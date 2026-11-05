Crowds leave a hidden seismic signature beneath a city

Crowds of pedestrians generate tiny ground vibrations that sensitive seismic instruments can detect. Credit: Shutterstock

Every time you take a step, you shake the ground. Not by much – a fraction of a micron – but seismometers don’t care about “much.” They care about patterns.

And when 11,000 people march through the streets of Troy, New York, or 100,000 pilgrims gather at a hilltop shrine in northern Israel, those tiny individual tremors add up to something a seismologist can read like sheet music.

Asaf Inbal from Tel Aviv University has done exactly that. He analyzed seismic recordings from Tokyo schoolyards, American protest marches, and an Israeli pilgrimage.

That helped him build the first large-scale framework connecting crowd size and behavior to the vibrations they leave in the ground.

The strongest crowd-generated seismic energy lands in the 1–2 hertz band, which lines up neatly with the natural rhythm of human walking.

That’s been suspected for a while, but Inbal nailed it down with data from roughly 300 accelerometers belonging to Tokyo’s Metropolitan Seismic Observation Network (MeSO-Net).

Most of those sensors sit in schoolyards – an accident of infrastructure planning that turned out to be a gift for studying how feet translate into waveforms.

The Tokyo data revealed something unexpectedly precise.

Seismic amplitudes spiked every weekday morning around 8 a.m. when school started. They then dipped at exactly 10:00 for morning break, again at noon for lunch, and once more at 3 p.m. for afternoon tea.

The network was essentially reading the school bell schedule through the ground. Even the pre-dawn hours told a story. A mysterious 5 a.m. amplitude peak turned out to match early morning truck traffic routes through the Chiba Prefecture, confirmed by independent freight data.

Two populations, one planet

The real surprise came when Inbal plotted crowd size against seismic signal strength across five orders of magnitude. The size varied from a handful of schoolchildren to a hundred thousand pilgrims.

Two completely different scaling relationships emerged.

For Tokyo schools, the correlation between crowd size and ground shaking was essentially flat. A school with 1,200 students barely registered more than one with 400.

The correlation coefficient was just 0.08, indicating almost no relationship.

But for outdoor gatherings – protests, rallies, marches, pilgrimages – the relationship was steep and tight, with a correlation coefficient of 0.77 and a scaling slope of 0.81.

The difference isn’t just about numbers. It’s about coordination.

“We found that crowds engaged in coordinated activity tend to generate stronger seismic signals than similarly sized crowds engaged in uncoordinated activity,” Inbal explained.

“More surprisingly, the seismic amplitudes associated with coordinated activity increase more rapidly with crowd size.”

“This suggests that seismic excitation does not depend simply on the number of people. The type of activity also matters, and its influence becomes increasingly significant for larger crowds.”

Marching in step shakes the Earth differently

Children on a playground move in different directions and at different rhythms, producing footfalls that overlap irregularly.

Marching, rhythmic chanting, jumping, and dancing can produce more coordinated ground vibrations.

That coordination may help explain why some gatherings generate stronger seismic signals than others of similar size.

Inbal analyzed two landmark events in detail. The 2020 Black Lives Matter march in Troy, New York, drew approximately 11,000 people.

Its strongest seismic amplifications showed up between 1.5 and 2 Hz, with short-term bursts lasting minutes to hours rather than a clean onset and stop.

The 2021 annual pilgrimage at Meron, Israel – attended by roughly 100,000 people – hit even harder, with amplifications between 1.5 and 2.5 Hz and an additional peak between 3 and 4.5 Hz, likely from rhythmic jumping and dancing.

That Meron pilgrimage ended in catastrophe: a crowd crush killed 45 people. A subsequent state commission of inquiry concluded that the disaster could have been avoided if crowd sizes had been known in real time.

Measuring the seismic power of crowds

Inbal borrowed a concept from earthquake science to formalize his findings. Just as seismologists use magnitude scales to characterize earthquakes, he developed ground-motion scaling relationships for human crowds.

“Because the seismic signals depend not only on the number of people but also on how they move, I sometimes call these scaling relationships the ‘People’s Magnitude,’” he said.

The approach required some seismological housekeeping. Surface waves generated by stomping feet decay proportionally to one over the square root of distance.

So Inbal corrected all his amplification factors for geometrical spreading before comparing events recorded at different ranges.

He also set strict quality filters. Events had to produce amplification factors above 1.5 for at least 900 consecutive seconds. They also had to fall within specific distance thresholds of the nearest seismometer.

Of the 385 outdoor gatherings that met the distance criteria, 100 passed the amplitude and duration tests.

When faults meet feet

What drew Inbal down this path was a collision between two of his interests. His earlier work on urban microseismicity – understanding how city noise interferes with earthquake detection – led him to MeSO-Net data.

And as he puts it, this in turn “led me to consider whether seismic data could be used to characterize ground motion generated by human crowds more broadly.”

Along the way, he studied the physics of collective crowd behavior and found “intriguing parallels” with his own work.

“Both studies suggest that interactions among people can have measurable collective consequences,” he noted.

“I’m used to thinking about how interactions between faults manifest themselves in seismic signals, so I found the idea that interactions among people could also leave a measurable seismic signature particularly appealing.”

The practical implications circle back to Meron.

If crowd-generated seismic signals scale predictably with both size and behavioral state, then existing seismic networks could, in theory, monitor large gatherings in real time.

“Ultimately, I’d like to understand whether changes in a crowd’s seismic signature could reveal transitions in its collective behavior, potentially even before those changes become apparent through conventional monitoring,” Inbal concluded.

The study is published in the journal Seismological Research Letters.

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