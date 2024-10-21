Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Earth.com

    Sprinkle diamond dust across Earth to cool the temperature? Don’t laugh, it’s possible

    By Sanjana Gajbhiye,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySZmf_0wGBbgXd00

    Are diamonds our best hope to save the planet from overheating? It seems unrealistic, right? Yet, a cross-disciplinary team composed of climatologists, meteorologists, and Earth scientists suggest that this may be the case.

    The researchers have explored the potential for using diamond dust, ejected from an airplane into the atmosphere, as a potential solution to reverse global warming.

    Key to cooling the planet

    For years, scientists have warned that our planet is nearing or possibly even past a climatic tipping point - a point of no return. They caution that our warming planet has disrupted and continues to influence global weather patterns, a situation that could worsen as temperatures continue to rise.

    Experts agree that something drastic needs to be done, and quickly. Simply curbing greenhouse gas emissions or removing carbon from the atmosphere, while critically important, might not be enough.

    We are forced to consider more radical solutions to not just slow the warming, but to actively cool the Earth.

    Injecting aerosols into the atmosphere

    The scientific community seems to favor one particular strategy for this active cooling approach: injecting aerosols into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight and excess heat back into space.

    The current frontrunner for this job has been sulfur dioxide, largely due its natural occurrence in our atmosphere from volcanic eruptions.

    We understand to a degree how sulfur dioxide behaves in our atmosphere, but there's a downside - it could instigate worldwide acid rain, damage the ozone layer, and likely cause unpredictable weather changes in the lower atmosphere.

    Diamond dust: A shimmering solution

    Considering the potential risks of sulfur dioxide, the researchers pondered: What if there's a better aerosol choice?

    To satisfy this curiosity, the experts created a 3D climate model to assess the impacts of adding different types of aerosols to our atmosphere. The study was conducted in the Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Science at ETH Zurich.

    The researchers evaluated how these particles would interact with light and heat, their longevity in the air, their potential to group together, and how they would eventually fall back to Earth.

    Seven potential candidates, including calcite, diamond, aluminum, silicon carbide, anatase, rutile, and sulfur dioxide, were put to the test. This large-scale experiment revealed a surprising winner: diamond dust.

    The team concluded that diamond dust particles would reflect the most light and heat, remain aloft for suitable lengths of time, and are less likely to clump together to retain heat .

    An important bonus is that they are chemically inert, reducing the potential to create acid rain - a significant problem with sulfur dioxide.

    Cost of diamond dust

    The idea of reflecting sunlight with diamond dust seems almost whimsically futuristic. Don’t put your sunglasses on just yet.

    The team's model recommends injecting about 5 million tons of synthetic diamond dust into the atmosphere each year to cool the Earth by approximately 1.6°C in 45 years. This may sound manageable until we talk about the price tag - an estimated $200 trillion.

    Technological and logistical challenges

    Despite its promise, implementing the diamond dust approach presents significant technological and logistical challenges.

    The process of creating and synthesizing diamond dust on such a massive scale requires advancements in current manufacturing technologies and infrastructure.

    Furthermore, the operational aspect of deploying 5 million tons of diamond dust annually involves developing specialized aircraft or spacecraft capable of dispersing these particles at the requisite altitude on a global scale.

    It's a complex endeavor that demands international cooperation, extensive research and development, and a robust framework for governance to oversee and manage potential geopolitical tensions that could arise from unilateral climate interventions .

    Finding the best climate solution

    While diamond dust may not be the immediate answer to our warming crisis due to its exorbitant cost, this highlights the wide-ranging and creative solutions scientists are currently exploring.

    As we inch closer to the precipice of irreversible climate change, every option should be on the table.

    Now, the question to ponder is how much are we willing to pay to preserve the only planet we call home? What's the price tag on Earth's survival?

    Ultimately, it's not just about finding the most effective solution, but the most sustainable one. Until then, the search goes on. Because, after all, diamonds may be forever, but so are the consequences of our choices.

    The research is published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters .

    -----

    Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

    Check us out on EarthSnap , a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

    -----

    Comments / 59
    Add a Comment
    Frank Sprung
    26m ago
    How would it affect pets and natures creatures?
    Lightoftheworldshineonmelovestheanswer
    35m ago
    Sounds like more Trump cures!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Asteroid Twice Manhattan's Length Hitting Earth 3.26 Billion Years Ago Triggered Tsunami And Helped Life
    IFLScience1 day ago
    Earth survived an asteroid impact in 1908 that most people don’t know about
    Earth.com2 days ago
    ‘Marine snow’ using tiny ‘parachutes’ has a big impact on ocean carbon storage
    Earth.com5 days ago
    Blood type is linked to your risk of having a stroke
    Earth.com8 days ago
    How much longer can the 'comet of the century' be seen in the night sky? What to know.
    The Oak Ridger4 days ago
    How black widow venom attacks the nervous system
    Earth.com7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    High-potency cannabis use linked to epigenetic changes
    Earth.com5 days ago
    Zendaya channels Cher's 1972 look in daring cut-out gown at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Quantum entanglement speed is measured for the first time, and it’s too fast to comprehend
    Earth.com11 hours ago
    Lobsters are ditching their old habitats for open water
    Earth.com3 days ago
    Why are killer whales struggling to survive in the Pacific?
    Earth.com1 day ago
    Cats can associate human words with images
    Earth.com1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Mars has magnificent landforms created when ice turns into gas
    Earth.com8 days ago
    Plants and fungi communicate using a silent language
    Earth.com5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Bonobos are more endangered than we previously understood 
    Earth.com6 days ago
    Did the Centinela mass extinction really happen?
    Earth.com8 days ago
    City microbes are finding surprising new ways to survive
    Earth.com2 days ago
    Seven new tree frogs named after Star Trek captains
    Earth.com6 days ago
    “Should we cut down all the oak trees?” Strange question, serious concept
    Earth.com5 days ago
    Alzheimer’s disease attacks the brain in two separate phases
    Earth.com3 days ago
    Solar storm triggered stunning auroras worldwide and from space
    Earth.com15 hours ago
    Why are monarch butterflies vanishing in the winter?
    Earth.com6 days ago
    Climate Models Need an Upgrade: Plants Absorb 31% More Carbon Than Previously Thought
    Good News Network2 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Wake up in your dreams: Exploring the world of lucid dreaming
    Earth.com4 days ago
    Bee vision reveals a hidden world that we cannot see
    Earth.com1 day ago
    Dogs are evolving to fit the modern lives of humans
    Earth.com4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy