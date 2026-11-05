📅 Texas Arbor Day tree planting at San Juan Plaza

Celebrate Texas Arbor Day with your neighbors on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Join the City at San Juan Plaza, 600 Madison St., for a tree planting and an official proclamation recognizing how important trees are to our community.

The event also thanks The Green Company for donating the trees, planting services, and installing irrigation lines to help the new trees grow strong for years to come.

If you’re free that morning, stop by San Juan Plaza to be part of the celebration and support more trees in Eagle Pass!