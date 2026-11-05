🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Eagle Pass

Eagle Pass has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from fast-casual to full-service casino dining. If you like fast pace, tips, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Eagle Pass, TX

Type: Not listed (lead role, hourly)

Not listed (lead role, hourly) Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership role at a busy Panda Express. You’ll help run shifts, support the team, learn cooking and operations, and get free meals while working, flexible schedules, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid training with growth into management.

Employer: Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino

Location: Eagle Pass, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix drinks at the casino’s center bar, take care of guests and servers, and keep the bar running smoothly. This role is great if you have or can get TABC certification, enjoy a lively, tip-friendly environment, and can handle a fast-paced, late-night schedule.

Employer: Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino

Location: Eagle Pass, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook for the Applebee’s/IHOP concepts inside the casino, turning out consistent hot and cold dishes using standard recipes. Good fit if you have some line cook experience, can stand for long periods, and want steady hours in a professional kitchen with room to grow.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.