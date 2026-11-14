Eagle Mountain’s big builds are still going strong, and quality pros are in demand. If you’ve got construction or manufacturing experience, these roles put you close to major projects and serious responsibility.

Employer: Mortenson

Mortenson Location: Eagle Mountain, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,900 – $175,400 base pay range

Lead the full quality system on one or more large projects—from planning the Quality Management Plan to final customer sign-off. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years in construction/design, know systems like ISO, Lean, or Kaizen, and want to mentor quality teams while earning a strong salary plus benefits like 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: STO Building Group / Layton Construction

Location: Eagle Mountain, UT (travel role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee quality assurance and testing on mission-critical construction projects, including inspections, documentation, and equipment calibration. Good fit if you have a degree in Engineering or Construction Management (or equivalent) and 5+ years of QC experience, and you’re open to travel and working on complex, high-stakes builds.

Employer: Layton Construction

Location: Eagle Mountain, UT (travel role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar mission-critical QC role focused on inspections, reports, and compliance with project specs and safety rules. You’ll work closely with project management to keep jobs on schedule and on budget, with access to a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings you can jump to from the listing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.