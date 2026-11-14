Eagle Point has a few solid driving jobs open right now, from steady school routes to flexible food delivery. Good mix of hours and experience levels, all right here in town.

Employer: Eagle Point School District 9

Eagle Point School District 9 Location: Eagle Point, OR

Type: Full-time, school-year (185 days)

Salary: Based on district classified salary schedule (depends on verified experience)

Drive a regular school route and be that steady, friendly face for local students each day. Benefits may include medical, dental, vision, paid leave, and retirement, plus paid training and help getting your CDL if you’re new to bus driving. Routes follow the school calendar with chances for extra assignments.

Note: This same role is also listed on Indeed here: Route Bus Driver – Eagle Point School District Transportation. Details match the posting above.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Eagle Point, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.05–$16.55/hour + $1.60 per run mileage reimbursement, data reimbursement, and tips

Deliver pizzas around town, help in the store, and earn hourly pay plus tips and mileage. You’ll need your own insured car, a clean driving record, and be 18+ with at least 2 years of driving experience; expect mostly nights and weekends with active, on-your-feet work.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.