Quantum experiment reveals signs of long-predicted protected states

Researchers are investigating quantum states that could help protect information from disturbances. Credit: Shutterstock

A quantum computer’s biggest weakness is that its information is easily disturbed. One proposed fix is to store it in quantum states that are built to resist local disturbances.

Physicists in Germany have now seen signs of those states behaving the way a 2008 theory said they should.

The team detected the signals inside a junction just 50 nanometers wide, on a sliver of material that conducts electricity along its surface.

Earlier evidence in this kind of material was indirect, the authors wrote. This time, they directly measured the energy spectrum inside the junction.

Jakob Schluck and Ella Nikodem did the experiment in Yoichi Ando’s lab at the University of Cologne. Theorists in Fabian Hassler’s group at RWTH Aachen University ran the simulations.

Both groups belong to the ML4Q cluster, which works on quantum computing. What they saw fits the prediction, they wrote, but it isn’t yet proof of it.

“It is super exciting to see our experimental results align so well with theoretical predictions,” Nikodem said. “This is very encouraging in terms of future applications in quantum computing.”

Why the surface matters

The material is a topological insulator. It insulates on the inside and conducts along its surface.

On that surface, each electron’s spin is tied to its direction of travel, which helps protect it against being scattered straight backward.

Liang Fu and Charles Kane predicted in 2008 what would happen if a conventional superconductor were laid on top of such a surface.

The surface should become a new kind of superconductor, one that can host quantum states called Majorana zero modes.

Those modes are candidate building blocks for quantum bits that local disturbances can’t easily corrupt.

The theory makes a specific prediction for a junction between two superconductors on that surface.

As the difference between their superconducting phases reaches half a cycle, the energy gap inside the junction should close and then reopen.

Building the junction

The team made the junction from two strips of aluminum on a flake of the material BiSbTeSe2, 10 to 20 nanometers thick.

The strips end about 50 nanometers apart, roughly a thousandth of the width of a human hair. An aluminum loop connects them, so a tiny magnetic field sets the phase.

Two gold electrodes, separated from the junction by a thin oxide layer, probe the energies of the states inside it at different locations.

The device was cooled to 50 millikelvin, just 0.05°C above absolute zero.

The gap appeared to close

With no magnetic field, the readout showed an energy gap, with two peaks at 130 microelectronvolts on either side of zero.

As the field tuned the phase toward the halfway point, the peaks slid inward and merged into one broad peak at zero. The gap appeared to close.

A stronger field reopened it, and the pattern repeated every 230 microtesla, which matched the device’s dimensions.

A conventional junction keeps its gap at that point unless its electrons pass through perfectly, the authors wrote, and a surface whose electrons can’t reverse guarantees exactly that.

Simulations of a simple model in Aachen reproduced the crossing.

The pattern held while the team swept a gate voltage from -20 to +20 volts, which shifted the surface electrons’ energy by at least 40 millielectronvolts. It also held in a second, nearly identical device.

In stronger fields of 5 to 6 millitesla, the closing showed up only at particular spots.

The theory says the field should pin the zero-energy state to points along the junction. The two electrodes saw the gap close at different times as those points moved past them.

“Understanding how superconductivity interacts with the distinctive electronic properties of topological insulators is essential for assessing their potential for topological quantum computing,” Ando said.

Why the evidence remains inconclusive

The experiment can resolve energies down to about 30 microelectronvolts, and a gap smaller than that would look closed.

Electrons passing through at 95% or better would produce what the team saw, by its calculation.

That makes topological protection a plausible explanation, the authors wrote, but leaves room for alternatives.

The authors also weighed two ordinary explanations. A stray state in the insulating layer produced a similar signal in one device, but only at a single gate voltage, unlike the stable pattern here.

Disordered junctions can close a gap through a few open channels, which the authors considered unlikely to hold up across such a wide gate sweep.

What the next experiment must show

The predicted transition into a topological superconducting state has not yet been confirmed.

It would show up as a change in the junction’s parity, and charge sensing could detect that.

Higher-frequency measurements could sharpen the energy resolution.

The authors also calculated that niobium electrodes, which tolerate fields of around 100 millitesla, could hold well-separated Majorana modes.

“To demonstrate the topological phase transition in this system, we need to improve the experiment’s energy and time resolution – this is the next step on the roadmap of the Ando lab,” Schluck said.

Until then, the gap in this junction looks closed. Whether it truly closes is the question the next device has to answer.

The full study was published in the journal Science Advances.

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