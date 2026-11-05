Nearly a billion people face heatwaves and wildfire smoke in the same year

Wildfire smoke rises over the mountains behind Ventimiglia, Italy. Credit: Shutterstock

Most research on overlapping heatwaves and wildfire smoke has focused on the United States.

A global analysis now shows that people in Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Malawi experience the most days each year when these hazards coincide.

Between 2000 and 2019, about 916 million people a year lived through at least one such day, and the number grew by 287 million every decade. The reason is mostly more heatwaves, not more smoke.

Yao Wu of Monash University‘s School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine led the count with Yuming Guo and Shanshan Li, in collaboation with researchers from Peking University and the University of Tasmania.

The team matched daily temperatures to estimates of fire smoke in the air, square by square, on a grid about 17 miles (28 kilometers) wide.

The researchers then overlaid population maps to estimate how many people were exposed.

More heatwaves drive the increase

Overlap days per person rose from 1.0 a year in the first decade to 1.7 in the second.

When the team split that growth into its parts, 70.5 percent came from people living through more overlap days and 29.5 percent from population growth.

In an interview with Earth.com, Wu explained what that increase means.

“In other words, the problem is growing mainly because people are experiencing these two hazards together more frequently, not simply because there are more people,” Wu said.

Heat explains most of that. Heatwave days increased in 87 percent of the squares on the map, but smoke days increased in only 28 percent of them, mostly in North America.

So a larger share of smoky days now coincides with a heatwave, while the share of heatwave days that also carry smoke has barely moved.

The two hazards also showed a clear timing pattern.

Across the globe, the chance of a smoke episode starting began to climb about two days before a heatwave began, and it peaked on the heatwave’s first day.

Counting a heatwave with wildfire smoke

A smoke day, in this count, was any day when fine particles or ozone in the air exceeded the World Health Organization’s daily guideline.

At least half of that pollution had to come from landscape fires, a category that includes forest fires, grassland fires and the burning of crop waste.

A heatwave meant at least two consecutive days with temperatures above the local 90th percentile – hotter than 90 percent of days in the reference period.

That is the most lenient common definition, and the team chose it to catch as many hot days as possible.

Africa carries the largest share

Africa accounted for about 39 percent of all person-days of overlap, with one person-day representing one person exposed for one day.

People in low-income countries averaged 4.4 overlap days a year, against 0.4 in high-income countries.

That gap widened over the two decades, because the low-income countries also had the fastest increase.

Five countries accounted for half of all person-days between 2010 and 2019: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil and Russia.

A different pattern emerged when the team compared annual exposure per person.

Zambia ranked highest that decade, averaging 28.8 days a year, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo at 24.3 and Malawi at 21.7.

“These findings highlight that some of the countries experiencing the greatest exposure are not necessarily those receiving the most international attention for wildfires,” Wu told Earth.com.

Cambodia surprised the team

Asked by Earth.com which country’s trend surprised the team most, Wu named Cambodia.

It ranked 40th in overlap days per person in the first decade, at 1.6 days a year, and ninth in the second, at 12.1 days.

“What makes this particularly noteworthy is that Cambodia experienced substantial economic growth during this period, yet exposure to these overlapping environmental hazards also increased sharply,” Wu said.

Economic development, Wu said, does not necessarily translate into less exposure.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo showed the largest absolute rise, from 11.8 overlap days per person a year to 24.3. Europe and Oceania saw slight declines that were too small to separate from chance.

Protecting against heatwaves and smoke

Wu’s advice for such a day is to guard against both hazards at the same time.

Check the local heat and air quality warnings, limit outdoor activity and especially hard exercise, and stay somewhere cool with clean air.

Air conditioning and air filtration help, and so does drinking enough water.

“The challenge is that protective measures for heat and wildfire smoke can sometimes conflict,” Wu said. “For example, opening windows may help cool a home but can also allow smoke indoors.”

For a household with neither air conditioning nor a filter, Wu suggested shading the windows and cutting indoor heat sources.

Another option is a public space that offers both cooling and cleaner air. Older adults, children and people with existing health conditions may need particular attention, Wu added.

What the count leaves out

The study counted exposure, not illness. It did not track anyone’s health, so it reports how many people breathed smoke on a hot day and nothing about what happened to them afterward.

Earlier work suggests that heat and smoke together may do more harm than the two added separately.

The smoke figures are also estimates from a computer model of the atmosphere, checked against ground monitors where they exist.

The model handles the height of a smoke plume imperfectly, which can overstate pollution near a fire and understate it downwind. Carbon monoxide was left out of the count.

And the record stops at the end of 2019. Wu said the heatwaves and fires since then “raise concerns that combined exposure may have continued to increase, particularly in low-income countries,” but the team can’t yet put a number on it.

The next step is to use these maps to study how combined exposure affects health, especially in countries that have received little research attention.

The findings could also help shape warning systems that address heat and smoke together.

The full study was published in the journal Science Advances.

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