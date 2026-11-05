Planting billions of trees is harder than climate pledges make it sound

Successful tree planting depends on more than suitable land. Credit: Shutterstock

Plant enough trees and they pull carbon out of the air, which is why most national climate pledges lean on new forests.

But planting forests takes money, secure access to land, and conditions that allow trees to survive.

A new global analysis shows how poverty, hunger, insecure land rights, and weak governance overlap with opportunities to remove carbon through new forests.

About 73% of that potential lies in countries facing medium-to-high social and economic barriers.

Wenkai Bao, a geographer in the Department of Geography at LMU Munich, led the study.

Julia Pongratz, a professor there who also works at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, is a co-author.

The analysis identifies patterns in where planted forests remain standing, but it does not establish what caused those differences.

Poverty and hunger rank first

Bao’s team began with more than 200 published case studies of tree-planting projects and pulled out ten things that kept getting in the way.

Then it built 78 machine-learning models to ask which of the ten best explained, country by country, how much planted forest is actually standing today.

Five economic factors accounted for about 69% of the combined importance assigned to the ten barriers.

Poverty came first, at a quarter of the total, and food insecurity second, at a fifth.

The cost of planting, the size of the forestry workforce and the state of forest roads trailed behind them.

Insecure land tenure and weak governance came next, at about 11% and 10%. Forest policy on its own barely registered, at 4%.

More policies did not reliably mean more forest.

The relationship with poverty emerged only above a high threshold. Beyond that point, higher poverty was associated with less standing planted forest.

How the map was built

The models were run at the country level, because most social and economic data exist only that way.

The models assessed existing planted forests using four measures, including total area and the share of land physically suitable for forest growth that had been planted.

Of the 78 models, 27 explained at least half the variation between countries, and the team worked from those.

It then checked the results against swapped-in datasets and against planted forests that excluded commercial plantations, and the pattern held.

Common development scores did not work as substitutes.

When the team swapped in GDP per person or the Human Development Index for the tree-specific measures, the models got much worse at explaining where forests stood.

Pledges rest on constrained land

The team laid its constraint scores over existing maps of where new forests could remove the most carbon.

About 73% of that potential sat in countries with medium-to-high constraints, and so did about 70% of the highest-potential hotspots.

The split runs along the line between the Global North and the Global South.

Europe has few constraints and little room for new forest. The tropics, where Africa’s forests and the Amazon sit, hold most of the room and most of the constraints.

The promises already made under the Paris Agreement are where this matters.

The ten countries with the biggest tree-planting pledges account for nearly 90% of all pledged area, the authors wrote. Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Colombia face high constraints, with poverty as the main one.

India falls in the medium tier mainly because of food insecurity, while limited forest-road infrastructure is Canada’s main barrier.

In India, the authors wrote, decades of large planting programs have failed to raise canopy cover or help local livelihoods.

Pongratz said the stakes run through every net-zero plan.

“To reach greenhouse gas neutrality, we will have to at least triple the global amount of CO2 that we remove from the atmosphere by 2050,” she said.

“Additional forest cover will play the dominating role while we scale up technological removal options.”

Why secure land rights matter

The constraints don’t all pull the same way, and one example in the paper is Vietnam. Its poverty level is relatively high, yet it ranks among the countries with the most secure land tenure.

It has also planted and kept a large area of forest over recent decades, and the authors suggest the secure tenure is what made the difference.

Brazil shows the reverse, and it is not among the poorest countries.

When it relaxed its Forest Code and field enforcement fell away, carbon emissions from the Amazon rose sharply in 2019 and 2020, the authors wrote.

There is a cost to getting this wrong beyond lost carbon. In the case studies, failed projects took land from poor households without replacing their income.

In some places, people burned the planted area to be hired again for the replanting.

Bao put the prescription plainly. “Credible climate strategies must pair afforestation and reforestation with efforts that strengthen livelihoods, rights, and institutions,” Bao said.

Limits of the analysis

The models find patterns, not causes. They were built on forests planted mostly for timber and conservation, because deliberate planting for carbon removal is still rare.

Carbon prices or changing diets could reshape the constraints in ways the data can’t show.

Success was measured as planted forest still standing. It wasn’t measured as carbon stored, wildlife returned or livelihoods improved, which the authors list as the next indicators to add.

And the overlay map shows where risks and potential coincide, not how much carbon is lost to them. It can’t say how much of the hoped-for carbon removal will fail to happen.

Tracking changes in planted forests alongside social and economic conditions could help researchers test which barriers directly affect planting success.

The full study was published in the journal One Earth.

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