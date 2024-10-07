Open in App
    • Earth.com

    First complete map of every neuron in the brain revealed

    By Eric Ralls,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyxTB_0vxsOyT700

    Imagine gazing at the intricate yet beautiful map of an entire city, but the city is in fact a brain. Sounds fascinating, doesn't it? Well, scientists have now made this a reality.

    Experts have created the first-ever wiring diagram, or "connectome," of every neuron in an adult brain along with the 50 million connections between them, marking a milestone in the field of neuroscience.

    Complete wiring diagram of the brain

    The project was made possible by the FlyWire Consortium, a large international collaboration involving scientists from the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, Princeton University, the University of Vermont, and the University of Cambridge .

    The research, which is published in a pair of papers in the journal Nature , delivers the first complete wiring diagram of all 139,255 neurons in an adult fly brain - an animal capable of both walking and seeing.

    Previous studies have mapped smaller brain systems like fruit fly larva with 3,016 neurons, or the nematode worm with 302 neurons. However, the current study breaks new ground by offering a full-scale neural map for a more complex organism.

    Ongoing research in neuroscience

    The findings offer valuable insights into brain structure and function, providing a vital comparison for ongoing research in neuroscience.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284Ovj_0vxsOyT700
    The 50 largest neurons of the adult fruit fly brain connectome. Credit: Tyler Sloan and Amy Sterling for FlyWire, Princeton University, (Dorkenwald et al., 2024)

    "If we want to understand how the brain works , we need a mechanistic understanding of how all the neurons fit together and let you think. For most brains, we have no idea how these networks function," noted study co-author Dr. Gregory Jefferis.

    The detailed map of the fly's brain could answer many of these questions, unlocking the intricacies of neural circuits.

    Similarities in brain wiring

    One of the most remarkable revelations of the study is the substantial similarities in the wiring that were found between the current map and previous smaller-scale efforts.

    This has led to the conclusion that individual brains share inherent similarities in their wiring - contrary to the belief that each brain is a unique structure.

    Journey to mapping the brain

    The path to this achievement involved slicing a whole fly brain, which measures less than a millimeter wide, into 7,000 thin slices.

    These slices were then meticulously scanned using high-resolution electron microscopy to extract the shapes of approximately 140,000 neurons and 50 million connections between them.

    The power of artificial intelligence

    The task of analyzing this enormous amount of data was made possible using machine learning, demonstrating the potential for AI technology to revolutionize neuroscience.

    Ensuring the accuracy of the data required an estimated 33 person-years for proofreading. Despite the challenges, the outcome of this meticulous endeavor has paved the way for future revelations in neuroscience.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07c4UJ_0vxsOyT700
    3D rendering of all ~140k neurons in the fruit fly brain. Credit: FlyWire.ai; Rendering by Philipp Schlegel (University of Cambridge/MRC LMB).

    Beyond just establishing the neuronal connections, the researchers also interpreted many details of the wiring diagram - such as classifying more than 8,000 cell types across the brain.

    "This dataset is a bit like Google Maps but for brains: the raw wiring diagram between neurons is like knowing which structures on satellite images of the Earth correspond to streets and buildings," explained Dr. Philipp Schlegel, the first author of one of the studies.

    Simulating brain function

    The researchers' work extends beyond mere mapping. They have also used AI image scanning technology to predict whether each synapse was inhibitory or excitatory - a crucial aspect for digitally simulating the brain .

    "Using our data, which has been shared online as we worked, other scientists have already started trying to simulate how the fly brain responds to the outside world," said Dr. Jefferis.

    "This is an important start, but we will need to collect many different kinds of data to produce reliable simulations of how a brain functions."

    Future research directions

    This research has undoubtedly revolutionized our understanding of the brain, yet the journey is far from over. As we progress, future studies will explore the differences in neuronal structure between male and female fly brains.

    "The comprehensiveness of our wiring diagram has significant benefits for brain research and enables many kinds of studies that were not previously possible using wiring diagrams of portions of the fly brain," noted the researchers.

    The study is published in the journal Nature .

    -----

