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🚌 Earth City, MO Transportation Jobs With Multiple Seasonal Openings
Holiday hiring is in full swing in Earth City, MO, especially for delivery support. If you like staying active and don’t mind the cold, these UPS roles are worth a look.
Driver Helper (Seasonal)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Earth City, MO
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Pay: $18.40/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus
Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages (you don’t drive the truck). This is a good fit if you want outdoor, active work, flexible day-to-day schedules, and weekly pay with no prior experience required.
Seasonal Support Driver (Use Your Own Vehicle)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Earth City, MO
- Type: Temporary, seasonal
- Pay: $23.00/hour + mileage ($0.76/mi) + $1,000 sign-on bonus
Deliver packages in your own car while working independently in your neighborhood. Great if you like driving, want higher hourly pay, and have a qualifying vehicle with proper insurance and registration.
If one of these feels right, apply soon—seasonal spots tend to fill up fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.