A simple change could make lifesaving blood transfusions easier for dogs

Improved blood platelet storage could give veterinarians more options for treating dogs with life-threatening bleeding. Credit: Shutterstock

Platelets, the tiny cell fragments that help stop bleeding, have long been stored at room temperature because veterinarians believed refrigeration made them less effective.

A new study of sick dogs suggests chilled platelets can still help control bleeding, and they can be kept for weeks instead of days.

Dogs given platelets stored for up to three weeks showed less bleeding within four hours, and no transfusion reactions were recorded.

A longer shelf life could make platelets easier for animal hospitals to keep on hand.

Jillian Haines, a veterinarian who directs the blood bank at Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital, led the research.

Her team reviewed hospital records rather than running a trial, and no group of dogs was given standard room-temperature platelets for comparison.

“It is hard to overstate how important the ability to transfuse platelets is,” Haines said. “Many of us have seen patients die from bleeding complications because there was simply nothing we could offer them.”

“We went from having essentially nothing available to now having a really viable product that we can use.”

Platelets expire within days

Bleeding on its own becomes a serious risk once a dog’s platelet count falls below about 30,000 to 50,000 per microliter, which is a millionth of a liter of blood.

At that point, a transfusion of platelets can be lifesaving for a dog with severe bleeding or one about to have surgery.

Getting those platelets is the hard part. Veterinary hospitals usually store them at 68 to 75°F (20 to 24°C) in constant motion, and a bag lasts about five days.

Warm storage also raises the risk of bacteria growing in the bag. Keeping platelets at 34 to 43°F (1 to 6°C) may slow that growth, stretch their storage time and make them easier to ship.

Human hospitals turned to cold-stored platelets during pandemic blood shortages, and reports found they controlled bleeding with no apparent rise in reactions or infections.

In dogs, Haines’s earlier lab work showed that refrigerated platelets could stay functional for up to three weeks, but no study had checked whether they help sick dogs stop bleeding.

Tracking bleeding in sick dogs

Shannon Monaco, the study’s first author, worked with Haines and colleagues at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

They found 24 dogs that had received 27 transfusions of chilled platelets between March 2022 and October 2024.

In nine of the dogs, the immune system was destroying their own platelets, a condition called immune-mediated thrombocytopenia.

Seven had cancer, and the rest had problems that included liver failure from a toxin, a twisted stomach and swallowed rodent poison.

Nine of the transfusions were given for bleeding that had started on its own. Six came before surgery, and 12 came before smaller procedures such as placing an IV line or taking a needle sample.

Each bag began as about 15 fluid ounces (450 mL) of donated dog blood, spun twice to pack the platelets into about 2 fluid ounces (60 mL).

The bags were stored at 39°F (4°C) without shaking, for an average of 12 days before use.

Clinicians judged bleeding with a bleeding score designed for dogs, which rates each site on the body from zero to two.

The team added bleeding inside the chest or belly, checked by ultrasound, for a top score of 20 points.

Bleeding eased within four hours

Six of the dogs showed no signs of bleeding before their transfusions.

Among the rest, the average bleeding score was 3.15 before the transfusion, 3.00 an hour later and 2.21 after four hours.

Only the improvement measured at four hours was statistically significant. In plain terms, bleeding had eased a little by the four-hour mark.

Clinicians recorded improvement within four hours after 19 of the 27 transfusions, or 70%. That meant bleeding slowed or stopped, or a procedure went ahead without bleeding.

Seven more transfusions were followed by partial improvement.

One case couldn’t be judged, because the dog’s heart stopped soon after the transfusion, which the team attributed to suspected cancer.

Nineteen of the 24 dogs, or 79%, survived to leave the hospital.

The dogs that died had higher bleeding scores before and after their transfusions, which fits earlier studies tying bleeding severity to survival in dogs with low platelet counts.

Platelet counts barely rose

The platelet counts told a different story. Before transfusion, the dogs’ median count, the middle value in the group, was 17,000 per microliter.

An hour later it was 23,500, a change too small to rule out chance.

That wasn’t unexpected, the authors wrote. In people and dogs alike, a platelet count often fails to reflect how well a transfusion is working, especially in dogs whose bodies are destroying or using up platelets.

Chilled platelets also leave the bloodstream sooner than room-temperature ones.

Earlier lab studies found they clump together more readily and form clots faster, which may make up for their shorter stay.

The team didn’t test any of that in these dogs. They wrote that such properties may help explain the lower bleeding scores, although the cause can’t be determined.

No reactions were recorded

None of the 27 transfusions was followed by a fever, an allergic reaction, an infection or any other reaction in the records.

The researchers noted that showing a lack of harm is an essential early step for any new way of storing platelets.

Records can miss mild reactions, though. Two of the dogs were also taking drugs that calm inflammation or suppress the immune system, which could have masked a reaction.

Three dogs did bleed later. Two with immune-mediated thrombocytopenia developed suspected bleeding into the belly 12 to 18 hours after a needle sample was taken from the spleen.

One of those two dogs stabilized after a second bag of chilled platelets, and the other stabilized without more treatment.

A third dog, a surgical patient, had mild bleeding from its incision a day after its operation that stopped on its own.

The authors suggested that these later bleeding episodes may be related to how quickly chilled platelets leave the bloodstream. Some dogs may need a repeat dose.

More research is needed

Nine dogs also received other blood products, such as red blood cells or plasma, on or near the day of their platelet transfusions.

Two received freeze-dried platelets during their stay, and those treatments could have helped steady some of the dogs too.

The bleeding score was modified for this study and hasn’t been formally tested, and some scores had to be rebuilt from clinicians’ notes.

The dose also varied from dog to dog, and the study didn’t determine the best one.

Even in people, the right dose is unsettled. A large human trial of preventive platelet transfusions found that low, medium, and high doses led to similar bleeding outcomes.

The university’s blood bank now keeps a routine supply of cold-stored platelets.

Haines said she has trained veterinarians and blood bank staff from other institutions in the method.

“It’s not needed often, but when it is needed, it is the only option,” Haines said. “These products can be lifesaving.”

Haines hopes to work out the best dose and find better ways to tell whether a transfusion helped an individual dog.

She also hopes to test whether the platelets still work after more than three weeks in the refrigerator.

The full study was published in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine.

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