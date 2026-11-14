📢 Eagle Point investigation into city leadership completed

On September 2, 2026, Mayor Sell and the Eagle Point City Council hired an independent workplace investigator to review complaints from Teamsters Local 223 and the Eagle Point Police Officer’s Association. The unions’ August 25, 2026 letters said their members had voted “no confidence” in City Administrator Aaron Prunty and Finance/Human Resources Director Melissa Owens.

The investigator:

Issued a 69-page report on November 4, 2026

on Interviewed 23 witnesses (including Prunty, Owens, former Police Chief Hamilton, department heads, union officers, employees, and former employees)

(including Prunty, Owens, former Police Chief Hamilton, department heads, union officers, employees, and former employees) Reviewed 35 exhibits

Key findings:

Claims of improper interference with code enforcement: Not sustained

Claims about making it impossible to fill a sergeant position: Not sustained

Claims of inappropriate micromanagement of the Police Department: Not sustained

Claims of a years-long pattern of employees leaving due to their management: Partially sustained

City leaders say they will work with management to improve employee retention and morale and thank residents for their patience during the investigation.