Researchers hung baited cameras off a boat and identified 50 different oceanic whitetip sharks using only their fins

FIU researchers retrieve a pelagic baited remote underwater video station (pBRUVS) off Cat Island, The Bahamas. Credit: Florida International University

In late April 2023, a Florida International University (FIU) crew off Cat Island in The Bahamas started dropping baited GoPro cameras over the side. The goal was to film oceanic whitetip sharks about 43 feet (13 meters) down, with 2 pounds (1 kilogram) of bonito as bait.

They came back in 2024 and did it again. By then the video showed 50 separate whitetips. Each one was picked out by the notches, shape and pigmentation pattern of its first dorsal fin, the tall fin on the back.

Candace Fields, who is Bahamian and got her PhD in marine biology at FIU in 2025, ran the survey. Counting fins sometimes put up to three times as many sharks at a camera as the usual tally. All of it, though, comes from one island and two springs of fieldwork.

Too deep to anchor at Cat Island

According to NOAA Fisheries, oceanic whitetips can reach 11 feet (3.4 meters). They spend most of their time in the top 656 feet (200 meters) of the open ocean.

NOAA puts the drop across the Pacific at about 80 to 95 percent since the mid-1990s. It names bycatch in commercial fisheries and demand for the fins as the main threat, and says some recent recovery is possible in the Pacific.

A Mote Marine Laboratory report found that most species in the shark fin trade are threatened with extinction. The IUCN lists the oceanic whitetip as Critically Endangered, and the U.S. Endangered Species Act lists it as threatened.

Yannis Papastamatiou is an FIU marine biologist at the university’s Institute of Environment and one of Fields’ advisers. “When you’re talking about marine predators in the ocean, that’s very difficult to answer, much harder than with terrestrial predators,” he told FIU News.

“If you want an idea of the abundance of lions, you can do airplane surveys and count them. But in the marine environment, you can’t see things, so that’s very difficult to do.”

FIU researchers had already surveyed another shark species for 10 years at an atoll with baited cameras, FIU News reported. Off Cat Island the water was too deep to anchor cameras to the bottom.

Drifting rigs and a tethered cage

Fields tried two kinds of rig in late April and early May of 2023 and 2024. One was a frame of 3/4-inch galvanized steel pipe holding at least two GoPro Hero9 Black cameras. It drifted on a rope under a float and a flagged marker buoy, with a dive weight underneath.

The other was a wire bait cage with a camera. It hung about 49 feet (15 meters) from a 79-foot (24-meter) Viking sportfishing yacht. In the acknowledgments, the authors thank Captain Scott Genereux for running the Lady G.

The crew put out 99 sets between Columbus Point and Tartar Bank, a shallow seamount west of the island. Of those, 76 hung from the boat and 23 drifted, each at least half a mile (800 meters) from the last. Whitetips came to 51 of them.

Some earlier accounts said whitetips home in on boat engines. In this survey the tethered cage drew no more sharks than the drifting rig. Whether the engine was on or off did not matter either.

More sharks turned up at Columbus Point, a shelf edge where tuna, wahoo and billfish feed in winter and spring. Windy days brought more of them too. The authors think the rigs drifted farther and the scent of bonito spread wider.

Notches, shapes and pale tips

Fields told FIU News that reading whitetip fins is similar to reading the spots on a whale shark. In the Western Indian Ocean, photos of those spots helped track individual whale sharks over ten years.

Until now, whitetip photo ID came from divers, who could swim into position for a clean shot. “In a video survey, obviously, you have no means to control how the shark approaches the camera. So, one big question was: is this even viable?” Fields said.

Each time a whitetip came into view, an annotator saved a still of its first dorsal fin. A shark got its own code, such as OWT1, only once both sides of the fin were on camera.

Some sharks circled the rig again and again. Others swam in at angles that hid the markings, and glare and murky water hid more. Still, the team picked out at least one shark by its fin on 41 of the 51 sets with whitetips.

Identification stills of oceanic whitetip shark dorsal fins taken from the baited camera footage. The top row shows two sharks filmed from both sides (OWT2 and OWT16); the bottom row shows four sharks recognized from the right side only. Credit: Fields et al., Marine Biology (2026), CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. Click image to enlarge.

Fifty sharks, a dozen seen again

Twenty-five of the 50 sharks got full codes. The other 25 were told apart from the right side of the fin alone.

Twelve sharks were filmed on two or more sets in the same season. Two of them, OWT8 and OWT15, were first filmed in 2023 and came back to the cameras in 2024.

Most camera studies report MaxN, the largest number of one species seen in a single frame. The fin count and MaxN agreed on about 87 percent of sets. Most of those had no whitetip or just one.

With two whitetips on screen at once, the counts matched only 31 percent of the time. With three, it was 28 percent. Papastamatiou said fin IDs let a researcher review the footage and say “actually, that was three different sharks.”

Back home in Rock Sound

Fields now works at the Cape Eleuthera Institute in Rock Sound, Eleuthera. “I think what FIU did for me was solidify the importance of coming back home to work. The Bahamas is a big hub for shark research, and there are little to no Bahamians involved in that work,” she told FIU News.

Her other adviser, Demian Chapman, now works at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, Florida. Fields said both men pushed her to stick with it and become a Bahamian shark expert.

One island, two seasons

The 99 sets are a first count for whitetips in The Bahamas. They say nothing yet about whether the population is rising or falling.

On some sets no fin could be read. In those cases the team used MaxN. On three sets it told sharks apart by sex, a tag or fishing gear hanging from the body. The data are not in a public archive, and the paper says Fields will share them on reasonable request.

The authors also note that The Bahamas is a shark sanctuary but whitetips swim out of it into fished waters. In the Marshall Islands, scientists found that a shark sanctuary offered little protection from illegal fishing.

Next, the team wants cameras at more points along the archipelago, to see whether the sharks stay put or travel between islands. Fields also hopes to add photos from citizen scientists to the fin catalog.

OWT8 and OWT15 first swam up to the bonito off Cat Island in the spring of 2023. A year later both were back.

The full study was published in the journal Marine Biology.

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