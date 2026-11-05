Why do some autumn leaves change color early? Weather alone can’t explain it

The timing of autumn color changes reflects both weather conditions and the chemistry inside leaves. Credit: Shutterstock

Shorter days, cooler temperatures, and rainfall all help determine when autumn leaves turn. But weather doesn’t explain all of it, and a new study suggests part of the answer is inside the leaves themselves.

In most of the forests the researchers studied, from Alaska to Hawaii, leaves that held a lot of nitrogen compared with phosphorus lost their summer green earlier in the fall.

A leaf’s chemistry, in other words, seems to carry clues about autumn timing that the weather alone misses.

The study was led by Tong Qiu, an assistant professor of ecology at Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment, with Ph.D. candidate Hanshi Chen as first author.

The team worked entirely from airplane and satellite measurements, so the results show a consistent pattern, not proof that nutrients cause the change.

Why nutrients matter to leaves

Leaves need nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium to do their job.

These nutrients help build proteins and chlorophyll, the green pigment in leaves, and they help a leaf make and use sugar.

Together, these processes help leaves keep producing food late into the growing season.

The balance between these nutrients has been changing. For decades, farms and industry have released extra nitrogen into the environment.

A 2013 analysis by Josep Peñuelas and colleagues linked human-caused imbalances between nitrogen and phosphorus to changes in natural and farmed ecosystems worldwide.

Peñuelas is also an author of the new study, which notes that rising nitrogen levels are leaving many ecosystems relatively short on phosphorus. What that means for autumn hasn’t been clear.

Checking leaf nutrients across a whole continent is also slow and expensive.

“Usually, measuring nutrients requires people to collect leaves and go back to the lab and do an experiment to quantify their concentrations,” Qiu said.

Reading leaves from the sky

Instead of collecting leaves, the team used data from the National Ecological Observatory Network, a group of U.S. research sites funded by the National Science Foundation.

A plane flies over each site carrying an imaging spectrometer. This kind of camera records sunlight bouncing off the trees in 426 narrow bands, most of them invisible to the human eye.

Leaves with different amounts of nutrients reflect light a little differently.

Scientists had already matched these readings to about 300 leaf samples from sunlit treetops, and the method was most accurate for nitrogen.

Qiu’s team used this approach to map nutrients across 25 forest sites.

They ranged from Alaska and the mountains of the West to a Texas woodland and a wet mountain forest on volcanic soil in Hawaii.

To track autumn, the team used satellite images sharp enough to show areas about 10 feet (3 meters) across.

For each spot, they identified the fall day when greenness fell near its seasonal minimum, reaching the bottom 15% of its annual range.

The researchers then compared spots within the same forest. They divided each forest site into squares about 100 feet (30 meters) wide, analyzing roughly 4,600 to 62,000 squares per site.

Imbalanced leaves faded sooner

In 20 of the 25 forests, spots where leaves held more nitrogen relative to phosphorus lost their green earlier.

That held even after the team accounted for weather, elevation, tree species, and canopy height.

“There seems to be a sweet spot where nitrogen and phosphorus are in balance,” Qiu said. “If that gets crossed, trees will start changing color earlier.”

The likely reason, the authors wrote, has to do with phosphorus, which cells need to carry energy.

When phosphorus runs low, energy transfer within cells could slow, potentially causing leaves to lose their green earlier.

As leaves shut down for the season, trees break down their chlorophyll and move phosphorus out of the leaves into parts that live through the winter.

Not every forest followed this pattern. In two mountain evergreen forests in the West and at the Hawaiian site, leaves with more nitrogen relative to phosphorus stayed green longer.

In places like these, the authors suggested, extra nitrogen may ease a nitrogen shortage instead of signaling a lack of phosphorus.

Potassium worked the other way

With potassium, the pattern flipped. In 19 of the 25 forests, leaves with more nitrogen relative to potassium stayed green longer.

Potassium helps a leaf open and close the tiny pores that let in carbon dioxide, and it helps send sugar to the rest of the tree.

The researchers proposed that when a tree has plenty of potassium, extra nitrogen may help its leaves keep their chlorophyll and keep making food longer.

Two eastern forests, where potassium seemed to be in short supply, showed the reverse. There, leaves with more nitrogen relative to potassium lost their green sooner.

Weather still played a role. In 15 of the 25 forests, spots that got more rain during the growing season tended to stay green longer.

Nutrients helped explain autumn timing

When the team added nutrient information to a model based on weather alone, the model did a better job explaining autumn timing in 22 of the 25 forests.

The authors wrote that forecasts of how long forests stay green could improve if they included nutrients.

That matters for more than fall scenery. Leaves that shut down early stop taking in carbon dioxide early, which gives a forest less time each year to store carbon.

Qiu said an imbalance between nitrogen and phosphorus “is bad for vegetation.”

According to Qiu, the findings could also matter for farm businesses such as orchards, since a productive growing season generally goes with later leaf drop.

Nitrogen released by human activity will likely keep rising, he said, so growers “might need to apply phosphorus to balance out the nitrogen-to-phosphorus ratio.”

Orchards weren’t part of the study, though, which looked only at forests and didn’t test adding phosphorus.

Tracking changes over time

The nutrient maps are estimates based on reflected light, not lab tests of individual trees. The authors describe their explanations as plausible, not proven.

Each forest was also mapped during just one summer, when the trees were at their greenest. So the study compares spots within a forest but can’t yet show what happens to the same trees from year to year.

Continued nitrogen pollution, the authors expect, will leave more forests short on phosphorus, a shift that could be linked to earlier autumns and shorter growing seasons.

To find out, they suggest mapping the same forests again and again, across seasons and years. That would show whether leaves start losing their green earlier as a forest’s nutrient balance changes.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

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