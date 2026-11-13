Older men playing chess in the park. Credit: Shutterstock

Older adults who volunteer or belong to a sports club tend to do better on memory and thinking tests than people who join nothing. The gap grows with each extra kind of social activity they take on.

The benefit didn’t show up evenly, though. Volunteering and sports clubs were linked to a lower risk of cognitive decline in all five national surveys studied. Church groups and political groups were not consistently linked to any gain.

Behind the pattern are the records of nearly 58,000 people in 24 countries, followed for about six years. The authors describe it as the first analysis to pool five national aging surveys to understand the impact of social connection.

Jiahong Sun of Guangdong Medical University and Bo Xi of Shandong University led the work with first author Yuedong Wang. It’s an observational study, so it can show that joiners scored higher, not that joining caused the higher scores.

In an interview with Earth.com, Sun said the practical message is about variety and sticking with it. “A practical step would be to take part in a few sustainable activities, ideally including three or more types of social engagement,” he said.

Social activities, he suggested, might include volunteering, joining a sports club, attending a training course or spending meaningful time caring for children..

Five social activity surveys pooled

The findings of earlier studies on the effect of social engagement disagreed with each other.

The Rush Memory and Aging Project linked higher social engagement to a five-year delay in the onset of cognitive impairment. A Dutch study of about 2,000 people found no link.

The authors suspected small samples, under 3,000 people, and inconsistent ways of measuring social life.

So Wang’s team pooled five long-running surveys of people in middle age and beyond. Three of them are the Health and Retirement Study in the United States, the English Longitudinal Study of Aging, and the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study.

The Mexican Health and Aging Study and the Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe complete the set.

The European survey alone supplied almost half of the 57,793 participants. Median ages ran from 57 in the Chinese survey to 73 in the American one.

Even one social activity improved scores

Each survey asked people whether they had taken part in social groups over the past month or the past year.

Memory was tested by having people recall a short list of words, right away and again later. Thinking was tested with tasks like counting backward from 100 by sevens or naming as many animals as possible in one minute.

Because the tests differed, the researchers converted every score onto one common scale, so a result from Mexico could be compared with one from England.

On that scale, people who took part in at least one social activity scored higher than people who took part in none, in all five surveys.

Scores rose with each activity

Each added kind of activity came with a higher score. People who kept up three or more scored more than twice as far above the inactive group as people with just one activity did.

The three-or-more group’s advantage also grew over time. Their scores improved a little faster each year than the inactive group’s did, and that extra yearly gain showed up on the memory test.

On the thinking tasks, the yearly difference was too small to separate from chance.

What the study measured was test scores, not dementia diagnoses. The authors described the trend as a dose-response pattern: more kinds of social contact, higher scores.

Two social activities were consistent

Asked by Earth.com what surprised him about which activities helped, Sun pointed to two that showed the same link everywhere and several that didn’t.

Volunteering and sports club membership were linked to better cognitive scores in all five surveys. Attending training courses and caring for children were linked to faster yearly gains.

Political groups, community groups, church groups, and religious groups showed no consistent link across the surveys.

“This does not mean that these activities are harmful or ineffective; their associations may depend on the social and cultural context in which they occur,” Sun said.

Why would an active social life protect thinking? The authors offered three possibilities. Activities that demand attention may keep brain connections in use. This idea is often summed up as “use it or lose it.”

Social contact may add to the mental reserve that education builds up over a lifetime. And meaningful activity may lower chronic stress, which harms the brain region that handles memory.

Women showed a stronger link

The association was not the same for everyone. Sun said it appeared stronger among women, adults aged 60 or older, people with at least a high school education, and people without depressive symptoms.

It was also stronger among people who lived alone, were of normal weight, or lived in rural areas.

Two more groups that made the list puzzled the authors: current smokers and people who drank alcohol.

One possibility they raised is that smokers and drinkers may do their socializing in organized groups, the kind that keep a mind busy. They called that reading speculative and the whole set of subgroup results exploratory.

For people over 60, the authors’ explanation is plainer. After retirement, people have more free time for groups.

What remains unknown

People were asked about their social activities once, at the start. The analysis assumed those habits held for the next six years., but this was not checked.

The thinking tests also differed from country to country, so a score in China and a score in England don’t measure exactly the same skill.

And people who were already sharper may have been the ones who joined clubs in the first place, which would make the clubs look better than they are.

The analysis adjusted for age, education, depression, loneliness, and several other factors, but the authors wrote that other differences between joiners and non-joiners could still explain part of the gap.

Dementia is the stake behind all of this. In 2019, about 57 million people were living with it, and the authors cited projections of nearly 153 million by 2050.

With no effective treatment available, they wrote, finding risk factors that people can change is a public health priority.

Quality is the next question

The study counted how many kinds of activity a person did. It didn’t ask whether they enjoyed them, led them, or how often they went.

“Our next steps are to examine not only the number of social activities, but also their quality, purpose, level of personal involvement and emotional experience,” Sun told Earth.com.

He added that future research should also test whether programs that get older adults into sustained social activity actually improve their cognitive health.

Until a study like that runs, the evidence is a pattern across six years and 24 countries. Whether joining is what makes the difference, or whether sharper people are the ones joining, remains an unanswered question.

The full study was published in the journal Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.

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