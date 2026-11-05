Mount Kilimanjaro reveals a surprising temperature divide as the climate changes

Aerial view of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain, where temperatures are changing differently across elevations. Credit: Shutterstock

The summit of Mount Kilimanjaro is warming, while parts of its middle slopes are cooling.

Expanding vegetation may help explain why temperatures are moving in opposite directions on the same mountain.

A temperature analysis spanning almost 5,000 meters of elevation reveals that Africa’s tallest mountain isn’t warming uniformly.

The study was led by PhD student Yaping Mo and professor Nick Pepin at the University of Portsmouth, with collaborators from Nanjing University.

A mountain functioning like a science experiment

Kilimanjaro is practically designed for this kind of work. It’s a freestanding stratovolcano – an isolated giant punching straight up from the East African plains at around 800 meters to nearly 5,900 meters.

No surrounding mountain ranges to confuse things. Just one massive cone cycling through every ecosystem imaginable.

Coffee and banana plantations at the base, where over a million people farm the well-watered lower slopes. Then tropical rainforest. Then a heathland belt, alpine desert, and finally the shrinking ice cap at the summit.

Each zone is a distinct climate experiment stacked on top of the last.

Tracking temperatures across the mountain

The team drew on readings from 22 temperature loggers scattered along two transects – the southwestern Machame route, instrumented since 2004, and the northeastern Rongai route, added in 2012.

Stations sit in everything from the savanna near the town of Moshi (991 meters) to the ice field at 5,799 meters.

That’s among the largest continuous elevation monitoring networks on any tropical mountain in the world.

But ground sensors alone can’t cover the whole mountain. So the researchers merged those readings with satellite data from NASA’s MODIS sensors, which pass over Kilimanjaro four times daily.

They then trained a machine learning model (XGBoost) to predict air temperatures across the entire mountain at one-kilometer resolution.

The model performed remarkably well, explaining 94% of daytime and 95% of nighttime temperature variation, with errors averaging less than 1.8°C.

Warming up top, cooling in between

The trend analysis, covering 2004 to 2019, revealed contrasting temperature changes at different elevations.

Near the summit, daytime temperatures rose by 0.05 to 0.10°C per decade. But between 3,000 and 3,500 meters – the heathland belt – daytime temperatures actually fell by 0.13 to 0.14°C per decade.

At night, the pattern flipped again. Most elevations experienced slight warming of 0.04 to 0.15°C per decade, while the summit barely budged.

“Climate change does not affect every part of a mountain in the same way,” Pepin said.

“Long-term observations across different elevations help us see these local differences and build a more accurate picture of how mountain environments are changing.”

Why the middle slopes are cooling

The cooling on the mid-slopes appears tied to biology as much as physics. Heathland vegetation has been expanding upslope, and denser plant cover changes how the surface handles solar energy.

More leaves mean more evapotranspiration, which diverts the sun’s energy into evaporating water rather than heating the air. More canopy means more shade, less bare ground cooking in the equatorial sun.

“The cooling on the middle slopes coincides with the upslope expansion of the heathland zone,” Mo said.

“This signals that changes in vegetation and land cover may be influencing local temperatures, although other factors are also likely to contribute.”

The paper documents 32 wildfire incidents between 2017 and 2021 around the treeline zone, adding another layer of disturbance.

Fire resets the vegetation clock, strips away canopy, and can produce abrupt changes in local temperature signals.

Why summit surfaces get so hot

One of the most striking findings involves the gap between what satellites see and what the air actually feels like.

At the ice field, satellite-measured land surface temperature exceeded air temperature by nearly 17°C during the day.

In the desert zone just below, the difference hit almost 16°C. Meanwhile, in the rainforest, that gap shrank to just 2°C.

The explanation comes down to raw physics. Bare rock and exposed surfaces at high altitude absorb intense equatorial solar radiation and heat up dramatically.

These sunlit surfaces can become much warmer than the air above them.

There’s also a complication. The summit contains both ice and dark rock, and those surfaces behave completely differently under sunlight. Ice stays near freezing while bare rock roasts.

Little warming in the rainforest

Further down, the news was more encouraging. The rainforest zone showed remarkably little daytime warming over the study period.

Conservation and reforestation may have contributed to this stability, but the researchers say that relationship needs further investigation.

“Our research shows that warming is not necessarily uniform across a mountain, even over relatively short distances,” said study co-author Harold Lovell.

“Combining long-term ground measurements with satellite data helps us identify these differences and could provide a way to study temperature changes in other mountainous regions where weather stations are limited.”

Most evidence for elevation-dependent warming comes from mid-latitude mountains – the Tibetan Plateau, the Alps, the Rockies. There, seasonal snow and big swings in solar radiation drive the patterns.

Tropical mountains play by different rules: persistently intense sunlight, weak temperature seasonality, and energy-balance processes that may produce entirely different warming signatures.

Kilimanjaro could provide a model for studying temperature changes on tropical mountains where long-term weather records remain scarce.

The study is published in the journal npj Climate and Atmospheric Sciences.

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