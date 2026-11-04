What an artist thought were ancient stone ovens in South Africa turned out to be termite nests at least 323,000 years old

The pipe-like fossil termite nests near Calitzdorp reach at least 3.3 feet (1 meter) underground. Credit: Robert Muir

In the early 2000s, a local artist named Tim Robson dug hard, pipe-like structures out of a river terrace. The spot was near Calitzdorp, a small town in South Africa’s Little Karoo.

He thought they were ovens built by early humans. They were fossil termite nests, and uranium dating now shows they are at least 323,000 years old.

A team led by Miengah Abrahams of the University of Cape Town’s Department of Geological Sciences has named them Columnanidus calitzdorpensis, a new trace fossil. No termite bodies were found with the nests, so the species that built them is still unknown.

Mistaken for early human ovens

The site is on a flat terrace of the Gamka River outside Calitzdorp, in the Western Cape. Nothing about Robson’s dig was recorded at the time.

Paleontology consultant John Almond heard about the oven theory from Tom Barry of CapeNature and from Bob Wood in 2003 and 2004. Several pieces were removed from the site. One went to the Calitzdorp Museum, and it is still there.

In 2005 Almond wrote a short entry on the pipes for a heritage study. It covered the Gamkaberg-Rooiberg conservation area, around CapeNature’s Gamkaberg Nature Reserve. He said they might be fossil termite nests, but no one was interested in returning to the site.

Emese Bordy, a University of Cape Town geologist, saw the entry and told Abrahams. Bordy had supervised her PhD. The work began in 2021, and Almond is one of the eight authors.

Eight nests in one pit

Barry guided the team in the field. Two pits had been dug into the terrace about 33 feet (10 meters) apart. Only the first one had nests in it.

Eight nests still stand there within 15 feet (4.5 meters) of each other. Some were built up against a neighbor, and a few share a wall.

The visible part of each nest is 14 to 41 inches (36 to 104 centimeters) tall. A nest is about 26 inches (65 centimeters) across, with a wall close to 5 inches (12 centimeters) thick.

River cobbles are stuck in the walls at all heights, and one wall holds a snail shell. So the nests were dug fully underground, the authors say, in an old soil lying on the gravel.

Miengah Abrahams (right), a senior lecturer in geological sciences at the University of Cape Town, with MSc students Rabia Jacobs and Senate Marakabei during fieldwork in the Little Karoo. Credit: Robert Muir Click image to enlarge.

Shelves around a hollow center

On the inside of the wall, the termites built rows of flat chambers stacked like shelves. Ramps link the levels. An average chamber is about 2.5 inches (6.4 centimeters) wide and less than a third of an inch (0.73 centimeters) high.

The inner chambers are lined with a dark organic layer. The paper notes that ants occasionally line their burrows too, but termites do so far more often.

Muofhe Tshibalangada CT-scanned pieces of the wall at Stellenbosch University. Megan Purchase-Wellman at the University of the Free State checked the minerals by X-ray diffraction.

“We determined that these were a unique ichnogenus and ichnospecies, because of their distinct cylindric nature,” Abrahams said in a university press release.

“The distinct zones in the shapes of the burrows and chambers within the nest wall have not been seen anywhere else before either.”

All eight nests have an empty center about 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide. The paper calls this feature curious and not understood. A soft hive may have rotted away, or the termites may have built around a tree trunk.

A minimum age of 323,000 years

The team drilled 11 cream-colored carbonate layers out of the nest walls. Samples went through uranium-thorium dating, a method described by co-author John Hellstrom of the University of Melbourne, who works in the university’s School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences.

Two of the 11 carried too much detrital grit and were dropped. The other nine gave dates from about 422,000 to 206,000 years, which cluster at 401,000 (three dates), 323,000 (five dates) and 206,000 years (one date).

The single 206,000-year date came from a layer that did not follow the chamber shapes, so the authors did not take it as the minimum age.

The 323,000-year group was the largest and most precise, with an error of 12,000 years. The team took 323,000 years, give or take 12,000, as the minimum age, in the Middle Pleistocene.

Columna is Latin for column and nidus is Latin for nest. The second half, calitzdorpensis, is for the town.

Termites that hardened their soil

Calcium carbonate built up in the sand the termites had worked and slowly set hard. Geologists call it calcretization.

Over the nests sits a honeycomb layer of carbonate lumps and an 11-inch (28-centimeter) cap of hardpan. In the second pit, 33 feet (10 meters) away, neither layer is there, a gap the authors tie to the termites.

Modern termites change the chemistry of the soil they live in and the way water moves through it, Abrahams said. “In ancient times such activity would have also provided good conditions for carbonate minerals to build up in the nests and be preserved.”

Living colonies build well-ventilated nests that move air and moisture through the ground. In dry country they dig deep for damp soil. The living species Hodotermes mossambicus nests as deep as about 11.5 feet (3.5 meters).

Other termite works have lasted a long time too. In Brazil, millions of mounds about 4,000 years old can be seen from space. In the Namib Desert, sand termites have been tied to bare rings known as fairy circles.

The builder species remains unnamed

According to the paper, no single feature can fully discern a termite nest from an ant nest. The team calls the pipes “likely attributable to termites.”

The bottoms of the nests are not well exposed, and in the ones the team emptied out, the wall just stopped. The uranium dates show when carbonate grew in the walls, not when the termites dug, so the nests could be older. Few continuous climate records exist in the region to compare them with.

Next, the group will look at fossil termite and ant nests in the Northern Cape and near Ceres and Worcester. Abrahams will co-convene an ichnology symposium at the 7th International Palaeontological Congress in Cape Town, November 30 to December 3, 2026.

In October 2026 the researchers went back to Calitzdorp and gave the museum a poster about the find. “We hope visitors to the museum, especially children, will gain a deeper appreciation for the natural world around them,” Abrahams said.

The museum’s piece, once taken for an oven, is now the holotype. That is the reference specimen for the new name, accession number 93/01/01.

The full study was published in the journal Journal of Quaternary Science.

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