Where does consciousness begin? A new theory points deep inside the brain

A new theory proposes that the brainstem plays a central role in generating conscious experience. Credit: Shutterstock

Consciousness is often linked to the cortex, the brain’s wrinkled outer layer, which helps us understand language, recognize faces, and make plans.

Yet a surgeon who stimulates that layer in an awake patient can reliably produce flashes of light, sounds and tingling, and almost never pain.

Two neuroscientists now propose that the raw feeling of being conscious, the “me inside,” is computed somewhere else.

Their candidate is the brainstem, the ancient stalk at the base of the brain. The case rests on pain, and it is a hypothesis built from existing evidence, not a new experiment.

The cortex, they propose, works out what you are seeing and hearing. A small region of the brainstem, they suggest, determines what you consciously feel.

Marshall Devor of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem laid out the argument with Mark Baron, a neurologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School.

Close your eyes and cover your ears, they wrote, and “you” are still there, 100 percent.

Pain resists cortical stimulation

Electrical stimulation of the visual cortex during brain surgery makes patients see light. Stimulating the hearing and touch areas produces sounds and tingling.

The neurosurgeon Wilder Penfield wrote in the 1950s that only very rarely did a patient use the word pain to describe the result of cortical stimulation. His observation still holds, Devor and Baron wrote.

One exception is a buried cortical region called the insula.

In one study the authors cite, stimulating it evoked pain at only 8 of 313 sites tested. Painful auras are rare in epilepsy too, and pain rarely appears in dreams.

Damage points the same way. Lesions in the visual cortex cause blindness, but no cortical removal anywhere prevents pain from being felt, Penfield wrote.

If anything, the authors wrote, cortical strokes can add chronic pain rather than remove it. Yet those patients remain conscious.

Brainstem damage causes coma

Small strokes in specific parts of the brainstem can cause coma, the authors note.

Devor and Baron also point to adults with hydrocephalus who remained fully articulate despite extreme thinning of the cortex.

The authors’ own rat work narrows the spot. The team microinjected a a general anesthetic into rat brains 828 times, in 182 animals.

The drug knocked the rats out only when it landed in one small region of the brainstem, the mesopontine tegmentum.

Doses of 10 billionths of a liter or less worked within seconds, and injections slightly off target didn’t.

Destroying that small area alone did not cause coma, so the authors wrote that it isn’t the whole story.

Somewhat larger lesions centered on it did, in a region about an eighth of an inch (3 millimeters) by a sixth of an inch (4 millimeters). That region, they wrote, matches where strokes cause coma in people.

A sentinel, not a strategist

In the authors’ model, the cortex does the heavy processing: telling a rhinoceros from a cloud, or a snake in the grass from rustling leaves.

It also works out whether what it sees is good or bad for survival, and it sends that verdict down to the brainstem.

The brainstem circuit then determines which information enters awareness.

If the new input matters more than whatever “you” are attending to now, it marks that stream of cortical processing as conscious.

The rest keeps running unattended, like a self-driving car.

“We humans are sentient robots,” the authors wrote. Pain skips the round trip, because signals from nerve fibers that detect potentially harmful stimuli already flag a threat.

Devor and Baron also offer an evolutionary reason.

The mammalian neocortex had not yet evolved when fish and reptiles emerged, and the ability to feel pain, they propose, arose early as an add-on to escape reflexes.

In their account, the later evolution of the mammalian neocortex built on the brainstem’s existing machinery for conscious experience.

Questions that still remain

The brainstem theory of consciousness is a framework, not a mechanism.

Hundreds of theories of consciousness exist, the authors wrote, and none of them, their own included, explain how neurons produce subjective experience.

Devor and Baron claim only that the mechanism is biological and that it has one location.

Could a fish, a reptile, or even an invertebrate feel pain without a cortex? The authors suspect so but wrote that there is no sure way to know.

Researchers cannot directly confirm subjective experiences in people or animals unable to describe them. In the rats, the team measured anesthesia and sleep, not feeling.

Devor and Baron propose studying the mesopontine tegmentum and its connections directly.

The lab’s earlier work mapped which of that region’s neurons send axons up toward the cortex and down the spinal cord.

Whether any of those cells carry the signal that turns processing into experience is the question the theory leaves open.

The hypothesis was presented in the journal The Neuroscientist.

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