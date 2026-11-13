A strange red speck captured by Webb looked like a candidate for the earliest galaxy ever seen, but now it seems to be moving like a brown dwarf

Capotauro appears as a small red point in this James Webb Space Telescope view of the CEERS field, with a magnified view in the inset. Credit: NASA/ESA/CSA/JWST/CEERS

In December 2022, the James Webb Space Telescope photographed a strip of sky for the CEERS survey and recorded a compact red point that, according to the latest analysis, is a brown dwarf inside the Milky Way.

Astronomers later named the point Capotauro and calculated that its light might have left a galaxy about 100 million years after the Big Bang.

Webb returned to the same field in June 2026, and the point was no longer in the same place.

A team led from the University of Edinburgh’s Institute for Astronomy (IFA) says that rules out a distant galaxy, although the object’s distance of roughly 2,400 light-years remains an estimate.

Dropout in the CEERS field

CEERS, the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science survey, covered a field in a region called the Extended Groth Strip.

Giovanni Gandolfi and his colleagues picked out the object, catalogued as U-100588. They named it Capotauro after the old name of Corno alle Scale, a mountain in the Italian Apennines.

Capotauro appeared only in the reddest filters of Webb’s NIRCam camera and vanished at shorter wavelengths. Astronomers call such an object a dropout, because it drops out of the bluer images.

Distant galaxies can behave this way, since hydrogen in the early universe absorbs their shorter wavelengths. Among the extragalactic options, Gandolfi’s team favored a redshift of about 32.

Redshift is a measurement of how far its light has been stretched by cosmic expansion. The confirmed record at the time stood near redshift 14, held by a galaxy seen 280 million years after the Big Bang.

That team also listed a very cold brown dwarf or a free-floating planet as possibilities, and it said the observations could not settle the question. The doubt was raised early, and an impostor closer to home stayed on the table.

Back after 3.5 years

Two Webb programs, MINERVA and SPAM, covered the same field in mid-to-late June 2026. Their medium-band images gave the Edinburgh group, with first author Fengyuan Liu, a second epoch about 3.5 years after the discovery data.

Galaxies at such distances do not show measurable motion across the sky over a few years, while objects in the Milky Way can.

Liu’s team measured Capotauro’s position in four images, F410M and F444W from December 2022 and F430M and F460M from June 2026. It had moved by 132 milliarcseconds, give or take 20, which is about 0.13 arcseconds.

For scale, that angle equals the width of a US quarter seen from about 24 miles (38 kilometers). The detection reached more than 6 sigma, a statistical level that leaves very little room for chance.

Measured positions of Capotauro in December 2022 and June 2026 (left), the inferred displacement (middle) and the distribution of its motion (right). Credit: Liu et al., preprint of Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2026), CC BY 4.0. Click image to enlarge.

Frame of 68 references

A shift that small can be faked by misaligned images, so the team built a local reference frame. It used 68 isolated, compact sources within 3 arcminutes of Capotauro, most of them galaxies, and solved for the alignment of all four images together.

The team then tested the noise under the object. The researchers planted artificial moving sources at 75 blank positions near Capotauro, ran 1,200 trials, and checked how far the noise pushed each recovered position.

The paper states that the data “completely exclude” any extragalactic source. That covers a galaxy and a black hole-powered nucleus, and also a proposal by Ferrara and colleagues that the light came from a giant supernova at redshift 15.

The new images also showed no significant change in brightness over 3.5 years, which counts against a supernova. Liu’s group found one more problem in the record.

It reports that its own brightness values differ from the earlier ones by as much as 58 percent, and it suggests the earlier measurement may have been too high because its aperture was oversized.

Near 170 degrees Fahrenheit

The team compared the object’s brightness across filters with templates of known cold brown dwarfs. The best match was spectral type Y1, with a temperature near 350 Kelvin, or about 170 degrees Fahrenheit (77 degrees Celsius).

NASA describes Y dwarfs as the coldest class of brown dwarfs, objects that never gathered enough mass to shine as ordinary stars. Webb has found brown dwarfs only about twice the mass of Jupiter in a young star-forming cluster.

Most known Y dwarfs lie within 30 parsecs, about 98 light-years. One of the coldest, WISE 0855, sits just 7.5 light-years from the Sun.

Capotauro’s estimated distance is 730 parsecs, with an uncertainty of 110, or about 2,400 light-years. The authors call it “one of the most distant Y dwarfs found to date.”

Combined with its motion, that distance gives a sideways speed of about 82 miles (132 kilometers) per second. Such a speed may mark an old object from the Milky Way’s thick disk, the authors wrote.

Bullet cluster lookalikes

Maruša Bradač and her colleagues found two candidates beyond redshift 30 near the Bullet cluster, and spectra and motion measurements pointed to cold brown dwarfs instead.

Kevin Hainline’s group had reached similar photometric fits for Capotauro in a study of cold dwarfs in deep Webb fields, placing it about 1,600 light-years away.

Liu’s team explains why the confusion lands at that redshift. Water, methane and ammonia in a Y dwarf’s atmosphere can erase almost all its light through the F356W filter.

The brightness then climbs sharply near 4 to 5 microns. Read as a hydrogen break in a galaxy, that rise gives a redshift of about 30 to 32.

The authors recommend that future searches include cold brown dwarf templates and compare images from different years.

More to learn about Capotauro

The 2,400 light-year figure is not a direct geometric measurement. Webb’s images could not pin down Capotauro’s parallax, the small annual shift that reveals distance, and the team derived the figure by scaling template brightness.

The template library stops at type Y1. Capotauro could therefore be colder and closer than the estimate, which would also lower its calculated speed.

A third set of Webb images, timed for parallax, could fix the distance. The object is so faint that detailed spectroscopy would be “inherently impractical,” the authors wrote.

In the June 2026 images, Capotauro was still a red point, about 0.13 arcseconds from where Webb recorded it in December 2022.

The study has been accepted by the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society and posted online as an advance article, before copyediting and typesetting. A preprint is also on arXiv.

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