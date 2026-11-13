Earth City is busy right now with hands-on engineering work, from power grid tech to precision manufacturing. If you’re into solving real-world problems with tools, tech, and teamwork, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy Location: Earth City, MO (also open to Nashville, TN; Crystal Springs, MS; or remote)

(also open to Nashville, TN; Crystal Springs, MS; or remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex transformer service work that keeps the power grid running. You’ll be the go-to expert for field repairs, testing, and 24/7 technical support, plus mentor junior engineers and help with root cause analysis and customer training.

Employer: Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Ruger Firearms)

Location: Earth City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: DOE (depends on experience)

Help design and improve machining and assembly processes for Ruger’s firearms line. This role is great if you like CNC programming, fixtures and gages, LEAN manufacturing, and leading projects on the production floor with room to mentor others.

Employer: Hitachi Energy USA Inc

Hitachi Energy USA Inc Location: Earth City, MO (travel across the U.S.)

(travel across the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level, field-focused role working on Load Tap Changers and transformer equipment. You’ll travel, learn from experienced techs, do hands-on maintenance and testing, and build a solid base in power equipment and grid reliability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.