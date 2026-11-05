Why are ultra-processed foods linked to heart disease? New clues found in the bloodstream

Ultra-processed foods may affect heart health in ways that nutrition labels alone cannot explain. Credit: Shutterstock

Sugar, salt and saturated fat might seem to explain why many ultra-processed foods are linked to heart disease.

But a recent study suggests the connection may involve more than those familiar ingredients.

The research followed British civil servants over many years.

A pattern in their blood offered a stronger clue, accounting for about half the link between ultra-processed food and cardiovascular disease.

The finding raises another possibility: how a food is made may matter alongside what goes into it. For now, that’s a possibility, not a proven cause.

Looking past the label

Eunice Wang conducted the research while studying for her PhD at University College London, working with colleagues at UCL and Imperial College London.

“We know there is a link between ultra-processed food and disease, but there is uncertainty over what is driving this connection – whether it is due to higher levels of sugar, salt and saturated fat, as well as dense calorie content, or whether the risks also come from food processing,” Wang said.

The team followed people’s health rather than assigning them different diets. That means the researchers could look for links, but couldn’t show that processing caused anyone’s illness.

“Our findings hint that processing itself may play a role, although more research is needed to support this,” Wang said.

Years of food records

These weren’t people recruited for a new diet experiment. They were 6,010 members of Whitehall II, a study that started in 1985 with civil servants working in London government offices.

By the late 1990s, when they gave the blood samples used here, none had heart disease or diabetes.

They had completed questionnaires covering 127 foods twice during that decade.

Two researchers went through the list and used a system called Nova to decide where each food belonged.

Nova groups foods according to their processing. To qualify as ultra-processed, a product consists mostly of substances taken out of foods and combined with additives. Little or none of the whole food remains.

At the other end are minimally processed foods: fruit and vegetables, whole grains and beans, fish and meat. Water and unsweetened tea and coffee belong there too.

Counting more than calories

For this study, the team counted food and drink by weight. Calories weren’t the yardstick. That allowed them to include drinks that contain no calories.

On that basis, about 18% of what a typical person consumed each day was ultra-processed. The share for minimally processed food was much larger, at about 62%.

Next came the blood samples. The team examined 233 measures, from sugars and amino acids to fats and the particles that carry them.

From these, they picked out 34 measures closely linked to ultra-processed diets and 50 linked to minimally processed diets.

Together, those measures formed two blood patterns, or “signatures.” Each participant received two scores showing how closely their blood measurements matched each pattern.

Differences in blood fats

One difference concerned omega-3 fats, including DHA. Their levels were lower in the blood of people who ate more ultra-processed food.

HDL particles, the carriers of so-called good cholesterol, were lower too. Particles associated with fatty deposits in arteries were more plentiful.

The pattern looked different among people who ate more minimally processed food. They had more omega-3 and other polyunsaturated fats in their blood. Saturated fat accounted for a smaller proportion.

Of the foods examined, fish stood out for its connection with omega-3.

Ultra-processed meats, sweets and ready-to-eat meals stood out among ultra-processed foods, with the strongest and most consistent links to less healthy blood readings.

Tracking health over time

The team also had years of health records to work with. Across a typical 20-year follow-up, those records showed 1,094 cases of cardiovascular disease, meaning disease of the heart or blood vessels.

For type 2 diabetes, the typical follow-up was about 18 years. There were 853 cases.

To compare diets, the team put people into thirds according to their ultra-processed food intake.

Those in the highest third had a 23% higher cardiovascular disease risk and an 18% higher diabetes risk than those in the lowest third.

These figures took account of age, smoking, exercise and body weight, as well as sugar, salt, fat and fiber in people’s diets.

The same comparison for minimally processed food went in the other direction.

People in the highest third had an 18% lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 15% lower risk of diabetes than those in the lowest third.

Clues the questionnaires missed

Blood scores were also linked to later disease. People whose blood most closely matched the minimally processed pattern had a 40% lower risk of type 2 diabetes than those whose blood matched it least.

A closer match to the ultra-processed pattern went with about a 20% higher risk of both diseases.

Accounting for people’s reported diets weakened these connections slightly, but didn’t remove them. Blood measurements may therefore capture details that people miss when describing what they eat.

What explained the link

The team estimated that the ultra-processed blood pattern accounted for 51% of the diet’s link with cardiovascular disease and 43% of its link with diabetes.

For the minimally processed pattern, the figures were 47% and 48%.

Salt and saturated fat explained no detectable part of any link in these calculations.

Sugar didn’t explain either diet’s connection with cardiovascular disease, although it accounted for about 27% of the ultra-processed food link with diabetes.

The blood patterns left roughly half of the associations unexplained.

The authors suggested that gut bacteria, inflammation and changes in appetite or fullness might also play a role.

Foods aren’t all alike

Processing can alter a food’s physical structure and produce new compounds.

Additives and chemicals that pass from packaging into food might also matter, but the study didn’t establish their roles.

Nor did every ultra-processed food show the same association.

Ultra-processed drinks and meats were linked to higher risks of both diseases, while ultra-processed breads were linked to a lower diabetes risk.

Senior author Clare Llewellyn works in UCL’s department of Behavioural Science and Health.

“Current UK dietary guidance does not consider processing itself as a risk but recommends a reduced intake of foods high in ingredients such as sugar, salt and saturated fat,” Llewellyn said.

Questions for future research

Llewellyn said the findings could help discussions about whether dietary guidance should consider processing alongside nutrition.

The Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition, an independent adviser to the UK government, is reviewing the evidence on ultra-processed food and health.

There are gaps in this study, too. People had to remember what they ate, and the questionnaires didn’t cover all the details needed to sort foods by processing.

Nor could the blood tests pick up additives, chemicals from packaging or changes in gut bacteria.

Another catch: the same people supplied the data used to build the blood patterns and to test them. A pattern that looks convincing in that group might be less useful in another.

The calculations used to explain parts of each link also depended on assumptions the study couldn’t check.

Most participants were white male civil servants in midlife, and their food records dated from the 1990s.

Since ultra-processed foods have become more common, the authors suggested their estimates may understate today’s links.

Earlier research has found similar blood patterns. Feeding trials have also found differences in blood and urine between diets with and without ultra-processed foods.

What remains uncertain is why roughly half of these links went unexplained, and whether processing itself causes harm. The authors want the work repeated in more varied groups, using other blood-testing methods.

The study is published in the journal BMC Medicine.

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