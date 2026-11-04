Tiny Arctic bacterium has an unexpected strategy for capturing carbon dioxide

Tiny bacteria living in Arctic surface waters may play an unexpected role in the ocean's carbon cycle. Credit: Shutterstock

A tiny bacterium drifting through the surface waters of the Arctic Ocean has been hiding an unusual metabolic trick.

It can’t eat sugar and it carries one of the smallest genomes of any marine microbe. And yet it thrives by doing something no one had documented in the marine world before.

This unusual organism appears equipped to break down acetone while incorporating dissolved carbon dioxide into its metabolism.

Researchers at Concordia University in Montreal and Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh have described the organism, Porticoccus arcticus, in a recent study.

A bacterium fueled by acetone

Acetone is one of the most common volatile organic compounds floating around in seawater. It’s produced by phytoplankton, broken down from organic matter, and deposited from the atmosphere.

Arctic surface waters contain concentrations above 40 nanomolar – enough, it turns out, to sustain microbes.

The researchers first confirmed the concept in a related species, Porticoccus hydrocarbonoclasticus, a bacterium previously isolated from a lab culture.

When they offered it acetone as its only food, it grew. Its cell density was directly tied to how much acetone was available.

Higher concentrations actually proved toxic, which makes a certain biological sense. This is an organism tuned for scarcity, not abundance.

The genome tells a strange story

P. arcticus caught the team’s attention through metagenome-assembled genomes pulled from Canada Basin water samples.

Its genome is strikingly compact – just 1.29 million base pairs with a GC content of 41.6%.

For context, its closest well-characterized relative, P. hydrocarbonoclasticus, carries a genome nearly twice that size at 2.47 million base pairs and 53.1% GC content.

Its streamlined genome suggests that evolution has favored a compact set of genes suited to life in nutrient-poor waters.

It has no sugar transporters. Its glycolytic pathway is incomplete. It can’t break down glucose the way most bacteria do.

What it has kept, though, is telling. A complete acetone carboxylation pathway sits right there in the genome.

How bacteria borrowed light

The other surprise is the light-harvesting equipment. P. arcticus carries two proteorhodopsin genes – molecular light-driven proton pumps – and neither one appears to be ancestral.

Phylogenetic analysis shows they were picked up through lateral gene transfer from distantly related bacteria, one from a Gammaproteobacterium and the other from a Betaproteobacterium.

The blue-light-absorbing proteorhodopsin dominates expression by a factor of roughly 64 over the green-light version.

That’s a sensible adaptation for an organism living in Arctic surface waters, where blue light penetrates farthest.

A carotenoid biosynthesis pathway also appears nearby, suggesting that the bacterium has additional machinery involved in producing pigments and protecting its cells from light-related damage.

“This organism has evolved a fascinating metabolic strategy,” said corresponding author David Walsh, a professor of biology at Concordia University.

“It combines the use of acetone as a carbon source with light-driven energy production, allowing it to thrive in nutrient-poor Arctic waters where other bacteria struggle to survive.”

A widespread organism

This isn’t some boutique organism lurking at the edges of Arctic microbial communities.

The team analyzed microbial samples collected between 2017 and 2023 across a broad stretch of the Arctic Ocean.

P. arcticus showed up consistently. At some surface sites in the Canada Basin, it represented up to 9% of all 16S rRNA gene sequences at 5 and 20 meters depth.

It had a clear habitat preference: oligotrophic surface waters with intermediate sea ice cover. It was abundant at open ocean sites experiencing dynamic, year-to-year changes in ice conditions.

At permanently ice-covered stations and in deeper water layers, its numbers dropped sharply.

A carbon-capturing trick

The real biogeochemical kicker is the carbon dioxide angle. P. arcticus carries a cytoplasmic carbonic anhydrase.

This is an enzyme that converts dissolved CO2 into bicarbonate, the form its acetone carboxylase needs as a substrate.

So the acetone carboxylation isn’t just about eating acetone.

The acetone carboxylation reaction incorporates one molecule of inorganic carbon for every acetone molecule processed, linking acetone metabolism directly to carbon fixation.

“It’s a form of photoheterotrophy we haven’t seen before in the ocean,” Walsh said.

“This bacterium uses sunlight for energy while consuming acetone and fixing CO2 – it’s operating at the intersection of several metabolic strategies that were previously thought to be separate.”

What this means for Arctic carbon

The Arctic Ocean is warming faster than any other ocean basin on Earth.

As Arctic sea ice retreats and ocean conditions change, the habitat available to P. arcticus could shift, potentially altering its role in regional carbon cycling.

An organism that simultaneously consumes a volatile organic compound and fixes CO2 while being powered by light could play a larger role in Arctic carbon cycling than previously assumed.

The team is careful to note that the acetone carboxylation pathway they’ve identified could exist in other marine photoheterotrophs as well.

Its abundance in Arctic surface waters suggests that this previously overlooked metabolic pathway could have broader ecological importance.

Acetone degradation via carboxylation had only been described in terrestrial bacteria before this work.

The discovery reveals an overlooked pathway in the Arctic carbon cycle, suggesting that even the smallest ocean microbes may influence how carbon moves through the environment.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

—

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

——-