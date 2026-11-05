🏭 Multiple Warehouse & Production Jobs in Earth City, MO

Earth City’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like active work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Core & Main

Core & Main Location: Earth City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a warehouse team for a major infrastructure supplier. You’ll organize inventory, help train others, and keep operations running smoothly. Best for someone with 3–5 years of warehouse and forklift experience who wants strong benefits and growth.

Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)

Canteen North America (Compass Group) Location: 13188 Lakefront Drive, Earth City, MO 63045

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.33/hour

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 12:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Build and pick orders using smart tech in a fast-paced warehouse. No experience needed, and you’ll get full-time benefits plus a path toward entry-level management if you want to grow.

Employer: RectorSeal

RectorSeal Location: Earth City, MO

Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, flexible between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role packing, labeling, and preparing customer orders for shipment. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of order picking experience, want weekday hours, and like a clean, organized warehouse setting.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.