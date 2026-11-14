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🏭 Eagle Mountain Manufacturing: Multiple Quality Leadership Roles
Eagle Mountain’s big builds are still going strong, and quality pros are in demand. If you’ve got construction or manufacturing experience, these roles put you close to major projects and serious responsibility.
Senior Quality Manager
- Employer: Mortenson
- Location: Eagle Mountain, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,900 – $175,400 base pay range
Lead the full quality system on one or more large projects—from planning the Quality Management Plan to final customer sign-off. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years in construction/design, know systems like ISO, Lean, or Kaizen, and want to mentor quality teams while earning a strong salary plus benefits like 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition help.
Travel Quality Control Manager – Mission Critical (STO Building Group)
- Employer: STO Building Group / Layton Construction
- Location: Eagle Mountain, UT (travel role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee quality assurance and testing on mission-critical construction projects, including inspections, documentation, and equipment calibration. Good fit if you have a degree in Engineering or Construction Management (or equivalent) and 5+ years of QC experience, and you’re open to travel and working on complex, high-stakes builds.
Travel Quality Control Manager – Mission Critical (Layton Construction)
- Employer: Layton Construction
- Location: Eagle Mountain, UT (travel role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Very similar mission-critical QC role focused on inspections, reports, and compliance with project specs and safety rules. You’ll work closely with project management to keep jobs on schedule and on budget, with access to a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings you can jump to from the listing.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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