Study of nearly 200,000 adults shows that eating snacks after dinner greatly increases the risk of liver disease

Nighttime snacking in front of an open fridge. Credit: Shutterstock

People who snacked after dinner or after going to bed had a 20 to 30 percent higher rate of liver disease than those who did not, according to researchers at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU). The finding comes from nearly 200,000 U.S. adults followed in three long-running health studies.

The conditions included fatty liver disease and cirrhosis, a serious form of liver scarring.

The research is observational and relied on habits that participants reported themselves. A follow-up study at the same university will now test whether eating earlier helps.

From the heart to the liver

Earlier research had already tied late-night snacking to heart disease and obesity, the OHSU team noted. The researchers set out to see whether the same habit was also tied to liver problems.

Robert Wilechansky, M.D., a hepatologist at OHSU who specializes in liver transplantation, is the study’s lead author.

Night shift workers, whose day-night cycle is out of step, have higher rates of both conditions. That pattern led Wilechansky to wonder whether small changes in meal timing could make a difference.

“A few studies have hinted at this idea, but this is among the first long-term analyses to explicitly draw the connection to fatty liver disease,” Wilechansky said.

His co-authors include Kevin Casey, Andrew Chan and Tracey Simon of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. OHSU announced the results on October 9, 2026.

Three studies, one question

The team analyzed three large, preexisting nationwide datasets. Two came from the Nurses’ Health Study, established in 1976, and the Nurses’ Health Study II.

Across three generations, the nurses’ studies count more than 280,000 participants.

The third source was the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. Launched in 1986, it enrolled 51,529 men working as dentists, pharmacists, optometrists, veterinarians and in other health professions.

Those men answer health questionnaires every two years and detailed diet questionnaires every four years.

Participants self-reported their diet and lifestyle habits, including whether they ate late. The team defined late-night eating as eating after dinner or after bedtime.

People were grouped by eating behavior. The researchers then looked for correlations with reported cases of MASLD or cirrhosis.

Two conditions under watch

The first condition was metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, or MASLD.

In MASLD, excess fat builds up in the liver for reasons other than heavy drinking, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).

The institute estimates that about 24 percent of U.S. adults have MASLD. OHSU puts the share of Americans affected at as much as 30 percent.

Overweight or obesity, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes and abnormal blood fats all raise the risk, the NIDDK lists.

In a more severe form, fat comes with inflammation and damage. That form may lead to cirrhosis, the second condition examined, in which the liver is scarred and permanently damaged.

Cirrhosis can in turn lead to liver cancer. Yet MASLD is usually silent, and even cirrhosis can develop with no symptoms.

A liver that keeps time

“We know the liver is very much in tune with the body’s circadian rhythms,” Wilechansky explained. “So we’re interested in changing the timing of eating in a way that could make a difference in health, without changing the composition of what people eat.”

Andrew McHill, Ph.D., an associate professor and sleep and circadian physiologist at OHSU, is a co-author.

“We are seeing over and over again that the timing of behaviors, whether it’s sleep, eating or exercise, really matters,” McHill said.

“For example, we have shown that eating during the night, when the internal biological clock is promoting sleep, reduces the ability of your body to metabolize foods as efficiently and can eventually lead to obesity, diabetes and now poor liver health,” he continued.

What the data cannot show

The analysis does not prove that late eating damages the liver. It shows an association between eating times and later diagnoses.

Wilechansky cautions that the findings come from observational, broadly defined, self-reported data.

The authors place their results within wider research on late eating and metabolic health.

Testing earlier meals

Wilechansky is part of an OHSU team now recruiting for a new study. It will monitor eating behaviors directly and test whether eating earlier improves clinical measures of underlying MASLD.

“It’s important to remember, of the people who developed fatty liver disease, only a small fraction develop serious forms of the condition like liver cirrhosis,” Wilechansky noted.

“Even so, the big take-away here is that confining your calorie intake to several hours before bedtime might be beneficial,” he added.

The study was published in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

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