Riskier decisions may offer an early warning of heavier drinking

Shifts in decision making may provide clues to future drinking patterns among people with alcohol use disorder. Credit: Shutterstock

Alcohol has a reputation for making people take risks. But a yearlong study of people with alcohol use disorder found that changes in decision making came before heavier drinking.

When participants took certain risks in phone games, they drank more the following month. Heavier drinking, however, did not predict riskier choices the next month.

The researchers tracked changes within each person rather than simply comparing heavier and lighter drinkers.

Most participants had mild or moderate alcohol use disorder, making them a potentially important group for early intervention.

Hilmar Zech, a postdoctoral researcher at University Hospital Würzburg and TU Dresden in Germany, led the study with Lorenz Deserno.

The team also included co-authors at Charité in Berlin and the Central Institute of Mental Health.

“This temporal direction was specific and was not observed vice versa, even after accounting for the amount of previous drinking,” Deserno said.

Four games on a phone

The researchers followed 603 people, ages 16 to 65, for one year. All of them met at least two of diagnostic criteria for alcohol use disorder.

In the study, a standard drink held 0.4 ounces (12 grams) of pure alcohol. The participants averaged about three of those a day, and about five on the days they drank.

Every two days, each person reported what they had drunk from a list of 19 options, from a small beer to a bottle of wine.

Every four weeks, they also played four five-minute games on their phones. In one game, fruit fell from a tree and the player tapped to collect it, unless the fruit turned brown.

In another, red circles flashed on a grid and the player had to remember their positions. Those two measured self-control.

The other two measured decision making. In a gambling game, the player chose between a sure amount and a coin flip, in versions built around wins, losses, or both.

In a card game, the player could pay to flip over cards before guessing which of two face-down rows added up to more.

Gambles rose before drinking

The mixed version offered a possible win or a possible loss on the same flip. In months when a person took that gamble more often, that person drank more the next month.

The card game gave the same result. When someone flipped fewer cards before guessing, they drank more in the month that followed.

In the loss version, the link was reversed. In months when a person gambled more to avoid a sure loss, they drank less the following month.

Earlier studies had compared people with alcohol use disorder with people without it at a single point in time.

Those studies found a similar pattern: people with alcohol use disorder were more willing to gamble when both winning and losing were possible, but less willing when the gamble involved only potential losses.

As far as Zech’s team knows, no study had watched those shifts come and go inside one person and then watched the drinking follow.

“We found that monthly fluctuations in aspects of decision making predicted subsequent alcohol consumption,” Zech said.

Drinking did not predict choices

Next the team ran the question backward. Did heavy drinking in one month change how a person played the games the next month?

The researchers found no evidence of that pattern.

The forward link also held after the team accounted for the fact that one month’s drinking resembles the last.

In a second analysis built for a year with many zero-drink days, the loss-version result held up, and the other two showed the same direction with more uncertainty.

Self-control showed no link

The two self-control games did not follow that pattern.

A person’s monthly ups and downs in avoiding rotten fruit or remembering circles had no link to the drinking that followed.

Working memory still mattered, but between people instead of within one person.

Participants who could hold more circles in mind drank less on average over the year than participants who could hold fewer.

Cameron Carter, editor-in-chief of the journal that published the study, explained why experimental tasks matter.

“Decision making and cognitive control cannot be accurately examined through interviews or self-reports and instead require experimental tasks,” Carter said.

Small effects limit practical use

The effects were small. Zech’s team wrote that they are likely too small to be useful in a clinic yet.

The team had also planned to split the sample in two, with the second half meant to confirm what the first half found.

The pattern was clear in the first half and not in the second, although the two halves did not differ from each other when the team compared them directly.

The team also split the 603 people into random halves 1,000 times. The direction came out the same every time, and a group of about 300 was often too small to detect the effect.

Of the 603 who started, 218 dropped out early. Their data stayed in, and leaving was not tied to how they played or how much they drank.

Phone warnings remain untested

The self-control games may simply have been played too rarely. A few studies that checked several times a day did find self-control dipping before drinking, though only under certain conditions.

Once a month may be too rare to catch that. And a study that watches people without changing anything can’t say that the risky choices caused the drinking.

Whether a game score can predict heavier drinking over the following week, rather than month, is still an open question.

The team envisions an app that flags changes in a person’s risk-taking score and offers automated support or prompts them to seek help in person.

Whether that approach would work remains untested.

The full study was published in the journal Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging.

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