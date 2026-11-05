🏭 Multiple Eagle, WI Manufacturing Jobs With $19.50/hr+ Pay

Eagle’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially at Generac. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Generac Power Systems

Generac Power Systems Location: Eagle, WI

Eagle, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour + 13% shift premium

Hours: 2nd Shift, 3pm–11pm

This role supports the paint line: hanging and unloading parts, keeping the area clean, and following safety rules. Good fit if you like moving around, working with your hands, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Generac

Generac Location: Eagle, WI

Eagle, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Hours: 1st Shift, 7am–3pm

Similar paint support work on the production line, but on a daytime schedule. You’ll load/unload parts, follow set procedures, and help keep quality and safety on track.

Employer: Generac

Generac Location: Eagle, WI

Eagle, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a full production shift, coordinating with planning, materials, quality, and more to hit safety, quality, and delivery goals. Best for someone with 2+ years leading teams and experience in fast-paced manufacturing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.