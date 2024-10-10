Coffee during pregnancy: Does it impact the baby’s brain?

Despite the constant buzz and chatter about coffee's potential harm during pregnancy, an insightful study has revealed a surprising truth.

According to the study, there seems to be no robust link between consuming coffee during pregnancy and neurodevelopmental difficulties in children.

Coffee during pregnancy

The project was led by Dr. Gunn-Helen Moen and PhD student Shannon D’Urso from University of Queensland’s Institute for Molecular Bioscience ( IMB ). The researchers conducted a meticulous genetic analysis involving tens of thousands of families across Norway.

“Scandinavians are some of the biggest coffee consumers in the world, drinking at least 4 cups a day, with little stigma about drinking coffee during pregnancy,” noted Dr. Moen.

The fact that this region holds very little stigma about sipping on coffee during gestation makes it an interesting backdrop for such a study.

Coffee, pregnancy, and developmental issues

Using a blend of genetic data from mothers, fathers, and their babies, alongside questionnaires on parental coffee consumption, the researchers have hammered out some fascinating findings.

The participants were also asked about their child's development up to the age of 8, keeping track of vital aspects like their social, motor, and language skills.

The researchers found no link between coffee intake during pregnancy and any neurodevelopmental difficulties in their children. It's an intriguing find, given how pregnant mothers have often been nudged to steer clear of the caffeine-loaded beverage.

Science behind coffee and pregnancy

Many might wonder, why has coffee been the subject of such controversy? The fact is, physiological changes during pregnancy can slow down the breakdown of caffeine .

Consequently, it can cross the placenta barrier, reaching the fetus where there are no enzymes to metabolize it. This, one might think, might spell disaster, but the study indicates otherwise.

How did Dr Moen and her team manage to isolate coffee's effects from other influencing factors?

Focusing on the impact of caffeine on pregnancy

“We used a method called Mendelian randomisation which uses genetic variants that predict coffee drinking behavior and can separate out the effect of different factors during pregnancy,” Dr Moen said.

“It mimics a randomized controlled trial without subjecting pregnant mothers and their babies to any ill effects."

According to Dr. Moen, the benefit of this method is that the effects of caffeine, alcohol, cigarettes and diet can be separated in the data. This means that the team was able to look solely at the impact of caffeine on the pregnancy.

Coffee holds its ground

In a previous study, Dr Moen found that coffee consumption during pregnancy did not affect birth weight, nor did it increase the risk of miscarriage or stillbirth. It appears the humble coffee bean might not be as villainous as some have painted it to be.

While the studies may deflate some ballooned misconceptions, the team emphasises that expecting mothers should continue obeying medical guidelines about caffeine intake. It's a wild world inside the body during pregnancy, and caffeine might still influence other aspects of it .

With this vital piece of knowledge added to the scientific mosaic, what's next for the researchers? They are gearing up to apply similar analyses to understand more about genetic and environmental causes of neurodiversity and the effect of other factors on brain development during pregnancy.

Collaborative efforts and future prospects

The research team was not alone in this exciting venture. They were joined by international collaborators from Norway, including Professor Alexandra Havdahl, Caroline Brito Nunes, Dr Daniel Hwang, and Professor David Evans.

The trailblazing study finding no link between coffee consumption during pregnancy and developmental difficulties in children was recently published in the journal Psychological Medicine .

This revelation could potentially change the narrative surrounding a pregnant woman's cup of coffee.

In conclusion, if you're an expecting mother who's been yearning for that comforting cup of coffee, it might not be as harmful as we once thought. But always remember to follow your healthcare provider's advice because every person is unique in their reaction to caffeine.

The study is recently published in the journal Psychological Medicine .

-----

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap , a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

-----