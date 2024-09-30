Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Earth.com

    ‘Weekend warrior’ workouts lower the risk of 200 diseases

    By Sanjana Gajbhiye,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8MEA_0voj3nQm00

    Have you ever crossed paths with someone who exhausts their energy during the week and leaves all the fitness goals for the weekend? These folks are widely acknowledged as "weekend warriors."

    A new study led by a team at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) suggests that these weekend workouts might be paying off in a big way.

    Invasion of the weekend warriors

    For the majority of us, keeping up with a regular workout schedule during the weekdays can be a herculean task. That's where the weekend warriors come in, condensing all their exercise into a day or two each week.

    According to a research study conducted under the expert guidance of MGH , this pattern of concentrated physical activity can be just as beneficial for reducing disease risks as a more spread out workout regime.

    Miracles of physical movement

    The magic of physical movement and its impact on our well-being is no secret.

    Study co-senior author Dr. Shaan Khurshid is a faculty member in the Demoulas Center for Cardiac Arrhythmias at Massachusetts General Hospital.

    "Physical activity is known to affect risk of many diseases," said Dr. Khurshid.

    "Here, we show the potential benefits of weekend warrior activity for risk not only of cardiovascular diseases, as we've shown in the past, but also future diseases spanning the whole spectrum, ranging from conditions like chronic kidney disease to mood disorders and beyond."

    The universal recommendation is to clock in a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous exercise every week for overall health. Now, an intriguing question arises - does it really matter how these 150 minutes are divided throughout our weekly schedule?

    Weekend warriors vs. regular exercisers

    The research team also included co-senior author Dr. Patrick Ellinor, the acting chief of Cardiology and the co-director of the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center at Massachusetts General Hospital.

    The experts investigated the fitness patterns of 89,573 individuals. Based on the data logged from wrist accelerometers, participants were categorized into three sectors: weekend warriors, regular exercisers, and the inactive.

    The results? Quite surprising, to say the least! Both the weekend warriors and the regularly active exhibited significantly lower risks of more than 200 diseases in comparison to their inactive counterparts.

    This included not only robust links with cardiometabolic conditions like hypertension and diabetes but also an array of other disease categories.

    Dissecting exercise patterns

    The research team further investigated the nuances between weekend warriors and regular exercisers, exploring the intensity and duration of their activities.

    While both parties achieved the recommended 150 minutes per week, weekend warriors leaned towards longer, intense sessions while regular exercisers displayed a more balanced distribution.

    Interestingly, this research points to unique benefits that weekend warriors might reap such as enhanced metabolic efficiency and improved endurance.

    However, the sudden intensity can pose injury risks, flagging the need for meticulous exercise planning and progression.

    Broader implications of the study

    The insights from this study stretch beyond individual exercise habits and pave the way for public health recommendations.

    The revelation that weekend warrior activities can match up to regular exercise routines might steer more people towards physical activity without the rigid confines of a strict weekly schedule.

    Moreover, this flexibility can reduce the burden of daily routines for those with packed lifestyles, leading to a potentially more active population.

    It is crucial to extend these studies across diverse groups and understand the long-standing impacts, but these preliminary findings are definitely encouraging.

    Total volume of activity

    "Because there appears to be similar benefits for weekend warrior versus regular activity, it may be the total volume of activity, rather than the pattern, that matters most," said Dr. Khurshid.

    " Future interventions testing the effectiveness of concentrated activity to improve public health are warranted, and patients should be encouraged to engage in guideline-adherent physical activity using any pattern that may work best for them."

    As this study reveals, whether you choose to pack your exercise into the weekend, or spread it out through the week, the key is merely to keep moving.

    The study is published in the journal Circulation .

    -----

    Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

    Check us out on EarthSnap , a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

    -----

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Earth’s crust is ‘dripping’ under Turkey
    Earth.com5 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Childhood obesity rates are surging worldwide
    Earth.com5 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Severe turbulence inside the Sun’s corona captured on video
    Earth.com5 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Never Get Enough Sleep
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Pierolapithecus: Recreating the face of an ancient human ancestor
    Earth.com8 days ago
    Synesthesia: How some people taste words and see music in color
    Earth.com5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    Men’s brains shrink in the evening and reset overnight
    Earth.com8 days ago
    Fish called “sea robins” have real legs that they use to both walk and taste things
    Earth.com5 days ago
    Plants captured on video communicating with each other for the first time ever
    Earth.com6 days ago
    Ant queens turn to cannibalism for disease control
    Earth.com3 days ago
    ‘Invisible forest’ of phytoplankton thrives in a warming climate
    Earth.com6 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    How much will Antarctica contribute to sea level rise?
    Earth.com2 days ago
    Feeding corals can help them recover from heat stress
    Earth.com7 days ago
    Orcas have hunting and eating habits that we never imagined
    Earth.com5 days ago
    ‘Sleeping on it’ is the best way to make a rational decision
    Earth.com7 days ago
    Butterfly’s rapid expansion led to lower genetic diversity 
    Earth.com7 days ago
    Black hole jets cause stars to erupt as they pass through galaxies
    Earth.com3 days ago
    Light at night permanently changes fish behavior and harms offspring
    Earth.com8 days ago
    Winters are set to become much wetter in the United States
    Earth.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy