardens of Berlin, where they often appear to be perfectly at home.

Yet the roads and buildings lying between these green spaces may be making it harder for the animals to mix.

In a study of squirrels at three sites across the city, small genetic differences were found between groups living only a few miles apart. Survival, on the other hand, was much the same in all three places.

The findings reveal subtle genetic differences between groups, even though researchers detected no clear differences in survival.

The work was led by Sinah Drenske of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW), and wild squirrels were followed for close to four years.

“We do not see any highly isolated populations,” said Drenske. “But we are already detecting subtle genetic differences that suggest that squirrels cannot move completely freely through the city.”

Trapping squirrels across Berlin

All three sites have plenty of trees, but they differ in how built-up they are and how many people visit.

The quietest was a woodland area of about 94 acres (38 hectares) on the city’s outskirts, part of a much larger forest.

A cemetery of about 25 acres (10 hectares), surrounded by homes, parks and other cemeteries, fell in the middle.

At the other extreme was a city park of about 237 acres (96 hectares), crossed and bordered by major roads.

Squirrels studied across habitats

How crowded was each site? Walkers, dogs, bicycles and other activity along the paths were counted by observers in half-hour blocks. By this measure, the park was roughly 16 times as busy as the woodland.

Live traps baited with walnuts were set from autumn 2021 to spring 2025, over eight spring and autumn trapping periods of about six weeks each.

Each new squirrel was fitted with a small tag under the skin of its shoulder (so that it could be recognized later).

A tiny sample of ear tissue was also taken for DNA testing before the animal was let go.

Altogether, 141 squirrels were caught, one of them on 19 separate occasions.

Genetic variety was high

The amount of variety in a population’s genes is known as its genetic diversity. It’s the raw material a population needs in order to adapt to change.

For 135 of the squirrels, genetic profiles were built from 16 stretches of DNA that commonly vary from one animal to the next.

Levels of diversity were broadly similar at all three sites. In fact, they were higher than the values reported for several squirrel populations in France, Great Britain and the island of Jersey.

There was, therefore, no sign that life in the city had sharply reduced the genetic variety of the squirrels (and inbreeding levels were low as well).

Busy parks showed differences

A closer look did turn up small differences, however. Individual squirrels in the busy park carried less genetic variety, on average, than those living in the woodland.

Such differences were read by the researchers as an early stage of genetic separation rather than a sign of serious isolation.

In the Japanese city of Obihiro, a 2024 study had found lower genetic diversity in city red squirrels than in rural ones. Compared with that result, the effects in Berlin were described by the authors as considerably weaker.

Two genetic groups emerged

Three genetic groups had been expected, one for each site. Instead, only two were found by a computer analysis that sorts animals according to how genetically similar they are.

Most of the squirrels in the cemetery belonged to one of these groups, while most of those in the park belonged to the other. Yet the two sites are less than 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) apart.

In the woodland, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from the cemetery, the squirrels carried a mix of both genetic backgrounds.

Genetic differences remained evident

“If one considered only the geographical location, one would have expected the populations in the city park and the cemetery – which are just a few kilometers apart – to be genetically similar, whilst the forest population, which is significantly further away, would stand out more,” Drenske said.

Because close relatives can make a population look more divided than it really is, 35 closely related squirrels (21 of them from the park) were taken out of the data.

When the analysis was run again, two groups still appeared, although the split between them was weaker.

Earlier work on hedgehogs in Berlin had a different outcome, as an apparent genetic split vanished there once relatives had been taken into account.

Roads may limit movement

Researchers believe squirrels from the woodland may have moved into the two city areas. Over time, limited movement between these places could have increased their genetic differences.

Berlin’s wide roads, railways, and waterways may make it harder for squirrels to travel between green spaces.

An earlier computer model suggested that the park could connect the woodland and cemetery. However, it only showed possible routes, not whether squirrels actually used them.

The findings suggest that even when paths exist, squirrels may struggle to move freely through the city.

Survival looked much the same

Survival was estimated from the trapping records, which were used to work out the chance of a squirrel still being around six months later.

The chance of surviving six months came to 75% in the woodland, 74% in the cemetery and 69% in the park.

The figure for the park was the lowest of the three. However, the uncertainty around the estimates meant researchers could not establish a clear difference between the sites.

Were more inbred squirrels less likely to survive? If anything, they showed a weak tendency to survive slightly better (the opposite of what had been predicted), though the trend wasn’t statistically significant.

In addition, these survival estimates cannot distinguish between a squirrel that died and one that permanently left the study area.

There were also no measurements of food supply, predators or disease.

Habitat connections protect diversity

Stephanie Kramer-Schadt, who heads the Department of Ecological Dynamics at Leibniz-IZW, supervised the research. She is also a professor at the Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin).

The term connectivity is used by scientists for how easily animals can move between patches of habitat.

“The results show that Berlin’s squirrels exhibit a high level of genetic diversity and that there is currently no evidence of significant inbreeding or advanced isolation,” said Kramer-Schadt.

“Should connectivity between urban habitats continue to decline in future, this could also lead to a further reduction in genetic exchange.”

Over many years, even small differences in survival could add up, the authors noted. It isn’t yet known whether that will happen here.

Studies that follow Berlin’s squirrels for longer (and across more of the city) could show whether the genetic split ever affects how long the animals live.

The full study was published in the journal Ecology and Evolution.

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