Alice Randall

Alice Vailette (Knapp) Randall of DeWitt passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2024, at the age of 99. She married her childhood sweetheart, James T. Randall, in Homer, N.Y., in 1946. They celebrated 61 years of marriage before his death in 2007.

Alice graduated from Albany State and earned her master’s degree from Syracuse University. Alice retired from teaching in the Jamesville-DeWitt School District in 1980 and volunteered for 25 years at Crouse Hospital.

The DeWitt Community Church was a large part of the family’s life from the time the Randalls moved to DeWitt in 1952. Together with Jim, she enjoyed SU sports, bowling, camping, square dancing, golfing and traveling throughout the U.S. Alice was an avid reader and was always found with a book or a crossword in her hand.

Alice is survived by her children, Leslie (Thomas) Reitano, Robin (James) Soutar and Dale (Cynthia) Randall. Grandchildren include: Jason (Dani) Randall, TR Reitano, Jeremy (Michelle) Randall, Thomas Soutar, and Melissa Soutar. Great-grandchildren include: Alma, Emma, Eli and Ollie Reitano, Charley Soutar, Douglas Randall and Nazareth Reitano.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Iroquois Nursing Home with a special shout out to the first floor.

The family celebrated with a private burial in DeWitt Cemetery followed by a memorial service for family and friends held at DeWitt Community Church on Sunday, Sept. 29.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Alice to DeWitt Community Church, The DeWitt Cemetery Commission or a charity of your choice.

