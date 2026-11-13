Microscopic probiotics, bacterial flora. Credit: Shutterstock

The body clock is supposed to run on light. Sunrise wakes the brain, and the rest of the body falls in line. But the bacteria in the gut live in the dark.

In mice, a common microbe keeps time another way: it reads when food arrives and tells the cells of the intestine to start absorbing.

The signal is a small molecule the bacterium makes while it digests phytate, a compound in grains, nuts and seeds. The molecule switches on genes that pull amino acids and fats out of a meal.

Give it to undernourished young mice and they grow. Give it to mice on a high-fat diet and they get fatter.

Mice and human cells in a dish

Zheng Kuang, an associate professor of biological sciences at Carnegie Mellon University, led the work from his lab. Colleagues at the University of Pittsburgh, UT Southwestern Medical Center and the Quadram Institute in England took part.

All of it was done in mice and in human gut cells grown in a dish.

In an interview with Earth.com, Kuang said what struck him most was that the bacteria convert the timing of a meal into chemistry.

“Their absolute numbers did not need to change substantially across the day – their metabolic activity changed,” he said.

Gut bacteria that read mealtimes

The bacterium is Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron, one of the most common residents of the human gut.

Kuang’s team raised mice with no gut microbes at all, then gave some of them this one species and nothing else. They sampled the lining of the small intestine around the clock.

Mice eat at night. In the hours after dark, the colonized mice carried more of the bacterial signal molecule in their gut lining than they did in the morning.

Germ-free mice showed no such rise, and neither did mice given a mutant strain missing the enzyme that breaks down phytate.

The bacteria themselves were no more numerous at night than in the morning, Kuang’s team found. What rose was the activity of that one enzyme.

“We are not claiming these bacteria have their own internal clock,” Kuang told Earth.com. “Rather, they respond to feeding cues and produce molecules called inositol phosphates, which activate a protein called HDAC3 in intestinal cells.”

The switch inside gut cells

That protein, HDAC3, works inside the cells lining the intestine and helps decide which genes are on.

The bacterial molecule makes it grip a partner protein more tightly, and the pair then turns on a set of transporter genes that carry nutrients across the gut wall.

In colonized mice, 14 amino acids and 14 fatty acids rose in the blood during the feeding hours, while in germ-free mice they stayed low.

Of 248 transporter genes the team tracked, 122 cycled more strongly with the bacterium present, and most of those handle amino acids, sugars or fats.

The body’s master clock genes kept their normal daily rhythm either way. The bacterium didn’t reset the clock; it strengthened the daily rise and fall of the metabolic genes that follow it.

Daytime meals flatten the signal

The team then fed mice only during the day, which is their normal sleeping time. The signal molecule fell and the gut’s daily rhythm in gene activity flattened, though the animals ate no less than before.

Mice allowed to eat only at night looked like mice allowed to eat whenever they liked.

The feeding experiment is the result Kuang pointed to when asked what people should take from the work. “The key message is to align your feeding schedule with the natural day-night cycle – eating during your active, daytime hours,” he said.

Artificial light has pushed human eating into the night, he added, and the study suggests that misalignment disrupts the bacterial signals.

Kuang said there was likely a metabolic cost to that disruption. The feeding experiment itself tracked the signal and the gene rhythms, not the mice’s weight.

Undernourished mice grew taller

Young mice were weaned onto a diet with the usual calories but little protein or fat, a model for childhood malnutrition.

Those given the bacterium grew longer bodies and longer thigh bones than those given the mutant strain. They had heavier organs, more amino acids in their blood and better blood sugar control, and they ate the same amount.

The signal molecule on its own did the same, in mice with and without a normal gut community. In mice bred to lack HDAC3 in their gut cells, neither the bacterium nor the molecule helped, and a drug that blocks HDAC3 blunted the effect too.

In a public dataset of children’s stool samples, the bacterium was among 19 species more common in healthy children than in undernourished ones.

Overfed mice got fatter

Adult mice fed a high-fat, high-sugar diet for 12 weeks gained more weight with the bacterium than with the mutant strain.

They carried more belly fat and liver fat and had higher blood fats and worse blood sugar handling. They absorbed more fat from food and passed less of it in their stool.

Again, the mice lacking HDAC3 in their gut cells showed none of this, and food intake didn’t differ.

Kuang said that double edge is the finding he most wants understood. “This illustrates why it is too simple to label a bacterium as inherently ‘good’ or ‘bad’ – its effects depend on diet and the metabolic state of the host,” he explained.

The team’s reading is evolutionary. A pathway that extracts the most from every meal was an advantage when food was scarce, and the same pathway can work against a body surrounded by high-fat diets.

Human testing needed

Whether this bacterium even lives and works in the human small intestine is an open question. The team also could not prove that the signal molecule in the gut cells came from the bacteria rather than from the cells themselves, which make related molecules.

And phytate intake varies from one diet to another, so the signal’s strength probably does too, the authors wrote.

Whether the same signal shifts in people who eat on a jet-lagged or night-shift schedule is a question the study does not reach.

Asked how soon the bacteria could be tested against malnutrition, Kuang said it is too early to give a reliable timeline for human testing.

The next step, he said, is to look for the pathway in human intestinal samples and in children with undernutrition. Until then, the case that mealtimes talk to the gut through its bacteria rests on mice.

The full study was published online in a publication of the Carnegie Mellon University.

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