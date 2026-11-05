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Eagle Point
⚠️ Eagle Point City Hall closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
7 days ago
⚠️ City Hall closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11
Eagle Point City Hall will be closed on November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
If you need to take care of city business, try to visit before or after November 11, or use the city’s online services if available on the website.
Regular operations will resume on the next business day after the holiday.
More Info: City Hall will be closed November 11th in observan...
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