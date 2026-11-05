Before a baby is born, a mother’s brain holds clues to their bond

A mother’s emotional connection with her unborn baby may be reflected in patterns of brain activity during pregnancy. Credit: Shutterstock

A pregnant woman may imagine what her baby looks like or pause to enjoy the feeling of the baby moving.

Researchers have studied this early bond for decades, yet relatively little is known about what’s happening in the mother’s brain as it forms.

Late in pregnancy, women who reported more anticipation of and interaction with their baby had more closely matched electrical rhythms between certain parts of the brain.

The new study suggests that parts of the bond are already reflected in the brain before birth.

Kathy Ayala of Yale’s Interdepartmental Neuroscience Program conducted the study with colleagues.

The senior researcher was Helena Rutherford, an associate professor in the Yale Child Study Center.

The team recorded brain activity once in each of 35 women in their third trimester. The results show a link at one moment in pregnancy, not proof that one thing causes the other.

How the bond was measured

Researchers call this early connection maternal-fetal attachment, though the word attachment is debated.

Classic attachment theory uses it for a child seeking care from another person, while here it means the mother’s one-way emotional bond with the fetus.

Earlier studies have linked a stronger bond during pregnancy to more sensitive caregiving after birth and to more responsive interactions between mothers and babies.

Each woman rated 18 statements from “almost never” to “almost always.”

Six covered anticipation, such as “I wonder what the baby looks like now,” and six covered interaction, such as “I enjoy feeling the baby move.”

The last six covered differentiation, a mother’s sense of the baby as a separate person, such as “I think the baby already has a personality.”

Each six-statement part had a top score of 24 points, and the group’s averages ran from about 18.7 to 19.6 points.

Recording the brain at rest

The volunteers were recruited through flyers and word of mouth around New Haven, Connecticut.

They were 28 years old on average and nearly 37 weeks pregnant, and 22 of them had never given birth before.

Each woman wore a net of 128 sensors, soaked beforehand in a warm salt solution.

In a dim, quiet room, she spent three 30-second stretches with her eyes closed, alternating with three with her eyes open.

The sensors recorded an EEG, the brain’s electrical activity as picked up from the scalp. Only the eyes-closed recordings were analyzed, because earlier work found them steadier.

The team focused on alpha waves, a rhythm that rises and falls 8 to 13 times per second. Alpha activity has been tied to attention, memory, and holding back unwanted responses.

The researchers measured coherence: how closely the alpha rhythm at one spot on the scalp rises and falls with the rhythm at another spot. It’s like checking whether two people clapping keep the same beat.

Four pairs of spots were compared. Two ran across the head, at the front and near the top and back, and two ran from front to back on each side.

Two of those pairs showed links with the questionnaire.

Women whose alpha rhythms over the left front and left back of the head were more closely in step scored higher on anticipation and on interaction.

So did women whose rhythms over the left and right front of the head were more closely in step.

The links held after the researchers accounted for how far along each woman was and whether she had given birth before.

The pair across the back of the head and the pair on the right side showed no link with either score.

Each of these positive associations met the threshold for statistical significance, though only narrowly.

Seeing the baby as a separate person

Women who scored high on one part of the questionnaire tended to score high on all three. Yet differentiation showed only weak links with the brain measures, and none passed that test.

A 2022 study offers one possible explanation.

It measured women’s brains before and after pregnancy and found that increases in coordination within a large set of connected regions, called the default mode network, were linked to differentiation.

The 2022 study tracked changes across a whole pregnancy, while the new one measured each brain once.

Ayala’s team suggested that differentiation may depend on longer-term brain changes, while alpha coherence may reflect a woman’s engagement with the fetus in the moment.

Or, the authors wrote, 35 women may have been too few to detect a link with differentiation.

Coordination may fall after birth

A 2023 study that Rutherford co-authored found that alpha coherence between the left front and left back of the head falls from pregnancy to the period after birth.

Its authors read the drop as a loosening of the brain’s tendency to hold back responses, which may help new mothers react to a baby’s signals.

If lower coherence after birth helps mothers respond, is higher coherence during pregnancy a problem?

According to Ayala’s team, not necessarily. Pregnancy changes the brain in large ways.

A 2025 study found that gray matter, the tissue that holds the bodies of nerve cells, shrinks during pregnancy and partly recovers after birth.

The steepest declines came in the default mode network and in networks linking the front and top of the brain. Ayala’s team described any tie between those changes and its own results as speculative.

Still, the authors suggest that higher coherence during pregnancy may reflect a brain state suited to preparing for parenthood.

The later drop may support a different job, responding to the infant.

Study limitations and future research

The study was small, and it captured each woman at a single point late in pregnancy.

The authors found it surprising that the links didn’t differ between first-time mothers and women who had given birth before.

Earlier work had found that first-time mothers report a stronger bond during pregnancy.

With only 22 women in one group and 13 in the other, the study may have been too small to detect a difference.

Future studies should also measure mental health, including depression and anxiety, the authors wrote.

Because the women weren’t followed past birth, the study can’t say whether those with the most closely matched rhythms cared for their newborns differently.

The researchers want future studies to follow women from before conception into the period after birth, which could show whether the bond or the brain rhythms change first.

The full study was published in the Journal of Neuroendocrinology.

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