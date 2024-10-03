Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Eagle Newspapers

    Alice Randall

    By Jennifer Wing,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNyEv_0vt1C5Jr00

    Alice Vailette (Knapp) Randall of DeWitt passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2024, at the age of 99. She married her childhood sweetheart, James T. Randall, in Homer, N.Y., in 1946. They celebrated 61 years of marriage before his death in 2007.

    Alice graduated from Albany State and earned her master’s degree from Syracuse University. Alice retired from teaching in the Jamesville-DeWitt School District in 1980 and volunteered for 25 years at Crouse Hospital.

    The DeWitt Community Church was a large part of the family’s life from the time the Randalls moved to DeWitt in 1952. Together with Jim, she enjoyed SU sports, bowling, camping, square dancing, golfing and traveling throughout the U.S. Alice was an avid reader and was always found with a book or a crossword in her hand.

    Alice is survived by her children, Leslie (Thomas) Reitano, Robin (James) Soutar and Dale (Cynthia) Randall. Grandchildren include: Jason (Dani) Randall, TR Reitano, Jeremy (Michelle) Randall, Thomas Soutar, and Melissa Soutar. Great-grandchildren include: Alma, Emma, Eli and Ollie Reitano, Charley Soutar, Douglas Randall and Nazareth Reitano.

    The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Iroquois Nursing Home with a special shout out to the first floor.

    The family celebrated with a private burial in DeWitt Cemetery followed by a memorial service for family and friends held at DeWitt Community Church on Sunday, Sept. 29.

    In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Alice to DeWitt Community Church, The DeWitt Cemetery Commission or a charity of your choice.

    To express sympathy, please visit fairchildmeech.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ann Marie Frost, 89
    Eagle Newspapers5 days ago
    Robert G. Fuller, 94
    Eagle Newspapers3 days ago
    Jamesville-DeWitt girls tennis gets 5-2 victory over ESM
    Eagle Newspapers12 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Mathew J. Zabinski
    Eagle Newspapers10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Chorus to host membership drive
    Eagle Newspapers5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 hours ago
    Laker Limo adds new van
    Eagle Newspapers7 days ago
    Skaneateles, Marcellus football both improve to 4-0
    Eagle Newspapers6 days ago
    Horoscope for Saturday, October 5th
    Devra Lee4 hours ago
    CBA girls soccer shuts out St. Mary’s, Westhill
    Eagle Newspapers7 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Owahgena Pizzeria changes owners, gets a new name
    Eagle Newspapers9 days ago
    GA Supreme Court skeptical in appeal by man convicted of killing 3 in Savannah car chase
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díazlast hour
    Brady Garcia scores six TD’s in football Bees’ win over RFA
    Eagle Newspapers7 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy