What makes people pay more for sustainable products? Study identifies a key factor

A product’s everyday appeal may help turn environmental values into purchasing decisions. Credit: Shutterstock

Here’s a paradox that should keep sustainability marketers awake at night. Consumers who genuinely care about the environment and say they’d happily pay extra for eco-friendly products often don’t.

They walk past the biofuel, ignore the recycled-fiber T-shirt, and go home with whatever was cheapest and most practical.

The gap between what people believe and what they actually buy is called the sustainability value-behavior gap. A new study may have now found one of its key mechanisms.

Whether a product feels enjoyable or primarily functional may help explain the gap.

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland found that hedonic attitudes – the sense that a sustainable product is fun, exciting, or delightful – act as a bridge between people’s green values and their wallets.

Utilitarian attitudes – the cold calculus of price, efficiency, and practicality – do the opposite. They widen the gap.

The pleasure principle

The research team, led by Jani Holopainen and doctoral researcher Jyri Hoffrén, ran three studies using a demographically representative panel of Finnish and Dutch citizens.

The first tested their theoretical model on 461 participants. The results were clear: sustainable consumption values strongly predicted willingness to pay a premium for green products.

But when hedonic attitudes entered the picture that relationship got even stronger.

“Consumers who value sustainable consumption are more willing to pay a premium, particularly when a product offers positive emotional and user experiences. Enjoyment helps translate sustainability values into actual consumption behavior,” Hoffrén said.

In the base model, sustainable values alone explained 47 percent of the variance in willingness to pay a premium.

Adding hedonic and utilitarian attitudes as moderators nudged the model’s explanatory power to nearly 48 percent.

That’s not a dramatic gain in raw statistical terms. Still, the interaction effects were significant and, more importantly, pointed in opposite directions.

The two-year test

The second study asked whether this was just a snapshot or something durable.

The researchers followed 239 participants over two years, measuring their sustainable consumption values and attitudes at one point and their actual purchasing behavior two years later.

The pattern held. Values predicted behavior across the two-year gap, and hedonic attitudes strengthened that link while utilitarian attitudes weakened it.

Values tend to be stable, but attitudes fluctuate. The fact that hedonic attitudes measured at time one still amplified the values-to-behavior connection at time two suggests something deeper than a fleeting mood.

The results suggest that enjoyment may help people act on their sustainability values, while a stronger focus on practical considerations may weaken that connection.

A bottle, a T-shirt, and a tank of biofuel

The third study broke the question apart across three wood-based bioproducts that sit at different points on the pleasure-to-practicality spectrum: a bioplastic water bottle, a T-shirt made from wood-based fabric, and a wood-based biofuel.

The bioplastic bottle was the star. Both effects showed up clearly – hedonic attitudes boosted willingness to pay, utilitarian attitudes dragged it down.

This aligns with earlier research suggesting that ecological packaging is inherently perceived as hedonic. People find it appealing, novel, and satisfying to hold. That emotional connection does real commercial work.

The T-shirt fell in the middle. Utilitarian attitudes still suppressed willingness to pay, but the hedonic boost disappeared.

The biofuel landed at the utilitarian extreme, and the results were stark. The negative utilitarian interaction was the strongest across all three products.

People who evaluated biofuel through the lens of price and efficiency were significantly less likely to pay a premium, even when they held strong sustainability values. The hedonic interaction was not even statistically significant.

The greenwashing trap

The findings also raise a potential concern about greenwashing. The researchers suggest that emphasizing enjoyment could make consumers less critical of environmental claims.

“Companies should consider sustainability as part of a product’s overall value. If product marketing emphasizes enjoyment without genuine experiential benefits, it may lose credibility,” Hoffrén said.

“For utilitarian products, consumers are also quick to scrutinise whether the environmental benefits are genuine.”

Enjoyment may help legitimate sustainable products attract buyers, but it could also give misleading environmental claims an advantage.

Policymakers eyeing greenwashing regulations might want to pay particular attention to products marketed at the intersection of sustainability and pleasure.

What this means for wood products

The study was published in a forestry economics journal for a reason.

Wood-based bioproducts – an expanding category that includes bioplastics, textiles, and biofuels – face exactly this dilemma.

For the bioplastic bottle, enjoyment strengthened the link between sustainability values and willingness to pay extra. For biofuel, practical considerations weakened that link most strongly.

For the wood products industry, the lesson is that environmental credentials alone won’t move units. The product has to feel good in someone’s hand, or on their body, or in their daily routine.

“This finding helps explain the value-behavior gap. Consumers may consider sustainability important but decide not to buy a product if its price, practicality, or perceived benefits fail to meet their expectations,” Hoffrén concluded.

The study is published in the journal Forest Policy and Economics.

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