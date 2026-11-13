A tourist’s vacation photo of a yellow flower helped botanists catalog a completely new species

Linaria alfercensis, a species of yellow toadflax. Credit: João Farminhão

A yellow toadflax that grows almost only in the hills of Monchique, in Portugal’s Algarve region, has been described as a new species, Linaria alfercensis.

Botanists first noticed it in a photo that a visitor to the area posted on iNaturalist. The citizen science platform lets people share pictures of wild plants and animals.

João Farminhão of the University of Coimbra’s Centre for Functional Ecology (CFE) described the species in August 2026 with four colleagues from Portugal and Spain. Its flowers “did not match any described taxon in corolla colour pattern,” the team wrote.

A photo that did not fit

The iNaturalist record came from Castelo de Alferce, in the municipality of Monchique. The plant clearly belonged to a group of toadflaxes called Linaria subsection Versicolores.

This observation prompted dedicated fieldwork in the Monchique Igneous Complex in 2024 and 2025.

On April 4, 2024, André Carapeto of the Portuguese Botanical Society collected the plant that became the holotype, the reference specimen for the species. He found it at an elevation of 1,027 feet (313 meters).

The holotype is kept in the herbarium of the University of Coimbra, with a duplicate at the Royal Botanical Garden in Madrid.

The plant had been collected before without being recognized. Herbarium specimens gathered in 1995 and 1996 near Picota and in the Odelouca valley belong to the new species.

The name honors the civil parish of Alferce, where the species was first recognized.

Yellow flowers with dark stripes

The flower is deep yellow, with two orange to brownish-red stripes along the throat that split at the tip. The palate, the bulge that closes the mouth of the flower, is orange and often spotted with brownish red.

Flowers usually measure 0.8 to 0.9 inch (21 to 24 millimeters) long, including the spur. The erect flowering stems usually reach 6.7 to 15 inches (17 to 38 centimeters).

The plant flowers and sets fruit from March to May. Its seeds are black to blackish gray and measure 0.02 to 0.03 inch (0.4 to 0.8 millimeter).

Its closest relatives are Linaria algarviana, which has violet-purple flowers, and Linaria bimaculata, whose throat stripes are rounded at the tip. Together, the three form a group of toadflaxes found only in the Algarve.

Its fruit capsules are longer than those of these two relatives, usually measuring 0.13 to 0.15 inch (3.4 to 3.8 millimeters).

Farminhão and Carapeto raised Linaria bimaculata to species rank in a 2024 study of Algarve toadflaxes, drawing on 78 iNaturalist records. Many of those records had first been uploaded under another species name.

Linaria alfercensis, overview in vivo. A. Habit of multicaul plants, Cerro do Castelo de Alferce on 12 Mar. 2024. B. Habit of unicaul plant, Monte do Serro on 27 Apr. 2024 (Farminhão 350). C. Sterile stems and base of fertile stems, Cerro do Castelo de Alferce on 4 Apr. 2024 (Carapeto s.n.). D. Inflorescences in early anthesis, Cerro do Castelo de Alferce on 12 Mar. 2024. E. Flowers in lateral and frontal view, same locality and date. F. Inflorescence with immature capsules below, Cerro do Castelo de Alferce on 4 Apr. 2024 (Carapeto s.n.). G. Inflorescence with mature capsules below, Barranco da Fonte Santa on 27 Apr. 2024 (Farminhão 349). H. Seeds (Farminhão 351). Photographs by João Farminhão (A, B, D, E, G), André Carapeto (C, F), and Ana Coelho (H). Click image to enlarge.

Rocks that shaped a species

The Iberian branch of Linaria subsection Versicolores includes at least ten species. Toadflaxes belong to the tribe Antirrhineae of the plantain family, Plantaginaceae.

The new species grows mostly on soils derived from nepheline syenite, an igneous rock that makes up most of the Monchique Igneous Complex.

It occurs on the southern slopes of Serra da Picota, along the Odelouca river basin and near Marmelete. It favors annual meadows on gravel and sandy soils in clearings and on the edges of rocky heathland, often among boulders.

The researchers combined DNA analysis, using a method called genotyping-by-sequencing, with a near-complete review of herbarium specimens. They also compared where these toadflaxes grow with geological maps.

Records from iNaturalist entered the analysis only if they were classified as reliable after a check of their photos. Most also had a location accurate to within about 490 feet (150 meters).

Sandstone, coarse sand, igneous rocks and windblown sand plains act as soil “islands” for these plants, while limestone, fine sands, shales and graywackes appear to work as barriers.

Together with shifts in flower color and shape, this pattern points to a role for geographic isolation and inferred soil specialization in the group’s diversification.

A small range at risk

The authors propose a preliminary listing as Endangered under criterion B of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The listing reflects the species’ small geographic range, declining habitat quality and few locations.

The species’ extent of occurrence covers about 34.6 square miles (89.6 square kilometers). It is known from four locations, and its area of occupancy is about 17 square miles (44 square kilometers).

Each locality holds fewer than 50 flowering plants, although the total population cannot be reliably estimated.

The main threat is believed to be the invasive silver wattle, Acacia dealbata, whose spread has intensified after recurrent wildfires. Native to southeastern Australia, it is legally listed as an invasive species in Portugal.

The species has also lost habitat to eucalyptus plantations in the past. Forestry work, including road widening and timber storage, threatens plants along road verges, as does tourist development on the Picota slopes near Covão da Águia.

The study was published in the journal Plant Ecology and Evolution.

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