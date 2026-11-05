🚌 Earth City, MO Transportation Jobs With Multiple Seasonal Openings

Holiday hiring is in full swing in Earth City, MO, especially for delivery support. If you like staying active and don’t mind the cold, these UPS roles are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Earth City, MO

Earth City, MO Type: Full-time, seasonal

Full-time, Pay: $18.40/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages (you don’t drive the truck). This is a good fit if you want outdoor, active work, flexible day-to-day schedules, and weekly pay with no prior experience required.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Earth City, MO

Earth City, MO Type: Temporary, seasonal

Temporary, Pay: $23.00/hour + mileage ($0.76/mi) + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Deliver packages in your own car while working independently in your neighborhood. Great if you like driving, want higher hourly pay, and have a qualifying vehicle with proper insurance and registration.

If one of these feels right, apply soon—seasonal spots tend to fill up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.