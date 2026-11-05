Researchers discover the clever tactics octopuses use to fit through holes much smaller than their bodies

An octopus emerging from a vessel. Photo credit: Michael Kuba

An octopus has no bones, so it can squeeze through a gap far narrower than its body. It often does that in the wild to escape predators and to catch prey.

In a recent study, scientists have deciphered the exact, step-by-step method that common octopuses squeeze through tiny holes.

One arm goes through first. Several more follow, and then the arms that are already through push against the wall around the hole and pull the rest of the animal after them.

When the hole was narrower than the distance between an octopus’s eyes, the animals added a step: every arm went through before the head and body did.

Wenci Xin, a mechanical engineering researcher at the National University of Singapore, and colleagues filmed three common octopuses at a public aquarium in Vienna.

Then the team tracked every arm, frame by frame. The whole-body squeeze had never been broken into steps before, the team wrote.

Filming the squeeze

The three were young animals, caught by fishermen at La Ciotat in France and kept at the Haus des Meeres, the Vienna aquarium. A clear acrylic wall with one adjustable hole split their tank.

An octopus has a capsule of cartilage around its brain, and the distance between its eyes is a good guide to how big that capsule is. So the team used that distance as each animal’s size.

The smallest octopus, with eyes 0.6 to 0.8 inches (15 to 20 mm) apart, got a hole about as wide as a penny, 0.8 inches (20 mm) across.

The two bigger ones, with eyes 1.2 to 1.4 inches (30 to 35 mm) apart, got a hole 1.2 inches (30 mm) across. That’s about the width of a soda bottle cap, and narrower than the distance between their eyes.

Each animal made three to five attempts a day on three separate days. If an octopus seemed unwilling to go on, or jetted water, a stress response, the team stopped and waited at least three days.

Cameras recorded 33 attempts. Three failed when the octopus damaged the apparatus trying to get out another way, which left 30.

One arm goes through first

Every squeeze started the same way. The octopus pushed one arm through the hole, bending it into a U at the opening. Then the arm stretched out on the far side.

Michael Kuba of the University of Naples Federico II, who helped run the new work, had seen that reaching move before. In a 2015 study, Kuba and colleagues filmed octopuses reaching one arm through a hole.

Next, more arms followed the first, with shorter reaches, until they filled the hole almost completely. The team calls that shifting. Three to five arms went through at this stage, and four was the most common number.

The last step was the squeeze itself. Two of the arms on the far side twisted around and attached their suckers to the wall. By stiffening and pushing against the wall, they pulled the remaining arms, the head, and the body through in one motion.

At the wider hole, that was the whole routine, and the smallest octopus used it in all 14 of its attempts.

Last step may differ

The two bigger octopuses, with a hole narrower than the distance between their eyes, did something different at the last step.

First the octopus rotated its body upward, which forced the bases of the arms already in the hole deeper in and opened up a little more room.

The remaining arms then twisted and stretched through, with the arms on the far side pulling, until all eight arms were through.

Once the arms were across, the octopus turned back to its normal position, with only the head and body left on the starting side.

The second pull worked like the first one: two arms attached to the wall pushed against it, and this time only the head and body came through.

From the side, the cameras caught the body narrowing before it went through. The hole pressed the body narrower, and the octopus narrowed it further on its own, the team wrote.

Those two octopuses used this four-step version in 15 of their 16 attempts.

In an interview with Earth.com, Xin said the team had expected the same strategy at both hole sizes, with the arms pushing against the wall to pull the animal through.

“We were surprised when we found that the strategy changed,” Xin said. “However, after thinking about it carefully, we felt that it was understandable, as the animals were still following the same general pattern, while the new strategy simply divided the sequence in which the body was pulled through into separate stages.”

Octopuses favor their front arms

The octopuses favored their four front arms, and the two on the left most of all. Counting from the front, the second left arm went first in 47% of the 30 attempts, and the first left arm in another 28%.

The arms that followed were usually the ones next to the probing arm. At the wider hole, the two arms at the ends of that group consistently did the pulling.

At the narrower hole, when the second left arm had probed, the first right arm and the fourth left arm nearly always pushed the body through.

The team also tested four-month-old juveniles of a second species, the Mexican four-eyed octopus. Offered a hole 0.4 inches (10 mm) wide, no wider than the distance between their eyes, the young octopuses did not try it. Two Mexican four-eyed octopuses given a penny-wide hole used the three-step routine every time.

Offered a 0.6-inch (15 mm) hole beside two 0.4-inch ones, one animal tried a narrow hole first. It got one arm through, then two more, and could not get any more through. After several failed tries it moved to the wider hole and went through in three steps.

An octopus extending its first arm through the mouth of a vessel before it emerges. Photo credit: Michael Kuba. Click image to enlarge.

Lessons for rescue robots

Robots built to search collapsed buildings have to fit through gaps in the rubble, so they’re built narrow, and a narrow body leaves little room for equipment, Xin said. Engineers make the robot longer instead, which is why so many rescue robots look like snakes.

“If we could develop a squeezable, octopus-inspired robot, such a design could accommodate a larger range of functional components while retaining access to confined spaces,” Xin told Earth.com.

Each of its eight arms could do the job of one slender rescue robot, carrying sensors, tools, or communication devices.

Cecilia Laschi of the National University of Singapore supervised the work. Laschi and Kuba co-wrote a 2015 paper on a soft eight-arm robot that moves and grasps underwater like an octopus. The hard part of a soft robot like that is control.

An octopus arm can bend anywhere along its length, so there’s almost no limit to the ways it can move. That makes it hard to control. So is a robot arm built the same way.

The authors suggest the octopus keeps control simple by reusing a few standard arm moves and organizing them into one motion.

The moves are a bend, a stretch, a twist, and a stiffening. The footage can’t prove it, they wrote, because the moves varied from one attempt to the next.

Many questions remain

Each of the three octopuses was tested at only one hole size. So the authors can’t say whether the extra step came from the hole size or from the individual animal’s own preferences.

The octopuses’ preference for their left arms may come from the tank itself, the team wrote: one side of it gave the animals a clearer view out.

And the cameras were aimed at the arms and the head, not the body, so how much the body narrows to fit has not been measured.

The usual assumption has been that the beak sets the limit on how small a hole an octopus can get through.

The failed attempts suggest the limit may also depend on how thick all eight arms are together where they join the body. An octopus may not be able to tell whether it will fit before it tries.

Xin called the work an initial study with many open questions. “For example, can this behavior harm the animal, and what determines the smallest opening an octopus can squeeze through?” Xin explained.

The next step the authors propose is a larger group of octopuses, with each one tried at more than one hole size.

The full study was published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

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